Meet the finalists for All-World boys tennis player of the year, first-team members and honorable mention
Meet the finalists for All-World boys tennis player of the year, first-team members and honorable mention

The finalists for 2021 All-World Boys Tennis Player of the Year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The banquet is Tuesday, June 29, at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. For tickets, go to AllWorldAwards.com/tickets.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Ashwin Chandrasekar

Union, Jr.

Finished runner-up for the Class 6A No. 1 singles title, helping fuel Union’s third-place finish in the team standings. Went 23-7, winning the Deer Creek and regional tournaments. Finished runner-up three times to 6A No. 1 singles champion Brett Keeling and went 2-2 vs. Cascia Hall’s 4A No. 1 singles champ, Aiden Robinson. Split regular-season matches with Edmond North’s Reid Rainwater before winning the third meeting 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the state semifinals. Also was an All-World first-team selection as a freshman when he was fifth in the state tournament.

Brett Keeling

Jenks, So.

Captured the 6A No. 1 singles championship and helped lead Trojans to the boys state team title. Overcame a September surgery to remove a tumor from his knee and went 26-0, losing only one set all season. Won tournaments at Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union, Booker T. Washington, Enid and Heritage Hall. Also won a USTA national Level-3 championship in Plano, Texas. Rated a four-star prospect by Tennis Recruiting Network, with interest from multiple Division I programs. Grandson of the late, former University of Tulsa football great Jerry Keeling.

Aiden Robinson

Cascia Hall, Jr.

Prevailed over Christian Heritage’s Luke Winslow in the 4A No. 1 singles final, helping lead Commandos to the state team title. Won 15 of his final 16 matches and finished 22-3, losing only to 6A No. 1 singles champion Brett Keeling and twice (in four meetings) to 6A runner-up Ashwin Chandresekar. Won the final of the 5A East/West Preview, inflicting the only loss of the season on Crossings Christian’s three-time state champion, Daniel Haley. Also had noteworthy wins over Bishop Kelley’s Alec Rule and Holland Hall’s Cooper Knutsen.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Wollmershauser, Jenks

Wollmershauser assisted Ron Acebo for five years and took the helm in January. Did he feel pressure following a man who guided the Trojans to seven girls and boys state titles? “I’m not trying to compete with past coaches,” he said. “I just want to make sure these kids have their best chance to win.” Under his guidance, Brett Keeling and Cristian Pensavalle led the Trojans to a 15th boys state team. A 2006 Jenks High grad, Wollsmerhauser teamed with Zach White as a senior to win a 6A No. 2 doubles state title. After attending the University of Oklahoma, he returned to his alma mater as a volunteer assistant in 2011.

FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD

Ashwin Chandrasekar, Jr., Union

Brett Keeling, So., Jenks

Cooper Knutsen, Jr., Holland Hall

Mario Pacilio, So., Union

Dylan Patterson, Sr., Riverfield

Cristian Pensavalle, Fr., Jenks

Aiden Robinson, Jr., Cascia Hall

Tanner Steidley, Jr., Claremore

Doubles: Hunter Henry, Jr., and Gannon Murray, Jr., Cascia Hall

Doubles: Ben Jones, Jr., and Alex Rule, Jr., Bishop Kelley

HONORABLE MENTION

Bartlesville: Tony Morina

Bishop Kelley: Vaibhav Aggarwal, James Owens, Alex Pollard

Bixby: Jackson Guest, Noah Rice, Preston Sipes, Kolten Smith, Ryan Stallsmith, Jackson Guest

B.T. Washington: Krish Kumar, Spencer Swearingen

Bristow: Daniel Kravchuk

Broken Arrow: Cade Callahan, Konnor Collins, Max Fitzgerald, Grant Hinkle, Tyler Sams, Christopher Sawyer

Cascia Hall: Miller Van Hanken, Brock Hannagan, Joey Kacere

Claremore: Parker Green, Beau Parsons, Preston Peck, Michael McHugh, Jared Warren

Collinsville: Sam Boyer

Edison: Owen Eckhardt, Jackson Gilliam

Henryetta: Aydon Andrews, Sheldon Andrews, Ethan Loveall, Jordan Osterdock, Josh Osterdock, John Ritter

Holland Hall: Julian Aaronson, Harrison Confer, Jake Craft, David Karibian, Marshall Lehman

Lincoln Christian: Caleb Calhoun, Neil Klaus, Brody Johnson, Eli Shearer

Jenks: Patrick Bernius, Jacob Cameron, Jesper Ohlson, Jeremy Song

Metro Christian: Beau Aspenson, Davey Clonts, John Greene, Seth Hardy, Jeff Scavona

Muskogee: Preston Callahan, Josh Garner, Carter Hudspeth, Gavin Winn

Owasso: Andrew Aylor, James Coleman, Jordan Jones, Joey Perkins

Pryor: Colter Fannin, Josh Fultz, Tatum Kegley

Regent Prep: Duvon Boshoff, Enre Boshoff, Charles Goodman, Jakson Halford, Diego Hoemann, Cole McNeill

Rejoice Christian: Jaron Foote, Kyle Limerick, Sam Parker, Conner Shaw

Riverfield: Tariq Bedri, Jake Bell, Trey Pope

Sand Springs: Kaden Clark, Colby Williamson

Skiatook: Levi Gaddy, Ethan Kennedy

Stillwater: Coleman Baker, Sam Glenn, Brett Hall, Charles Liu, Noah Ropp, Braden Young

Tahlequah: Blake Boer, Jaden Carroll, Brice Miggleto, Trenton Miller

Union: Sloan French, Kevin M. Gannon, Nolan Hance, Keshav Parameswaran

Victory Christian: Nino Carabello,

Wagoner: Austin Carter, Kaden Charboneau, Collin Condict, Zac Daley, Braden Drake, Logan Sterling

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Players of the Year

2019: Mert Arabaci, Stillwater

2018: Graydon Lair, Jenks

2017: Gabriel Willbourn, Jenks

2016: Zeke Clark, Riverfield Country Day

2015: Jackson Fine, Metro Christian

2014: Jackson Fine, Metro Christian

2013: Zeke Clark, Riverfield Country Day

2012: Mitchel Knight, Metro Christian

2011: Mitchel Knight, Metro Christian

2010: Chase Tomlins, Cascia Hall

2009: Cale Hammond, Bishop Kelley

2008: Eric West, Union

2007: Eric West, Union

2006: Blake Boswell, Union

2005: Blake Boswell, Union

Coaches of the Year

2019: Tyler Bell, Bishop Kelley

2018: Toby Clark, Riverfield Country Day

2017: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2016: No award given

2015: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2014: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall

2013: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall

2012: Ron Acebo, Jenks

2011: Laura Burke, Metro Christian

2010: Peter McCorkle, Cascia Hall

2009: Michael McElwaine, Bishop Kelley

2008: Kevin Gannon, Union

2007: Michael McElwaine, Bishop Kelley

2006: Jon Parker, Cascia Hall; Kevin Gannon, Union

2005: Jeff Parks, Cascia Hall

HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED

Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections.

 

