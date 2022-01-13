 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday at the Chili Bowl
Chili Bowl (copy)

Spencer Bayston races in a heat during Thursday's action at the Chili Bowl.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

After a last-place finish in the first heat race, 2008 champion Damion Gardner transferred from the D main with a second-place finish into the C main, where he picked up a fourth-place showing to advance him into the B main. Gardner came from the rear of the field to finish third, earning a start in the night's preliminary A main.

On Tap Friday

NASCAR drivers Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ryan Newman and former driver Kasey Kahne are in the qualifying field. Part-time Indy Car racer Santino Ferrucci and NHRA racer Cruz Pedregon will test there skill in a midget.

Hot laps get underway at 4 p.m. with racing starting at 5. Pit passes are available.

Results

Late Wednesday

A Feature: 1. Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif.; 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, Ala.; 3. Blake Hahn, Sapulpa; 4. Colby Copeland, Seagoville, Texas; 5. Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow; 6. Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif.; 7. Chase Randall, Waco, Texas; 8. Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.; 9. Corey Day, Clovis, Calif.; 10. Nick Drake, Indian Trail, N.C.

Thursday

B Feature 1: 1, Stevie Sussex, Laveen, Ariz.; 2. Frankie Guerrini, San Rafael, Calif.; 3. Damion Gardner, Concord, Calif.; 4. Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa.; 5. Daniel Robinson, Ewing, Ill.

B Feature 2: 1. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow; 2, Tim Backwater, Douglassville, Pa.; 3. Don Droud, Jr., Lincoln, Neb.; 4. Whit Gastineau, Moore; 5, Zach Blurton, Quinter, Kan.

C Feature 1: 1. Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley, Calif.; 2. Chad Boespflug, Lebanon, Ind.; 3. Sean Robbins, Collinsville, Ill.; 4. Damion Gardner, Concord, Calif.; 5. Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo.

C Feature 2: 1. A.J. Johnson, Oskaloosa, Iowa; 2. Austin Shores, Atoka; 3. Noah Harris, Broken Arrow; 4. Tristan Lee, Biloxi, Miss.’ 5. Austin Barnnhill, Rocky Point, N,.C.

D Feature 1: 1. Jeff Stasa, Kingman, Kan.; 2. Damion Gardner, Concord, Calif.; 3. Kyle Belim, Nixa, Mo,; 4. J.D. Black, Grain Valley, Mo.; 5. Frank Beck, Parrish, Fla.

D Feature 2: 1. Noah Harris, Broken Arrow; 2. Tristan Lee, Biloxi, Miss.; 3. Don OKeefe, Jr.,Pittsboro, Ind.; 4. Rickie Gaunt, Torrance, Calif.; 5. Ryan Moser, Englewood, Colo.

Qualifier Winners: Brent Crews, Denver, N.C.; Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.; Brody Fuson, Bakersfield, Calif.; Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

Heat Winners: J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, Ariz.; Tim Buckwalter, Douglassvillle, Pa.; Stevie Sussex, Laveen, Ariz.; Shane Golobic, Elk Grove, Calif.; Christopher Bell, Norman; Joe B Miller, Millersville, Mo.; Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, Pa.; Brent Crews, Denver, N.C.; Don Droud, Jr., Lincoln, Neb.

— John Rittenoure, for the Tulsa World

