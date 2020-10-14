The Picker: 'Broadway' week arrives for Tulsa football squad

The Tulsa football squad has the entire state for a captive audience. The Picker will talk about it after one, two, three:
1. OU-Texas
Here’s the unfortunate thing about Texas' oh-so-close comeback: It allowed the coach to paint a PR picture that the train is still moving forward, even as he stands at the site of the derailment.
If not for a zany comeback against Texas Tech, Texas would be 0-3 in Big 12 games. If you want to talk about legit voter fraud, the Horns are still getting votes in the AP and coaches' polls.
2. The SEC
SEC fans love to crow that their league is the only one that plays real defense. That crow doesn’t fly any more.
Scores from last Saturday: Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48; Georgia 44, Tennessee 21; Texas A&M 41, Florida 38; Missouri 45, LSU 41. The Bama-Mississippi game featured nearly 1,400 yards of offense!
In a Twilight Zone-type development, the only SEC team that can’t score is Mike Leach’s Mississippi State squad, which managed a grand total of two points against Kentucky. Leach has vowed to purge the team of malcontents, which seems like a great thing to say if you want to possibly lose a locker room.
Meanwhile, the Florida coach publicly expressed a desire to have a packed stadium for a home game this week. There’s your reminder that ball coaches should stay away from pandemic-related decisions.
3. Karma
Florida State is 19-23 over the past five seasons. Boosters ran off Bobby Bowden before he was ready to leave and hired Jimbo Fisher, who was loyal until another school dangled a dollar under his nose. Is there a way to fire the boosters, or at least put them in the transfer portal?
The Picks
Friday
BYU at Houston: Cougars versus Cougars could be an episode description for one of those “Real Housewives” shows. BYU is an independent which, politically, is looking more appealing all the time. At least you wouldn't have to take part in the whole us vs. them thing. Houston by 1.
Saturday
Cincinnati at Tulsa: It’s a dream Saturday for Tulsa. An ESPN2-televised home opener against a top-10 opponent comes on a day when OU and OSU have open dates. This is Tulsa's shot on Broadway. Ready for the curtain to rise? Cincy is the Bailey Quarters of college football programs in Ohio. Draw your own conclusions about what that means. Bearcats by 5.
Ole Miss at Arkansas: The Picker is nominating the new Ark coach as the early season coach of the year, never mind two losses. Under the previous regime, the Razorbacks were the SEC team Vanderbilt made jokes about. The new Boss Hog made Ark instantly competitive. The Picker (no excuses) rarely blames striped shirts, but the Hogs would be 2-1 if officials had been hairy chested enough to make the proper ruling at the end of the Auburn game. Ole Miss by 6.
Georgia at Alabama: After giving up 48 points to Ole Miss, the Bama coach said this: “I don’t know if they had our signals or what. ... It seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play that they could have against it.” Two thoughts about that: 1, The Ole Miss coach is scamp-ish enough to deal from the bottom of the deck. 2, Signals or not, shouldn’t Alabama just be better? Consider that it’s 2020. Everything is upside down. Tide by 8.
The Pros
Browns at Steelers: Browns, winners of four in a row, seem to think they are better when the QB throws less. This is not an entirely fair comparison, but remember the Andy Griffith episode where the deputy was urged to sing quieter? Browns were loud last season, but, come playoff time, crickets. Steelers by 3.
Packers at Buccaneers: Did the ex-Patriots/current Bucs QB ‘fess up about forgetting what down it was at game's end last week? Better question: Has anyone with any connection to the cheating Patriot organization ever ‘fessed up about anything? Pack by 8.
Monday
Chiefs at Bills: You may hear chatter about how opponents seem to have figured out how to defend the whiz-bang Chiefs QB. Disregard it. Defenses made tweaks. Now, his turn. KC by 1.
Cardinals at Cowboys: Maybe, with the discarded Bengals QB running the offense, Dallas will be tempted to wing it less and hand the ball more often to No. 21, which should have been the plan all along except it’s hard to do when you’re playing from behind all the time.
Will the Cowboys play catch-up in this one? Of course. Defense is surrendering 40 per game over the last four. The former Super Bowl-winning Dallas coach turned studio analyst popped the 'Boys for spending all their money on offensive toys. The Picker doesn't know if the ex coach is an expert on money, but he’s certainly an expert on credit since he parted ways with Coach Jerry over who was supposed to get it. Arizona by 4.
