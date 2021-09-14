Sports TV listings for Sept. 15

COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.;GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson
ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington
3 p.m.;MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto
6 p.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (JIP) OR NY Yankees at Baltimore
7 p.m.;BSOK — Houston at Texas
9 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union
TENNIS
10 a.m.;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA
11 p.m.;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA
WNBA
3 p.m.;CBSSN — New York at Connecticut
