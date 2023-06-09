Adjacent to the intersection between East 3rd Street and South Frankfort Avenue stands an uncanny symbol for cycling nationwide.

Eric Moon, better known as “Super Fan” for this year’s installment of the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, dons his superhero costume, shaggy yellow wig and a “spirit stick,” as he calls it, of various cowbells.

He greets racers as they pass by the checkpoint, lap-after-lap, throughout their respective races.

His red cape bellows from behind him. A paper sign displaying his character name covers the chest area of his costume.

“You’re doing great,” he shouts. “You’re getting close. Keep going. You’re almost there.”

Other bystanders join in on the cheering and rays of encouragement initiated by Moon. Sometimes, they even ask for pictures afterward to capture a moment with the unique character.

“My wife and I have come (to Tulsa Tough) for three years now and he’s always here cheering on the racers,” a local bystander said. “It certainly adds some flavor to the event, and it already has a lot.”

“He stands out for sure,” another bystander said. “But in a good way, of course. Every sport needs its hyperactive character and year-after-year, (Moon) brings the energy.”

It’s part of an annual routine that began with the inaugural event.

In past years, he’s appeared as a jumbo-sized broccoli, a spirit man adorned with cycling attire and another superhero persona known as “Fastest Vegetable Alive.” Each time, he’s been met with a near-identical joyous reaction from fans, giving Moon a sense of satisfaction as if he’s fulfilled his purpose.

But Moon doesn’t do it because he’s searching for validation, self-pride or any negative attention. He carries out the same personal tradition — with a different alter ego each year — simply because of his immense love and appreciation for the sport of cycling.

“I love the reactions, which are almost always positive,” Moon said. “And I do it because people will eventually ask me about the sport. I’ll explain the ins-and-outs, the rules and meaning behind them. It gives me a chance to showcase the sport of cycling to people.”

Moon once was a cyclist himself. He vividly remembers memories of early-morning and late-night bike rides. Eventually, it became a regimen. Each time, he embraced the ambiance of his riding path — which tended to include downtown Tulsa — as he passed through. He recalls holding a greater admiration for bike riding after many of his outings.

Moon said many years ago, he rode from Tulsa to New York on his personal bike.

Why? Because at the time, he hadn’t undergone enough cycling to scratch his metaphoric itch.

“I’m hungry for cycling,” Moon said with a chuckle. “It drives me. If it didn’t, I sure as hell wouldn’t be dressed like a superhero in front of thousands of people.

“I have a genuine love for (cycling) and I always have.”

Moon often recounts his first experience at Tulsa Tough in 2006. It allows him to reflect on how dramatically the support for the sport has grown both in Tulsa and nationwide.

In the event’s infancy stages, railings along the racing track were nonexistent.

“People could just walk onto the track if they felt like it,” Moon said. “It didn’t even matter if they were interfering with the event. Not that they would do it intentionally or out of spite. But it just shows how different it was back then.”

On Friday, the first of three days of the nationally renowned event, not only were mammoth railings and walls in place, but the crowds were larger as well.

“It’s a sign of the times,” Moon said. “It just shows you how much the sport has grown since (2006).

“This is the biggest three-day event in Tulsa, and I think people are finally starting to realize it.”

Of course, Moon can’t foresee how the event will look in the future. But he holds a positive feeling given Friday’s turnout, which featured a herd of fans, crowding the railings, attempting to immerse themselves in the action.

“This event has become a stopping point for big names and well-known riders,” Moon said. “It has become one of the key stops for these riders, and for those who want to take the sport further.”

Now, he shifts his focus to the event's remaining two days, which will find him in the same spot, wearing the same costume. Some would likely find the June sun overbearing in Tulsa. For Moon, it’s paradise.

