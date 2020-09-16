The Picker: Turnpike Rivalry resumes; can we make a deal with the turnpike people?

Make you a deal: If Tulsa wins, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (who gets all that coin?) must add a restroom on this ‘pike. A person can only hold it for so long. Meanwhile, restroom facilities (one each way) have been reduced on the turnpike from Tulsa to OKC. Some folks may try to paint this as progress. Don’t believe it. O-State by 18.

Miami at Louisville: This is the third weekend for college games and, so far, Miami-Louisville is the only instance of two ranked teams sharing a field. In any other season, cry foul. In 2020, be glad when even the junior varsity can play. Additional topic: Miami and Texas are the Coy and Vance Duke of college football. People want to know when and if the actual dudes are coming back. Cardinals by 2.

Houston at Baylor: Houston started 1-3 last year. The coach asked his senior QB to sit out the rest of the season to redshirt, as if this was a video game and you hit the reset button if you don’t like the way the game is going. The QB, surprised by the offer, accepted the invite, then entered the transfer portal at season’s end and won the starting job at Miami. Good for him. There’s probably a lesson in there somewhere. Bears by 9.