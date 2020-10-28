The Picker: Let's talk America's Team, beer goggles and OSU in driver's seat

Moreso than at any time in most of our lives, America is divided and we want things to be less grim.
What does that have to do with sports?
Symbolically, at this point in history, the Dallas Cowboys might actually be America's team.
If we can do better, we should. Play ball.
The Picks
Friday
East Carolina at TU: Some fans watch sports in hopes of seeing offensive fireworks. The Picker watches TU just to see what highlight play the defense’s Z-man will make next. He delivers a show. Anyone predict that the state would get a winter storm before the Hurricane played a home opener? Has that ever happened before? We’re almost to a point where normalcy seems like a fairy tale. TU by 7.
Saturday
Texas at OSU: Cowboys are in the Big 12 driver’s seat, and Texas is leading the league in drama. It’s possible Hallmark will make a romantic movie starring ugly people before Texas is all the way “back.” O-State by 8.
Arkansas at Texas A&M: The Picker has said this before, but can’t say it enough. What the A&M program is and what Aggies’ fans think it is are two entirely different visuals. It's the football version of beer goggles. Ags by 9.
OU at Texas Tech: Because the playoff is off the table (and it is), can OU fans be riveted by a rest-of-the season pursuit of a regular old bowl game? Bowls will be the only time this season when you'll get a cross-conference game of significance, so postseason could be more interesting than usual. Bring on Coastal Carolina? Sooners by 17.
Ohio State at Penn State: Early returns suggest there are three cut-above squads (Ohio State being one of them) in college ball and everyone else is in the running to be Zeppo, at best. Keep an eye on the former Buckeyes coach, the one who should have a polygraph chip implanted, if Texas decides to make a change. Ohio State by 12.
Boston College at Clemson: The Clemson coach actually said this during a postgame presser last Saturday: “I’m not getting any questions about ‘Proud of you guys for winning the game.’”
Someone has been watching too much cable news, where the favored candidate/interview subject might actually get that kind of verbal back slap. For context, Clemson was blah until scoring a gaggle of points at the end. The coach got his britches in a wad when asked a question about lacking energy at the start. This type of questioning is to be expected when you coach at an upper crust program. You’re not just playing the opponent. Every week, you’re playing against the standard, and here comes scrutiny. The Clemson coach signed a $93 million question in April. He should be able to diplomatically navigate a 50-cent question. Clemson by 26.
The Pros
Jets at Chiefs: Jets trying to spoil Dallas’ pursuit of the No. 1 draft pick. Stank for Trevor? KC by 20.
Steelers at Ravens: You’re getting a rematch of this on Thanksgiving, which means you’re assured of at least one big-time game on what otherwise could be a real turkey day. Other Thanksgiving games are Washington-Dallas and Houston-Detroit. Meanwhile, always put your chips on Edgar Allen Poe in close proximity to Halloween. Ravens by 1.
Cowboys at Eagles: Speaking on condition of anonymity, Cowboy players told a reporter they have lost faith in the coaching staff. Some called the players cowards for failing to attach their names to the quotes. But — be honest — if you suited up for the NFL’s most disappointing team, would you want anyone to know your name, quotes or not? The season highlight video might be an Alan Smithee film. (Google Smithee’s name, if necessary.) Eagles by 11.
Monday
Bucs at Giants: Now that the Patriots are irrelevant, the Bucs are trying their darndest to become the NFL’s new most disliked team. Would they sign a Russian bot if they thought it could make a first down? Da. The ex-Patriots QB doesn’t have a great history against the Giants, so there’s that. Bucs by 15.
