The Picker: Unfair? Save complaints for season when football can be taken for granted

In this age of misinformation, the Picker continues to respect you enough to honor you with the truth. Speaking of truth:
1, Iowa State's star runner earned a spot on the Picker’s all-truther team when he dropped this zinger after beating Texas: “It’s five-star culture vs. five-star players.” That, folks, is burnt orange.
2, The Picker warned long ago that you’re asking way too much if you expect this season to be fair. It’s not. The NFL and college football squads are trying to salvage the season by any means necessary. Someone — maybe your favorite team — is going to get shafted because decision-makers had to make a tough call. Roll with it and save your complaints for a season when we can take football for granted.
3, The former OU football coach came out of retirement to assist the current OU football coach. Precedent established, let's immediately send a limo for Billy Squier so he can please uplift modern music.
The Picks
Baylor at OU: Unleashed, OU's un-suspended players appear to have pushed the Sooners to a higher level — maybe even to Iowa State’s level? Champion-elect Iowa State moved this close to clinching a spot in the Big 12 title game by winning at Texas and (checks watch) is waiting for a dance partner. Sooners by 15.
OSU at TCU: Time flies. Next season will be TCU’s 10th since “marrying up” into the Big 12. The Horned Frogs have posted a winning Big 12 record only three times, but they can make it four if they pull off an upset here. If the evidence suggests TCU is average, what does that say about Texas, which is 2-7 against the Frogs in that span. Cowboys by 6.
TU at Navy: Questions abound. Who is TU’s second-best player? Can the Hurricane get through a week without a game date being juggled? If the Navy offense is so difficult to prepare for, why don’t more offenses play that style? TU boned up with extra homework, having prepared for Navy earlier this season before a postponement was announced. Game prep became like “real” class. Whatever was taught a month ago could show up on a test later in the semester. Hurricane by 1.
Arkansas at Missouri: Razorbacks have progressed enough that fans have reclaimed the right to complain about officiating. Score it as a victory. Before this season, Hogs didn’t play close enough for striped shirts to “cheat” ‘em. Tigers by 1.
Texas A&M at Auburn: It’s cute that A&M, a 28-point loser to Alabama, is considered a playoff contender. Where’s the “wow” win? Was it the one where the Ags gave up 38 points to Florida at home? Because humanity has suffered enough in 2020, please reward us with Texas A&M against Texas in a bowl. If invited, would wobbly Texas be too chicken to participate? Auburn by 3.
Alabama at LSU: This once was college football’s Ali vs. Frazier. Now, Ali vs. Frasier. Cheers, Tide by 29.
Liberty at Coastal Carolina: Unbeaten Coastal Carolina vs. once-beaten Liberty is college football’s game of the week. Rod Serling (RIP) would be the perfect ESPN GameDay host this season. Flames by 4.
The Pros
Browns at Titans: First team to 30 wins. Points? No. Handoffs. Titans by 9.
Broncos at Chiefs: Why the fuss about the Broncos playing without a QB last week? Hasn’t that been the norm almost every season since Elway put away the cleats? KC by 22.
Monday
Bills at 49ers: San Francisco is relocating to Arizona. Lex Luthor’s plan in the original Superman movie has come to fruition. Niners by 3.
Cowboys at Ravens: We’re in an era when it’s rare for a runner to be picked in the first round and it’s rare for a running back to be rewarded with a giant payday after a rookie contract expires. Meanwhile, Dallas drafted a running back with the fourth pick in 2016 and gave him a six-year, $90 million extension last year. Coach Jerry's legal team should ask for a recount. Ravens by 2.
