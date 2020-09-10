The Picker is back: Hey football, we need you more than ever in 2020

A good season for your favorite team?
The definition has changed.
Every year before 2020: Let’s win ‘em all and take home a trophy.
Now: Hope all the games can be played, and safely at that. Reminder: TU-OSU, which was supposed to be played this weekend, got transported one week into the future.
The Picker, a decades-old Tulsa tradition, is back in 2020. If you think 2020 has been miserable, wait until you hear the music that’ll be playing on oldies stations in 2040. Goodbye, Freebird. Hello, Bieber and bro country.
College football returns to the state this week, which should provide a welcome break from divisive politics (is there another kind?).
Sitting in a neutral corner, the Picker is glad to explain the history of politics to you. Pretend a vampire represents a political party and, while his fangs are in your neck and he’s draining you of blood, he’ll tell you how bad things would be if the werewolf was in charge.
Meanwhile, there’s a 90 percent chance the guy who complains everything nowadays is about politics is doing his best to make everything about politics when using social media.
Football, we need you. Throw us a raft?
Saturday
Missouri State at OU: Due to postponements, this is only one of three games listed on Missouri State’s 2020 schedule. The Bears, trying to salvage a semblance of a fall season, will play two games against Central Arkansas. Why not schedule ‘em 10 times, like a Globetrotters-Generals tour. It’s acceptable in crazy times. OU by 38.
Duke at Notre Dame: All it took was a global pandemic to get Notre Dame to hunker down in a conference. It’s temporary (relationship status: complicated), but maybe a first date will lead to marriage. Guaranteed, ND will ask for a pre-nup. Irish by 27.
Louisiana at Iowa State: This one is on ESPN. Because of a lack of games, you may see competitions on ESPN that haven’t been broadcast since the network’s early years. Who’s up for watching the Glassblower Olympics? Clones by 8.
The Pros
Thursday
Texans at Chiefs: Here’s a reminder that the Texans built a 24-zip lead on the Chiefs in last year’s playoffs and got outscored 51-7 the rest of the way. Rocks from that avalanche are still falling. KC by 11.
Sunday
Cowboys at Rams: Dallas got better in the draft, but fans should wonder if they’re being set up for disappointment again. Hey, Cowboys. You’re in a pitiful division (NFC East champ was 9-7 last year). Just go win it and try to avoid stepping in something. Oops? Dallas by 5.
Bucs at Saints: The Tampa locker room has become a retirement home. Broadcasts of Bucs games could feel like a crossover episode of “The Golden Girls” and “Hard Knocks.” But let’s not deny there is a window of opportunity here, if you happen to be a shower chair salesman. Saints by 3.
Browns at Ravens: The Browns (lots of sizzle, still waiting on that steak) are trotting out their eighth head coach since 2009. At least they’re consistent with inconsistency. A Cleveland QB will start in three consecutive seasons for only the third time since the franchise rebooted in 1999. Has anything changed? Yes. The term “lovable losers” is now half-accurate. Ravens by 8.
College football 2020: Everything you need to know about OU
Video: Eric Bailey and Guerin Emig break down OU's 2020 football outlook
Breaking down the 2020 schedule
Broadcast schedule and how to get tickets
Here's a look the annual salaries of head coach Lincoln Riley and his 10 assistants.
Stars
Sleepers
Breaking down the offense
Breaking down the defense
Breaking down special teams
How much direction did coaches have during uncertain times? 'None. Zero. Nada.'
Guerin Emig: Many questions about the college football season, and no answers
Frank Bonner ranks his top 25: Clemson, Alabama again on top; OU fourth
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!