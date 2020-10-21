The Picker: TU earns smart points for zigging while others are zagging

OU at TCU: The OU coach tried to beat Texas by attempting a field goal on second down. Given a chance to repent, he said he would do the same thing if a similar opportunity arose. The Picker contends a handoff might have won the game at that point because Texas knew it was beaten and was this close to surrendering — unless granted a ray of hope by a puzzling decision. The Picker will be examining all coaching decisions double-close from this point forward. You’re welcome. Sooners by 5.

Cincinnati at SMU: Raise your hand if you predicted Clemson and four church schools (SMU, BYU, Clemson and Liberty) would be the nation’s only 5-0 teams at this juncture in the season. If this was high school, someone would accuse the pass-the-collection-plate schools of recruiting. Cincy by 7.

Nebraska at Ohio State: Nebraska moving to the Big Ten is making the same impact as your candidate yard sign is making on the upcoming presidential election: Zero. Voters on both sides had their minds made up on this one a long time ago. If you think your lawn sign made a difference, it did in that it helped passersby identify the political kooks in the neighborhood. Can we vote the Huskers back to the Big 12? Buckeyes by 22.