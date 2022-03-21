Three area anglers to watch in this week's MLF Redcrest Championship

With its catch-and-release, time-period format and anglers up against the clock, fans know Major League Fishing for its nail-biting finishes.

As 41 bass pros hit the water for the 2022 Redcrest Championship early Wednesday, an Oklahoma veteran angler, a local who also happens to be the only one in the field with both a Redcrest trophy and a Bassmaster Classic title, said the nerves will be in play right at the outset.

“The nerves are at their highest until you get that first one on the Scoretracker,” Edwin Evers said of the up-to-the-second catch reporting system. “Everything calms down once you get that first scoreable fish, until you get that done everything is a little tight in the boat.”

Evers, Tulsa angler James Elam and Blanchard’s Zack Birge, are the home state pros many expect to have an advantage on Grand, a tournament-heavy lake that plays a role in the careers of nearly any successful Okie who’s swung a stick as a pro.

Elam grew up on the Grand River chain, Grand Lake down to Fort Gibson. Birge has amateur and early FLW Tour wins on Grand, and of course Evers is known for his dramatic 2016 Bassmaster Classic win.

Flexibility will be key

Adapting to the weather, finding the fish and the right “pattern” on the right portion of the lake will be key for the tournament winner, according to both Evers and Elam. There are a lot of variances in the lake from its upper tributaries to deep creeks and coves nearer the Pensacola Dam.

The need to adjust gives the hometown anglers, who’ve gone through this drill on Grand numerous times, a bit of an advantage.

And these anglers, who practiced sunrise to sunset Sunday and Monday, in weather that ranged from the upper 30-degrees to sunny and windy 70 to a rainy 45 degrees will — if they make every cut — fish this lake over the course of water level and weather changes for five more days.

To boot, this is that part of the year anglers talk about the “pre-spawn,” that magical period when big females laden with eggs move up to staging areas to feed heavily. It’s what makes March “big bass month” in Oklahoma. The lengthening daylight period moves those bass, but temperature and water conditions play a big role too. So will bass be on a springtime bite?

“This lake is so big there is probably some of that in some parts and still some where they spend the winter right now, is the honest truth,” Evers said after he explored the lake for a full 12 hours Sunday.

He said he found water temperatures from 49 degrees to 59 degrees. The majority of bass spawn in waters 62 to 65 degrees starting in early April, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

How the game is played

All 41 anglers will hit the water both Wednesday and Thursday in pursuit of a Top-20 weight. The field is 41 this year, instead of 40, because a COVID-delay allowance put a glitch in the points tally. Rather than drop an angler who would have qualified if not for the COVID alteration, they went with 41 this year, according to Major League Fishing reports.

A scoreable fish is any bass over 2 pounds. Elam said he guesses anglers who catch at least seven to 10 Grand Lake bass will make the cut.

“I think you’ll see four or five or six guys who have it really dialed (in),” he said. “You’ll have a lot that are near that cut-off, if you’re close to the line as the time runs out, that gets intense.”

The Top 20 will be divided into 10 anglers in Group A and 10 in Group B. One group will fish Friday and a top five will qualify to move on to Sunday. Group B does the same Saturday.

“At that point all the weights are zeroed,” Elam said. “That’s where you need that ability to adapt. Things change and you might not just be able to go back to that place you fished earlier.”