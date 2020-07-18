A recent fish die-off at a local park pond is something not terribly unusual and an indication of what happens when summer temperatures rise toward the triple digits.
Area residents emailed the Tulsa World to say the fish kill at a larger pond at Minshall Park, 75th Street and Kingston Place in Tulsa, would be a blow to family anglers who like to fish at the pond.
Among the fish they reported were sunfish, bass, drum, large goldfish and carp.
City of Tulsa officials said several people called to report the fish kill and personnel from the Streets and Stormwater Department tested the water.
They found that the oxygen level was too low in the stormwater-created pond that over the years has silted in and become too shallow. Officials noted the dissolved oxygen reading in the pond was only 0.5 parts per million. The state water quality standard is 5 ppm.
A department spokesman noted that he believed the cause was “shallowness of the pond, high temperature of the water and the sheer number of fish living in that small of an area.”
Tulsa City Parks Director Anna America said the pond is up for major renovation this fall, when it will be dredged out and completely redone.
Warm water holds less oxygen and heat can accelerate biological reactions that outpace production of oxygen in the water, particularly overnight. The fish kill in the park was reported early in the morning.
Such die-offs are not unusual and can happen in creeks and rivers with fish trapped in pools and even in shallow lake coves, sometimes on a large scale.
Large-scale fish die-offs should always be reported to the city, county or state parks officials if it involves a pond on such properties or an Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation game warden.
Game warden contact numbers for each county can be found online at wildlifedepartment.com.