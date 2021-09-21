Thunder to require vaccination or negative COVID tests for fans

Beginning Oct. 4, fans entering Paycom Center for Oklahoma City Thunder games will be required to provide proof of either full or partial COVID vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours prior to the game, the team announced Tuesday.

The Thunder also strongly recommends fans wear face masks while in the arena. The NBA is expected to impose additional guidelines for fans sitting courtside.

The game entry policy will remain in effect through at least the first 12 games of the preseason and regular season at Paycom Center (Oct.4-Nov. 26) and will also be in effect for the preseason game on Oct. 14 at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The policy will be constantly reviewed based on the status of COVID cases in Oklahoma.

Fans will have several options to show proof of vaccination or test results as they enter the arenas, including uploading vaccination cards and test results to the Thunder Mobile App or a special website that will be available, which will allow fans to show documentation via their mobile phones. Printed or digital photos of CDC vaccination cards or test results will also be accepted.

— Staff reports