Sports TV listings for Thursday, Jan. 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
4 p.m.;ESPNU — Oregon State at USC
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at So. Mississippi
6 p.m.;ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at Winthrop
6 p.m.;FS1 — Michigan State at Rutgers
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU
8 p.m.;CBSSN — UAB at Middle Tennessee State
8 p.m.;ESPN — Houston at Tulane
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Belmont at Austin Peay
8 p.m.;FS1 — Wyoming at San Diego State
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona
10 p.m.;CBSSN — New Mexico at Fresno State
10 p.m.;FS1 — California at Arizona State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
5 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
5 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — UConn at Arkansas
5:30 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Kentucky
6 p.m.;ESPN — South Carolina at Mississippi State
7 p.m.;ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
7 p.m.;BTN — Ohio State at Indiana
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.;ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Desert Classic
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open
1:30 a.m. (Fri.);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Dubai Desert Classic
NBA
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Portland at Houston
9 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at Phoenix
SAILING
11:30 p.m.;NBCSN — America's Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur
TENNIS
8:30 p.m.;TENNIS — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Day Session
2:30 a.m. (Fri.);TENNIS — A Day at the Drive - Adelaide Exhibition Night Session