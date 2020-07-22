During a sidewalk news conference on Wednesday, Shaun Palmer explained why his company -- London-based Matchroom Boxing -- decided to bring world championship professional boxing to the downtown Tulsa intersection of Fifth Street and Boston Avenue.
“When we were looking to bring back boxing in the U.S., obviously we had the challenge of (having) no crowds,” said Palmer, the Matchroom chief operating officer. “That’s part of the excitement of live sports. We wanted to replace that crowd with a truly iconic location. Something a bit different.”
The Saturday, Aug. 15, bouts occur in a ring positioned at the center of the Fifth and Boston intersection. As Palmer indicated, there will be no spectators.
In the main-event bouts of a show streamed live on the DAZN app, Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico will defend his World Boxing Council flyweight championship against McWilliams Arroyo of Puerto Rico, and unbeaten, undisputed women’s welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus of Norway will be matched with Jessica McCaskill of Chicago.
Boston Avenue provides a striking view of a cluster of high-rise buildings.
“This is one of the most photographed places in Oklahoma,” Holden said.
Matchroom officials were dazzled by the Tulsa possibility and having the primary television camera face north toward the 52-story BOK Tower.
“It’s going to be a great global introduction to our downtown,” Ben Kimbro, chairman of the Tulsa City Council, said of DAZN’s Aug. 15 coverage. “Frankly, talking to the promoters, our downtown is what sold them.
“We beat out a lot of cities that have tremendous communities and tremendous architecture ... but, fortunately, Tulsa won the day with what is frankly a very novel and very exciting location for a major fight.”
Tulsa’s primary competitors for this event were Hollywood, Florida, and Seattle. When Matchroom officials considered locations an Aug. 15 show, Holden was involved in the process.
“We were going to Seattle,” Holden said. “I had it sold there, (with) everything set up, and then (Matchroom officials) wanted something different (with regard to the setting).”
From the sidewalk, Holden pointed to an eighth-floor office in a Boston Avenue building. It was his office. A few weeks ago, while looking down on the street, he had the idea to execute the Matchroom bouts at that exact location.
Holden promoted several Tulsa shows during the ’90s. Among the more infamous events in Tulsa sports history was a Holden production – the 1993 Tommy Morrison championship loss at the Convention Center.
Palmer says Matchroom officials will preside over a bubble concept that has all fight personnel contained at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, located near Fifth and Boston.
Fighters, trainers and corner assistants will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their arrival in Tulsa, Palmer reported, and again during the week of the event.
Between Fourth and Sixth streets, Boston Avenue will be closed to traffic from Aug. 13 until around noon Aug. 16.