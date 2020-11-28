Television/Radio for Sunday, Nov. 29

AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-place game
1 p.m.;SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship
3:30 p.m.;FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton
4 p.m.;ESPN — Teams TBA
4:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech
4:30 p.m.;ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
1 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
2 p.m.;ESPN — TBA
3 p.m.;ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame
3 p.m.;ESPN2 – Teams TBA
3 p.m.;SECN – Belmont at Kentucky
GOLF
11:30 a.m.;GOLF — LE Tour: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana
NFL
Noon;CBS — Cleveland at Jacksonville
Noon;FOX23 — Arizona at New England
3:25 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
7:20 p.m.;NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Southampton vs. Man.;United
10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea
1:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal
2 p.m.;ABC — MLS Playoffs: New England at Orlando City SC
7 p.m.;ESPN — MLS Playoffs: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!