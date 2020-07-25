Thunder look to recapture February, March form in restart

Thunder point guard Chris Paul, 35, averaged 17.7 points and 6.8 assists and was an All-Star before the NBA season was interrupted by the pandemic. Sue Ogrocki/AP

Chris Paul said it was cool to be back on the court Friday afternoon. Paul played 18 minutes in a scrimmage against the Celtics, his first game inside the bubble he helped envision as president of the National Basketball Players Association.

"To get a chance to get out here and play was good and well," Paul said.

But the Thunder point guard, as many players have done since arriving in Orlando, redirected his interview away from basketball and toward a more important conversation.

"You guys are going to keep hearing it time and time from players, but the moments that we're out there on the court, that's unbelievable for us, but we're gonna keep talking about the subject at hand, and that's the social injustices, and Breonna Taylor and Daniel Cameron ... We're gonna keep it on everybody's minds."

