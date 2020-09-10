The Picker is back: Hey football, we need you more than ever in 2020

Missouri State at OU: Due to postponements, this is only one of three games listed on Missouri State’s 2020 schedule. The Bears, trying to salvage a semblance of a fall season, will play two games against Central Arkansas. Why not schedule ‘em 10 times, like a Globetrotters-Generals tour. It’s acceptable in crazy times. OU by 38.

Duke at Notre Dame: All it took was a global pandemic to get Notre Dame to hunker down in a conference. It’s temporary (relationship status: complicated), but maybe a first date will lead to marriage. Guaranteed, ND will ask for a pre-nup. Irish by 27.

Louisiana at Iowa State: This one is on ESPN. Because of a lack of games, you may see competitions on ESPN that haven’t been broadcast since the network’s early years. Who’s up for watching the Glassblower Olympics? Clones by 8.

The Pros

Thursday

Texans at Chiefs: Here’s a reminder that the Texans built a 24-zip lead on the Chiefs in last year’s playoffs and got outscored 51-7 the rest of the way. Rocks from that avalanche are still falling. KC by 11.

Sunday