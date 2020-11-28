 Skip to main content
Television/Radio for Sunday, Nov. 29
Weekend TV

Television/Radio for Sunday, Nov. 29

  • Updated
AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;ESPN — Richmond at Kentucky

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-place game

1 p.m.;SECN — Florida A&M at Georgia

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship

3:30 p.m.;FS1 — North Dakota State at Creighton

4 p.m.;ESPN — Teams TBA

4:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Houston vs. Texas Tech

4:30 p.m.;ESPNU — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Eastern Illinois at Butler

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

1 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

2 p.m.;ESPN — TBA

3 p.m.;ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame

3 p.m.;ESPN2 – Teams TBA

3 p.m.;SECN – Belmont at Kentucky

GOLF

11:30 a.m.;GOLF — LE Tour: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

NFL

Noon;CBS — Cleveland at Jacksonville

Noon;FOX23 — Arizona at New England

3:25 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Chicago at Green Bay

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Southampton vs. Man.;United

10:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea

1:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal

2 p.m.;ABC — MLS Playoffs: New England at Orlando City SC

7 p.m.;ESPN — MLS Playoffs: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC

