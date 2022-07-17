Stillwater's Jackson Holliday selected No. 1 overall by Baltimore in 2022 MLB Draft

Stillwater High School’s Jackson Holliday was selected with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night.

"It is an absolute honor to be the number one pick and to join such great players in that position," Holliday said in an MLB Network interview after being drafted. "I'm really, really excited."

Holliday, an Oklahoma State commit, is the son of former seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, who also attended OSU.

"I'm just really happy for Jackson," Matt Holliday said on MLB Network. "This has been his dream as long as he's been old enough to have this goal. … We're thrilled for him as our family, and excited to watch him embark on this adventure."

Holliday batted .685 with 17 home runs and 79 RBIs in 41 games as a senior last season. He also broke former Carl Albert standout J.T. Realmuto's national single season-record of 89 hits. Holliday is a finalist for the Tulsa World's baseball athlete of the year.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound draftee also finished 30-for-30 on stolen base attempts with 74 total runs scored last season.

The 18-year-old prospect was named Gatorade’s Oklahoma Baseball Player of the Year this season, an award also won by his father Matt and uncle, Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday. He was also named Baseball America’s high school player of the year, the second consecutive season an Oklahoman won the award, following former No. 3-overall pick and Heritage Hall graduate Jackson Jobe in 2021.

Holliday led Stillwater to a 28-12 record last season before falling to eventual Class 6A state champion Owasso in the regional finals.

Cade Horton selected 7th by Cubs

University of Oklahoma redshirt freshman pitcher Cade Horton was selected with the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Horton, a Norman High School graduate, finished the 2022 season with a 4.86 ERA with 64 strikeouts. However, Horton’s statistics weren’t indicative of his importance to the team, as he pitched at least five innings with eight strikeouts in each of his last five starts of the season, before being named a D1Baseball First-Team Freshman All-American.

Featured video