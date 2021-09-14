 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Sept. 15
Sports TV listings for Sept. 15

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.;GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson

ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville

MLB

Noon;MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington

3 p.m.;MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto

6 p.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (JIP) OR NY Yankees at Baltimore

7 p.m.;BSOK — Houston at Texas

9 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union

TENNIS

10 a.m.;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA

11 p.m.;TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA

WNBA 

3 p.m.;CBSSN — New York at Connecticut

