The Picker: 'Broadway' week arrives for Tulsa football squad

Georgia at Alabama: After giving up 48 points to Ole Miss, the Bama coach said this: “I don’t know if they had our signals or what. ... It seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play that they could have against it.” Two thoughts about that: 1, The Ole Miss coach is scamp-ish enough to deal from the bottom of the deck. 2, Signals or not, shouldn’t Alabama just be better? Consider that it’s 2020. Everything is upside down. Tide by 8.

The Pros

Browns at Steelers: Browns, winners of four in a row, seem to think they are better when the QB throws less. This is not an entirely fair comparison, but remember the Andy Griffith episode where the deputy was urged to sing quieter? Browns were loud last season, but, come playoff time, crickets. Steelers by 3.

Packers at Buccaneers: Did the ex-Patriots/current Bucs QB ‘fess up about forgetting what down it was at game's end last week? Better question: Has anyone with any connection to the cheating Patriot organization ever ‘fessed up about anything? Pack by 8.

Monday