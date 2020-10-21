The Picker: TU earns smart points for zigging while others are zagging

Three observations from the Picker before giving you the goods:
1. The Razorbacks are the feel-good story of the season. Arkansas is at the forefront of legalizing medicinal football.
2. More confusing: State question terminology or Starbucks cup sizes?
3. We’re in a pandemic. Please don’t get health information from a political site. Would you go to the junk yard for surgery?
The Picks
Friday
Tulsa at USF: Some of the brightest moments in the city’s sports history have come from zigging when others were zagging. When college football squads were run-first in the '60s, TU threw it all over the yard to secure consecutive second-place Heisman finishers. When college hoops squads were playing crawl ball in the '70s, coach Trick at ORU shifted into let-it-fly mode and reached an Elite Eight. Now, in an era when no one prioritizes defense, the Hurricane is playing aces on that side of the ball. Contrary is the old/new cool. TU by 4.
Saturday
Iowa State at OSU: So, 2020 is this strange: You can rise to No. 6 in the polls by beating Tulsa, West Virginia and Kansas. That’s no knock on the Cowboys. This season, it’s survive and advance and hope your game gets played. The Iowa State coach is — like an elected official who wants to be a public servant instead of a politician — too good for his job. Cowboys by 4.
OU at TCU: The OU coach tried to beat Texas by attempting a field goal on second down. Given a chance to repent, he said he would do the same thing if a similar opportunity arose. The Picker contends a handoff might have won the game at that point because Texas knew it was beaten and was this close to surrendering — unless granted a ray of hope by a puzzling decision. The Picker will be examining all coaching decisions double-close from this point forward. You’re welcome. Sooners by 5.
Cincinnati at SMU: Raise your hand if you predicted Clemson and four church schools (SMU, BYU, Clemson and Liberty) would be the nation’s only 5-0 teams at this juncture in the season. If this was high school, someone would accuse the pass-the-collection-plate schools of recruiting. Cincy by 7.
Nebraska at Ohio State: Nebraska moving to the Big Ten is making the same impact as your candidate yard sign is making on the upcoming presidential election: Zero. Voters on both sides had their minds made up on this one a long time ago. If you think your lawn sign made a difference, it did in that it helped passersby identify the political kooks in the neighborhood. Can we vote the Huskers back to the Big 12? Buckeyes by 22.
Michigan at Minnesota: Is this the first time two ranked teams with zero combined wins have met in October? Someone criticized an AP voter on social media for leaving Ohio State off his ballot. The voter’s response was “who have they beaten?” Perfect response. This far into a season, it should be about what you’ve done instead of how pretty you might look in a beauty pageant you haven’t yet entered. Upset, Gophers by 1.
The Pros
Steelers at Titans: Run-stopping defense vs. gargantuan running back. Some of you science deniers don’t deserve to see this grand lab experiment. Steelers by 3.
Chiefs at Broncos: With the addition of the former Jets/Steelers runner, the Chiefs have officially become your spoiled childhood friend who was gifted too many toys. Do they have a high-altitude GI Joe in the toy box? Upset, Broncos by 2.
Cowboys at Washington: It seems kind of jerky that Washington didn’t immediately pick a new mascot after junking the old one. Sort of like: You wanted a name change, so settle for this until we pick a new one. Washington Football Team? Fans should sue for false advertising since Washington bears little resemblance to an actual football team. Cowboys by 9.
Monday
Bears at Chargers: Worse at delivering: The guy in charge of the USPS or the person responsible for drafting QBs for the Bears? Come back, Bob “Slow Mo” Avellini, whose nickname could be shared by the postmaster general. (The Picker appreciates the hard-working postal workers out there.) Meanwhile, the Chargers fell out of bed and drafted their QB of the present and future. Bolts by 3.
