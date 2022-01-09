It was another wild year in local sports in 2021. The Big 12 lost two marquee programs. OU lost a coach and Tulsa gained another major golf tournament while Bixby kept on winning. Here are the top local sports stories in 2021 as voted on by the Tulsa World sports staff:

1. OU, Texas bolt for SEC

Oklahoma and Texas decided to leave the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference last summer. To read those words five months later is to hardly believe them still.

To come to grips with the surreal timeline remains a challenge.

The conference dramatics were selected as 2021's top sports story by the Tulsa World staff.

Last July 14, as OU and Texas coaches and personnel shared the same Big 12 football media days space, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby unknowingly said: “A lot of the motivation for realignment is no longer there.”

On July 21, the Houston Chronicle reported the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ interest in joining the SEC.

July 30, inside an OU Health Sciences Center auditorium, the OU Board of Regents voted 8-0 to pack up and move out. Regents chair Michael Cawley declared: “Welcome to the Southeastern Conference.”

“We believe joining the SEC will sustain our national caliber traditions and it will strengthen our university as a whole and our state, and help us fulfill our strategic plan of academic excellence,” OU president Joe Harroz said that day.

“Today we secure a new course for stability,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said, “and our continued path, pursuit of excellence.”

Strip away the administrative lingo, what did this momentous decision mean? Basically, OU was trading tradition and guaranteed football success for generational riches.

One industry analyst estimated that an SEC with OU and Texas could be worth an annual $70 million payout to each institution.

The Sooners would possibly part with Bedlam and other old Big 12 rivalries. They would likely forfeit King of the Mountain status that playing football in the Big 12 afforded them.

But they would sure make a whole lot of money, and their fans would sure enjoy seeing Alabama, Georgia and LSU come to Owen Field instead of Kansas, Texas Tech and TCU.

We don’t know the precise date OU will officially jump. We do know there is no turning back.

The Sooners’ time in the Big 12 Conference is ticking away. The SEC beckons them.

That is astonishing to digest still.

— Guerin Emig

2. Change at the top for OU

Joe Castiglione was in unfamiliar territory.

Oklahoma’s longtime athletics director hadn’t had to perform a coaching search since hiring Bob Stoops before the 1999 season. But on Nov. 28 — one day after the Sooners’ regular season ended with a Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State — Lincoln Riley abruptly left to become USC’s head coach.

It was a shocking move that caught everyone off guard, including Castiglione. While Riley’s name had emerged as an NFL and college coaching candidate nearly every season, there never was movement.

OU immediately turned to Bob Stoops to keep everything patched together. The legendary coach took over the program on an interim basis from the day of Riley’s departure through the Alamo Bowl.

Castiglione announced he would go into stealth mode from day one and stayed true to his word. Internet sleuths tracked planes in and out of Norman. Rumors flew daily. Fans were concerned about the Sooners’ next move.

As it turned out, there was no reason to worry.

Brent Venables was believed to be the top candidate moments after the Riley news broke. Venables, who spent the past decade as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, had been on Stoops’ staff from 1999-2011. He understood the Oklahoma culture and developed into one of college football’s top assistants working at the ACC school.

On Dec. 5, Castiglione and an OU contingent flew to South Carolina to finalize a deal with Venables. He flew back on that Sunday night, meeting with his team via a Zoom call before his hiring went public.

An anxious fan base met Venables at the airport shortly before 10 p.m.

The greeting resembled a welcome-home party for a hero.

— Eric Bailey

3. OSU falls just short of playoff berth, finish with 12 wins

Everything fell into place for the Cowboys in the fall of 2021.

Third-year quarterback Spencer Sanders played the best and cleanest football of his OSU career. Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren eclipsed 1,200 yards rushing as the Cowboys' breakout star, while Tay Martin slotted seamlessly into Tylan Wallace's lead role at wide receiver.

And in Jim Knowles’ fourth year in Stillwater, OSU delivered one of the finest defensive seasons in program history, finishing the regular season third in total defense nationally and leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss with a unit led by veterans Brock Martin, Malcolm Rodriguez and Kolby Harvell-Peel.

The Cowboys’ second 12-win in school history could have started 0-3 with close calls against Missouri State, Tulsa and Boise State in September, and OSU needed an 11-point comeback at Texas on Oct. 16 to improve to 6-0. But after a 24-21 loss at Iowa State, the Cowboys stormed through Big 12 play, culminating in their first Bedlam win over Oklahoma since 2014 that sent OSU on its first trip to the Big 12 Championship game.

The Cowboys fell inches short against Baylor in the title game, but made up for it on New Year’s Day when they overcame a 21-point deficit in the Fiesta Bowl to surge past Notre Dame for the largest comeback in program history.

A decade after the 2011 Cowboys finished a record-setting campaign with a Fiesta Bowl win over Stanford, OSU capped a historic season with a victory coach Mike Gundy considered even more momentous.

“This is clearly the biggest win in the history of the school,” he said.

— Eli Lederman

4. ORU hits Sweet Sixteen

Thinking Oral Roberts had a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 would have been expecting a miracle.

The Golden Eagles made NCAA Tournament history in March as a No. 15 seed that defeated second-seeded Ohio State in the first round and seventh-seeded Florida in the second round.

But to get to Indianapolis — where all tournament games were played because of COVID-19 — was an incredible feat for a team that finished fourth in the Summit League.

ORU had to win three games in three days in the conference tournament, edging top-seeded South Dakota State in the semifinals on a last-second putback from Kevin Obanor, and holding off North Dakota State in the title game.

The duo of Obanor and point guard Max Abmas, the nation’s top scorer, became the face of the Cinderella team in the NCAA Tournament. Led by level-headed coach Paul Mills, ORU was electric to watch, making big plays and hitting huge 3-pointers to pull off the upsets.

The Sweet 16 brought a rematch with Arkansas, which won the regular-season meeting three months earlier. This time around, the game was tied with 31 seconds left until a jumper from Davonte Davis.

At the buzzer, Abmas was just off the mark on what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer. The magical run ended, but the memories will last a lifetime.

“All the work we put in all season, all the adversity we faced — at the end of the day, nobody thought we would be here,” Abmas said. “So just to see all the guys (come together) and see everything we accomplished, it’s definitely … something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

— Kelly Hines

5. Streaking Bixby sets record

Going into the 2021 season, Bixby coach Loren Montgomery and his players knew if they could win all 13 of their games, they would set the record for the longest winning streak by an Oklahoma high school team in 11-man football. The Spartans not only won all 13 to extend their streak to 49 — one more than Wagoner had from 2014-17 — but they did it in dominating fashion with an average winning margin of 49.4 points. A 69-14 rout over Mansfield (Texas) Timberview in the opener set the tone for the season.

The Spartans followed that with a 23-15 win over 6AI champion Jenks and a 42-14 victory over Stillwater — their only games with margins of under 42 points. A Week 6 showdown with Choctaw, a 17-14 loser to Bixby in the 2020 state final, was expected to test the Spartans, but instead they romped, 70-7. Bixby scored at least 70 points in three games.

Going into the season, quarterback was a question mark, but first-year starter Christian Burke had a stellar senior year as he passed for 3,037 yards and 35 touchdowns. And running specialist QB Connor Kirby rushed for 770 yards and 19 TDs.

Bixby’s 63-14 win over Edmond Deer Creek in the Class 6AII final on Dec. 2 gave the Spartans the record, their fourth consecutive state title and seventh gold ball in eight years. Running back Braylin Presley, the Gatorade state player of the year, led the way as he accounted for 267 yards and four TDs. On Bixby’s first snap, he threw a 76-yard pass to Preston Solomon — the first of his three TDs. Bixby dominated in all three phases as they did all year and outgained Deer Creek 624-149.

— Barry Lewis

6. PGA Championship coming to town

Tulsa wasn’t scheduled for another professional major golf championship until 2030, but Southern Hills Country Club was fast-tracked to another PGA Championship after the incident of Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed into the U.S. Capitol.

The PGA of America reacted by taking the 2022 PGA Championship away from a Trump-owned club in New Jersey and announcing that Tulsa would be the host city.

The Southern Hills course had been made better than ever by an extensive, $11 million renovation in 2018-19. Also, the 2022 switch to Tulsa was a matter of convenience. In January 2021, PGA of America personnel were in Tulsa on an everyday basis, preparing for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship that would be played at Southern Hills four months later.

Regarding Tulsa’s unexpected scoring of the 2022 PGA Championship, there was a statement from PGA of America President Jim Richerson: “There will be a great deal of excitement around today’s generation of top players taking on Southern Hills for the first time in a major championship.”

A tremendous bonus: For the May 19-22 PGA Championship, popular Phil Mickelson comes to Tulsa as the defending champion. Last year, the 51-year-old Mickelson prevailed in South Carolina and became the oldest winner of a major championship.

Tulsa previously hosted the PGA Championship in 1970, 1982, 1994 and 2007 (when Tiger Woods shot a second-round 63 to tie the course record). In 1958, 1977 and 2001, the U.S. Open was played at Southern Hills.

The 2007 tournament had a $70 million impact on the Tulsa economy. The 2022 PGA Championship is projected to have a $143.5 million impact.

— Bill Haisten

7. OU's quarterback quandary

Oklahoma entered 2021 with two five-star quarterbacks with sky-high expectations. After the year’s completion, both have aimed toward new college destinations.

Caleb Williams became the face of OU football after relieving starter Spencer Rattler in the Texas contest. Williams, a true freshman, led the Sooners to an improbable comeback victory over the Longhorns and remained the starting quarterback for the remaining seven games, including the Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon.

Rattler entered the fall as a Heisman Trophy favorite. Just two days after OU’s Bedlam loss in the regular-season finale, he announced that he was entering the transfer portal. He is now attending South Carolina, which is led by former OU assistant coach Shane Beamer.

Williams gained the hearts of Sooner Nation with his strong play down the stretch. But his future became cloudy after Lincoln Riley departed to take the USC job. Williams stayed loyal through the end of the season, but was noncommittal about his plans during an Alamo Bowl postgame interview.

Williams would soon enter the portal. While he’s said OU continues to be an option, Brent Venables and his new coaching staff have already linked with two quarterbacks — UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel and freshman Nick Evers.

— Eric Bailey

8. Eddie finally makes Hall of Fame

Oklahoma State basketball had an eventful 2021 on and off the court. For longtime members of the OSU basketball family, May 15 was the best day of the year — a Saturday when Eddie Sutton finally was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Along with the legendary Kobe Bryant, Sutton actually was a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Because of COVID-19, Sutton’s induction was postponed for several months.

Having fallen short on six previous occasions as a finalist, he learned in April 2020 that he had gotten enough votes to secure membership in the most prestigious of basketball halls of fame.

Seven weeks later, Sutton died in Tulsa at the age of 84. Only a few weeks after that, a beautifully done Sutton documentary — “Eddie: The Costs of Greatness” — was presented on ESPN.

After having launched his career as the head man at Tulsa’s Central High School, Sutton as a major-college head coach at Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State recorded 806 victories (he ranks 10th on college basketball’s career wins list). He drove each of those schools to NCAA Tournament appearances and took three teams to the Final Four: the 1978 Razorbacks, the 1995 Cowboys and the 1998 Cowboys.

— Bill Haisten

9. OSU men’s basketball faces postseason ban

The Cowboys’ postseason hopes in 2021-22 were dashed before the ball was even tipped this season.

On Nov. 2, the NCAA Committee on Infractions informed OSU of its decision to uphold sanctions on the men’s basketball program including a postseason ban, shooting down the Cowboys’ appeal 517 days after penalties were first handed down in June 2020.

Tears streamed down Mike Boynton’s face during a press conference on Nov. 3, when the fifth-year head coach said he was “disgusted”, “appalled” and “frustrated”, and took aim at the NCAA for punishing student-athletes who were not on campus yet when former assistant coach Lamont Evans was found to have committed Level I NCAA violations.

The upheld sanctions, which also included a three-year probation period, loss of scholarships and recruiting restrictions, stemmed from a 2017 FBI probe into corruption in college basketball recruiting. In 2019, Evans pleaded guilty to accepting as much as $22,000 in bribes to push players at South Carolina and OSU to agents and financial advisors. He later served three months in federal prison.

First-year athletic director Chad Weiberg was left “disappointed, dismayed and disgusted,” by the NCAA’s decision, and, sitting next to Boynton, sent a strong message to fellow member institutions.

“I’m very concerned that today’s decision will send a very chilling message to the NCAA membership that cooperating in an investigation of our own governing body is not in your best interest,” he said.

A week later, as OSU opened its season barred from postseason play, the NCAA released a statement condemning the program’s response as “unacceptable” and suggested that OSU officials had encouraged other member institutions to “circumvent” NCAA processes, including investigations.

— Eli Lederman

10. Cade Cunningham goes No. 1 in NBA Draft

Cunningham made the most of his lone season in Stillwater — pouring in points, collecting accolades and leading the Cowboys to the NCAA Tournament — and at the end of it made history: On July 29, the 6-foot-8 guard became the first player in program history selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals across 27 games under Mike Boynton in his first and only season of college basketball.

He hit game-winners in nonconference wins over Wichita State and Arkansas, scored 18 points to knock off Kansas at Gallagher-Iba Arena and beat Oklahoma twice, pouring in a career-high 40 points in the first win over the Sooners. Come March, Cunningham led OSU to the title game of the Big 12 Tournament before the Cowboys reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in OSU’s first tournament appearance under Boynton.

For his single-season performance, Cunningham earned loads of honors. Big 12 Player of the Year. Wooden Award and Bob Cousy Award Finalist. Winner of the Wayman Tisdale Award, given annually to the nation’s top freshman.

And in late July, when the Detroit Pistons selected Cunningham with the draft’s first pick, Cunningham joined former Cowboys halfback Bob Fenimore as the only other OSU athlete to earn a top overall pick.

— Eli Lederman