 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports TV listings for Sept. 10
0 Comments

Sports TV listings for Sept. 10

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m.;FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Melbourne

4:30 a.m. (Sat.);FS2 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.;ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

10:55 a.m.;ESPN — Formula 1: Practice 2

4:55 a.m. (Sat.);ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas at Coastal Carolina

7 p.m.;ACCN — NC A&T at Duke

8 p.m.;CBSSN — North Dakota at Utah St.

8:30 p.m.;FS1 — UTEP at Boise St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.;BTN — NC State at Rutgers

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Minnesota vs. Stanford

7 p.m.;SECN — Baylor at Florida

8 p.m.;BTN — Kentucky at Wisconsin

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Penn St. at Oregon

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: BMW PGA Championship

2:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Ascension Charity Classic

10:30 p.m.;GOLF — LEPGA Tour: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open (taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;COX3 — Jenks at Union (KRMG-102.3/740; KFAQ-1170)

7 p.m.;KYAL-99.9/1550 — Sapulpa at Bartlesville

7:30 p.m.;KYFM-100.1 — Broken Arrow at Owasso

9 p.m.;ESPNU — Eastside Catholic (Wash.) at Valor Christian (Colo.)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.;MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.;MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets OR Milwaukee at Cleveland

8:30 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Oakland

RUGBY

2:30 a.m. (Sat.);FS2 — NRL: Sydney vs. Gold Coast

SOCCER (MEN)

6 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United

9 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Tijuana

SWIMMING

1 p.m.;CBSSN — ISL: Match 5, Naples, Italy

TENNIS

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — ATP: U.S. Open

2 p.m.;ESPN — ATP: U.S. Open

6 p.m.;ESPN — ATP: U.S. Open

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;NBATV — Atlanta at Washington

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News