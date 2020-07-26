A sleepy Sunday performance filled with sloppy passes and clanked shots took a sharp turn in the second half as the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 24-point deficit to beat the 76ers 102-97 in Orlando, Florida.
Yes it was just a scrimmage, but the ending was undeniably entertaining.
Here are five takeaways:
Roberson wins it
Returning to the court after a 909-day absence is a tough story to top. That’s what Roberson did Friday against the Celtics. On Sunday, Roberson’s comeback story grew more unbelievable when he buried back-to-back 3-pointers to win the game.