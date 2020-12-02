The Picker: Unfair? Save complaints for season when football can be taken for granted

OSU at TCU: Time flies. Next season will be TCU’s 10th since “marrying up” into the Big 12. The Horned Frogs have posted a winning Big 12 record only three times, but they can make it four if they pull off an upset here. If the evidence suggests TCU is average, what does that say about Texas, which is 2-7 against the Frogs in that span. Cowboys by 6.

TU at Navy: Questions abound. Who is TU’s second-best player? Can the Hurricane get through a week without a game date being juggled? If the Navy offense is so difficult to prepare for, why don’t more offenses play that style? TU boned up with extra homework, having prepared for Navy earlier this season before a postponement was announced. Game prep became like “real” class. Whatever was taught a month ago could show up on a test later in the semester. Hurricane by 1.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Arkansas at Missouri: Razorbacks have progressed enough that fans have reclaimed the right to complain about officiating. Score it as a victory. Before this season, Hogs didn’t play close enough for striped shirts to “cheat” ‘em. Tigers by 1.