Sports TV listings for Thursday, Jan. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Oregon State at USC

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at So. Mississippi

6 p.m.;ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Winthrop

6 p.m.;FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU

8 p.m.;CBSSN — UAB at Middle Tennessee State

8 p.m.;ESPN — Houston at Tulane

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Belmont at Austin Peay

8 p.m.;FS1 — Wyoming at San Diego State

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona

10 p.m.;CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno State

10 p.m.;FS1 — California at Arizona State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

5 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — UConn at Arkansas

5:30 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Kentucky

6 p.m.;ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State

7 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

7 p.m.;BTN — Ohio State at Indiana

7:30 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.;ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Desert Classic

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open

1:30 a.m. (Fri.);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Desert Classic

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Portland at Houston

9 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

SAILING

11:30 p.m.;NBCSN — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)

SOCCER 

1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur

TENNIS

8:30 p.m.;TENNIS — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Day Session

2:30 a.m. (Fri.);TENNIS — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Night Session

