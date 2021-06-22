Meet the finalists for All-World boys tennis player of the year, first-team members and honorable mention

The finalists for 2021 All-World Boys Tennis Player of the Year are invited to the fifth All-World Awards, presented by Bill Knight Automotive. The banquet is Tuesday, June 29, at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. For tickets, go to AllWorldAwards.com/tickets.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Ashwin Chandrasekar
Union, Jr.
Finished runner-up for the Class 6A No. 1 singles title, helping fuel Union’s third-place finish in the team standings. Went 23-7, winning the Deer Creek and regional tournaments. Finished runner-up three times to 6A No. 1 singles champion Brett Keeling and went 2-2 vs. Cascia Hall’s 4A No. 1 singles champ, Aiden Robinson. Split regular-season matches with Edmond North’s Reid Rainwater before winning the third meeting 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the state semifinals. Also was an All-World first-team selection as a freshman when he was fifth in the state tournament.
Brett Keeling
Jenks, So.
Captured the 6A No. 1 singles championship and helped lead Trojans to the boys state team title. Overcame a September surgery to remove a tumor from his knee and went 26-0, losing only one set all season. Won tournaments at Broken Arrow, Jenks, Union, Booker T. Washington, Enid and Heritage Hall. Also won a USTA national Level-3 championship in Plano, Texas. Rated a four-star prospect by Tennis Recruiting Network, with interest from multiple Division I programs. Grandson of the late, former University of Tulsa football great Jerry Keeling.
Aiden Robinson
Cascia Hall, Jr.
Prevailed over Christian Heritage’s Luke Winslow in the 4A No. 1 singles final, helping lead Commandos to the state team title. Won 15 of his final 16 matches and finished 22-3, losing only to 6A No. 1 singles champion Brett Keeling and twice (in four meetings) to 6A runner-up Ashwin Chandresekar. Won the final of the 5A East/West Preview, inflicting the only loss of the season on Crossings Christian’s three-time state champion, Daniel Haley. Also had noteworthy wins over Bishop Kelley’s Alec Rule and Holland Hall’s Cooper Knutsen.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jeff Wollmershauser, Jenks
Wollmershauser assisted Ron Acebo for five years and took the helm in January. Did he feel pressure following a man who guided the Trojans to seven girls and boys state titles? “I’m not trying to compete with past coaches,” he said. “I just want to make sure these kids have their best chance to win.” Under his guidance, Brett Keeling and Cristian Pensavalle led the Trojans to a 15th boys state team. A 2006 Jenks High grad, Wollsmerhauser teamed with Zach White as a senior to win a 6A No. 2 doubles state title. After attending the University of Oklahoma, he returned to his alma mater as a volunteer assistant in 2011.
FIRST TEAM ALL-WORLD
Ashwin Chandrasekar, Jr., Union
Brett Keeling, So., Jenks
Cooper Knutsen, Jr., Holland Hall
Mario Pacilio, So., Union
Dylan Patterson, Sr., Riverfield
Cristian Pensavalle, Fr., Jenks
Aiden Robinson, Jr., Cascia Hall
Tanner Steidley, Jr., Claremore
Doubles: Hunter Henry, Jr., and Gannon Murray, Jr., Cascia Hall
Doubles: Ben Jones, Jr., and Alex Rule, Jr., Bishop Kelley
HONORABLE MENTION
Bartlesville: Tony Morina
Bishop Kelley: Vaibhav Aggarwal, James Owens, Alex Pollard
Bixby: Jackson Guest, Noah Rice, Preston Sipes, Kolten Smith, Ryan Stallsmith, Jackson Guest
B.T. Washington: Krish Kumar, Spencer Swearingen
Bristow: Daniel Kravchuk
Broken Arrow: Cade Callahan, Konnor Collins, Max Fitzgerald, Grant Hinkle, Tyler Sams, Christopher Sawyer
Cascia Hall: Miller Van Hanken, Brock Hannagan, Joey Kacere
Claremore: Parker Green, Beau Parsons, Preston Peck, Michael McHugh, Jared Warren
Collinsville: Sam Boyer
Edison: Owen Eckhardt, Jackson Gilliam
Henryetta: Aydon Andrews, Sheldon Andrews, Ethan Loveall, Jordan Osterdock, Josh Osterdock, John Ritter
Holland Hall: Julian Aaronson, Harrison Confer, Jake Craft, David Karibian, Marshall Lehman
Lincoln Christian: Caleb Calhoun, Neil Klaus, Brody Johnson, Eli Shearer
Jenks: Patrick Bernius, Jacob Cameron, Jesper Ohlson, Jeremy Song
Metro Christian: Beau Aspenson, Davey Clonts, John Greene, Seth Hardy, Jeff Scavona
Muskogee: Preston Callahan, Josh Garner, Carter Hudspeth, Gavin Winn
Owasso: Andrew Aylor, James Coleman, Jordan Jones, Joey Perkins
Pryor: Colter Fannin, Josh Fultz, Tatum Kegley
Regent Prep: Duvon Boshoff, Enre Boshoff, Charles Goodman, Jakson Halford, Diego Hoemann, Cole McNeill
Rejoice Christian: Jaron Foote, Kyle Limerick, Sam Parker, Conner Shaw
Riverfield: Tariq Bedri, Jake Bell, Trey Pope
Sand Springs: Kaden Clark, Colby Williamson
Skiatook: Levi Gaddy, Ethan Kennedy
Stillwater: Coleman Baker, Sam Glenn, Brett Hall, Charles Liu, Noah Ropp, Braden Young
Tahlequah: Blake Boer, Jaden Carroll, Brice Miggleto, Trenton Miller
Union: Sloan French, Kevin M. Gannon, Nolan Hance, Keshav Parameswaran
Victory Christian: Nino Carabello,
Wagoner: Austin Carter, Kaden Charboneau, Collin Condict, Zac Daley, Braden Drake, Logan Sterling
PREVIOUS WINNERS
Players of the Year
2019: Mert Arabaci, Stillwater
2018: Graydon Lair, Jenks
2017: Gabriel Willbourn, Jenks
2016: Zeke Clark, Riverfield Country Day
2015: Jackson Fine, Metro Christian
2014: Jackson Fine, Metro Christian
2013: Zeke Clark, Riverfield Country Day
2012: Mitchel Knight, Metro Christian
2011: Mitchel Knight, Metro Christian
2010: Chase Tomlins, Cascia Hall
2009: Cale Hammond, Bishop Kelley
2008: Eric West, Union
2007: Eric West, Union
2006: Blake Boswell, Union
2005: Blake Boswell, Union
Coaches of the Year
2019: Tyler Bell, Bishop Kelley
2018: Toby Clark, Riverfield Country Day
2017: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2016: No award given
2015: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2014: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall
2013: Molly Hannagan, Cascia Hall
2012: Ron Acebo, Jenks
2011: Laura Burke, Metro Christian
2010: Peter McCorkle, Cascia Hall
2009: Michael McElwaine, Bishop Kelley
2008: Kevin Gannon, Union
2007: Michael McElwaine, Bishop Kelley
2006: Jon Parker, Cascia Hall; Kevin Gannon, Union
2005: Jeff Parks, Cascia Hall
HOW THE TEAM WAS PICKED
Athletes were considered from the All-World area, defined by a 60-mile radius of downtown Tulsa, or schools located in cities within 75 miles of Tulsa with a population of 5,000 or more. Coaches were consulted and athletes from all classes (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors) were eligible. World sports writer Mike Brown made the final selections.
