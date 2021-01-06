 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Thursday, Dec. 7

Sports TV listings for Thursday, Dec. 7

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist

6 p.m.;FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin

7 p.m.;CBSSN — UNLV at Colorado State

7:30 p.m.;ESPN — Brigham Young at Gonzaga

8 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Portland at San Francisco

8 p.m.;FS1 — Washington at Stanford

9 p.m.;CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego State

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington State at California

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — UCLA at Arizona State

10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

4 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Michigan State

5 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest

5:30 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

6 p.m.;BTN — Ohio State at Illinois

7 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

7:30 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN — College Football Awards: 2020 Honors

GOLF

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Philadelphia at Brooklyn

9 p.m.;TNT — Dallas at Denver

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

5 p.m.;TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

Midnight;TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Fri.);TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Fri.);TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News