The Picker: Let's talk America's Team, beer goggles and OSU in driver's seat

OU at Texas Tech: Because the playoff is off the table (and it is), can OU fans be riveted by a rest-of-the season pursuit of a regular old bowl game? Bowls will be the only time this season when you'll get a cross-conference game of significance, so postseason could be more interesting than usual. Bring on Coastal Carolina? Sooners by 17.

Ohio State at Penn State: Early returns suggest there are three cut-above squads (Ohio State being one of them) in college ball and everyone else is in the running to be Zeppo, at best. Keep an eye on the former Buckeyes coach, the one who should have a polygraph chip implanted, if Texas decides to make a change. Ohio State by 12.

Boston College at Clemson: The Clemson coach actually said this during a postgame presser last Saturday: “I’m not getting any questions about ‘Proud of you guys for winning the game.’”