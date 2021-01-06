Sports TV listings for Thursday, Dec. 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa at Maryland
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist
6 p.m.;FS1 — Indiana at Wisconsin
7 p.m.;CBSSN — UNLV at Colorado State
7:30 p.m.;ESPN — Brigham Young at Gonzaga
8 p.m.;BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Southern California at Arizona
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Portland at San Francisco
8 p.m.;FS1 — Washington at Stanford
9 p.m.;CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego State
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington State at California
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — UCLA at Arizona State
10 p.m.;FS1 — Oregon at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
4 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Michigan State
5 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest
5:30 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
6 p.m.;BTN — Ohio State at Illinois
7 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN — College Football Awards: 2020 Honors
GOLF
5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions
NBA
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Philadelphia at Brooklyn
9 p.m.;TNT — Dallas at Denver
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
5 p.m.;TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
Midnight;TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Fri.);TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Fri.);TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds