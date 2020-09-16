The Picker: The Big Ten is back; Michigan coach walks tall in offseason, but games soil his reputation

Actions and reactions from The Picker:
Action: The Big Ten is back.
Reaction: Actual games can only soil the Michigan coach’s reputation. During offseasons, he walks taller than Chuck Norris and Buford Pusser rolled into one.
Action: College squads are playing mostly conference-only schedules.
Reaction: Teams in blueblood conferences won’t be able to maul September rummies and inflate their top 25 credentials. Instead, they’ll beat each other up in league play, struggle to hit .500 and perhaps open up poll spots for second-class citizens with pretty records.
Action: You’re still obsessing about politics.
Reaction: The Picker could fix what’s wrong with both parties, but you’re going to have to write a big check because I can’t be providing that kind of service for free. Also, if you vote a straight party ticket, that’s an actual “sheep” as opposed to however you use the term.
If you want football season to continue, do the opposite of whatever smarter-than-the-experts guy is advising you to do on social media.
The Picks
Saturday
TU at OSU: Once upon a time in this rivalry, you could count on TU winning about half the games played in Tulsa and none of the games played in Stillwater. The new normal is TU hasn’t beaten O-State anywhere since ‘98 and hasn’t won in Stilly since 1951 — 24 years before the Cimarron Turnpike opened!
Make you a deal: If Tulsa wins, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (who gets all that coin?) must add a restroom on this ‘pike. A person can only hold it for so long. Meanwhile, restroom facilities (one each way) have been reduced on the turnpike from Tulsa to OKC. Some folks may try to paint this as progress. Don’t believe it. O-State by 18.
Miami at Louisville: This is the third weekend for college games and, so far, Miami-Louisville is the only instance of two ranked teams sharing a field. In any other season, cry foul. In 2020, be glad when even the junior varsity can play. Additional topic: Miami and Texas are the Coy and Vance Duke of college football. People want to know when and if the actual dudes are coming back. Cardinals by 2.
Houston at Baylor: Houston started 1-3 last year. The coach asked his senior QB to sit out the rest of the season to redshirt, as if this was a video game and you hit the reset button if you don’t like the way the game is going. The QB, surprised by the offer, accepted the invite, then entered the transfer portal at season’s end and won the starting job at Miami. Good for him. There’s probably a lesson in there somewhere. Bears by 9.
UCF at Georgia Tech: Here’s how far Florida State has fallen: Georgia Tech opened with a win over the Seminoles and it wasn’t a big enough feather-in-the-cap to get the Jackets into the AP Top 25! G-Tech finally scrapped the option, like OU a couple or three decades ago, and embraced a newfangled gimmick called the forward pass. Twenty-four completions in the opener were the most by a Tech passer in 17 years. Ice that kid’s arm. Jackets by 3.
The Pros
Sunday
Falcons at Cowboys: Worst artificial noise: Simulated crowd sounds during broadcasts or the annual dose of Dallas preseason hype? No NFL team is overestimated more often than the 'Boys, picked by some national folks to be a Super Bowl participant. If Dallas falls to 0-2, a soap opera will break out in Jerry Land. Has he ever canned a coach after two games? He doesn’t seem like the kind of feller who would wait more than 30 seconds before screeching his tires and leaving a drive-thru lane. Cowboys by 4.
Chiefs at Chargers: This is merely an item on KC's grocery list before AFC’s game of the year (Chiefs vs. Ravens) the next week. Empty stadium should make Chargers feel at home. Chiefs by 14.
Patriots at Seahawks: The New England coach is salivating. Every one of those cardboard cutouts in the stands represents a hiding place to stash a spy camera. Seahawks by 10.
Monday
Saints at Raiders: The world has been turned upside down. The Sun Belt Conference has bragging rights over the Big 12 and Saints are all over Sin City. New Orleans by 1.
A look at the photos from the 2017 meeting between Oklahoma State and Tulsa
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
OSU FOOTBALL
TU OSU
JAMES WASHINGTON, MASON RUDOLPH
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
OSU Football Stillwater
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
TU OSU
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
The Picker second week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!