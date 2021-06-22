Meet the finalists for All-World boys tennis player of the year, first-team members and honorable mention

Aiden Robinson

Prevailed over Christian Heritage’s Luke Winslow in the 4A No. 1 singles final, helping lead Commandos to the state team title. Won 15 of his final 16 matches and finished 22-3, losing only to 6A No. 1 singles champion Brett Keeling and twice (in four meetings) to 6A runner-up Ashwin Chandresekar. Won the final of the 5A East/West Preview, inflicting the only loss of the season on Crossings Christian’s three-time state champion, Daniel Haley. Also had noteworthy wins over Bishop Kelley’s Alec Rule and Holland Hall’s Cooper Knutsen.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Wollmershauser, Jenks

Wollmershauser assisted Ron Acebo for five years and took the helm in January. Did he feel pressure following a man who guided the Trojans to seven girls and boys state titles? “I’m not trying to compete with past coaches,” he said. “I just want to make sure these kids have their best chance to win.” Under his guidance, Brett Keeling and Cristian Pensavalle led the Trojans to a 15th boys state team. A 2006 Jenks High grad, Wollsmerhauser teamed with Zach White as a senior to win a 6A No. 2 doubles state title. After attending the University of Oklahoma, he returned to his alma mater as a volunteer assistant in 2011.