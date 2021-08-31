Thunder announces new corporate leadership

The Oklahoma City Thunder recently welcomed new members to its corporate leadership team.

Hakeem Onafowokan is the organization's new vice president of corporate legal. The Thunder also added Chauncey McCall as director of social media and Gayle Maxwell as director of corporate communications.

Onafowokan comes to the Thunder after serving as corporate counsel at NASCAR. He has also worked with the League of Minnesota Cities, the NFL Players Association and two prior stints with NASCAR during law school.

In his role with the Thunder, Onafowokan will focus on areas such as intellectual property, sponsorship and lease agreements, as well as legal research and analysis.

McCall joined the Thunder after working as senior director of marketing and advertising with Major League Baseball's Washington Nationals.

Maxwell has more than 25 years of experience in strategic communications and public relations. She most recently worked at OG&E as senior communications specialist.

A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, Maxwell's career includes serving as VP of Communications and Development at the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City and Public Relations Director at OSU-OKC.