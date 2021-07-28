Thunder returning to BOK Center for preseason game

The Oklahoma City Thunder will return to Tulsa for a preseason game Oct. 14 against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced Wednesday.

The preseason finale in Tulsa will mark the 12th time the BOK Center has hosted a preseason game.

The Thunder will start at home at the recently renamed Paycom Center on Oct. 4 vs. the Charlotte Hornets before hitting the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 10.

The final two preseason games will be against the Nuggets, first on Oct. 13 in Oklahoma City before a rematch in Tulsa on Oct. 14.

All four games will be carried on Bally Sports Oklahoma or streamed live via the Thunder Mobile App. The games will also be carried live on the Thunder Radio Network, including the Sports Animal Tulsa (97.1 FM).

Tickets for the game in Tulsa will go on sale Monday, Aug. 16 at bokcenter.com.

— Staff reports