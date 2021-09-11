Metro Christian's Ivy Wilson receives USTA scholarship

Ivy Wilson, a Jenks resident and junior tennis player at Metro Christian Academy, has received a sizeable national scholarship from the USTA Foundation, charitable arm of the United State Tennis Association Incorporated.

The Novo Nordisk Donnelly Scholarship is available to youth athletes (ages 16-21) who play tennis competitively while dealing with the challenges of diabetes.

Wilson, 16, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 3. As a Metro sophomore last spring, she went 28-5 and finished third in No. 1 singles at the Class 5A state tennis tournament, helping the Patriots tie for second in the team standings.

She also trains and plays competitively with Tucker Tennis Academy.

“This scholarship is such a huge honor and I’m so blessed that they chose me,” said Wilson, who said she was required to apply for the scholarship and write an essay.

Wilson said she is able to control her blood sugar with medication and is careful to do so, “because my play will be affected if it gets too high or too low.”

She is one of two national scholarship recipients in the amount of $10,000 each, along with Leena Bennetto of Vernon Beach, British Columbia.