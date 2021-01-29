 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday, Jan. 30

Sports TV listings for Saturday, Jan. 30

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.;NBC — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24

3:30 p.m.;NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24

7 p.m.;NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship

10 p.m.;NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24

5 a.m. (Sun.);NBCSN — IMSA SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Clemson at Duke

11 a.m.;ESPN — Alabama at Oklahoma (Radio: KTBZ-1430)

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Texas A&M at Kansas State

11 a.m.;FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

11 a.m.;ESPN+ — Tulsa at ECU (Radio: KBXL-99.5)

Noon;CBS — Providence at Georgetown

Noon;NBCSN — La Salle at VCU

Noon;Michigan State at Ohio State (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

1 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at Wake Forest

1 p.m.;CBSSN — George Mason at St. Bonaventure

1 p.m.;ESPN — Florida at West Virginia

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas Tech at LSU

1 p.m.;ESPNU — TCU at Missouri

1:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado

2:30 p.m.;FOX23 — Villanova at Seton Hall

3 p.m.;ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech

3 p.m.;CBSSN — Rhode Island at Dayton

3 p.m.;ESPN — Auburn at Baylor

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at Oklahoma State (KFAQ-1170)

3 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at Wichita State

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Arizona

4:30 p.m.;FS1 — Xavier at Butler

5 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas at Tennessee

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa State at Mississippi State

5 p.m.;CBSSN — San Francisco at BYU

5 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

5 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

6 p.m.;PAC12 — Oregon State at UCLA

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

7 p.m.;ESPN — Gonzaga at Pepperdine

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona State

7 p.m.;CBSSN – Creighton at DePaul

7:30 p.m.;Oral Roberts at N.D. State (Radio: KYAL-99.9)

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

1 p.m.;FS1 — Georgetown at Creighton

2:30 p.m.;ESPN+ — Tulsa at ECU

4 p.m.;ESPN+ — Oklahoma State at Kansas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.;NFLN — Senior Bowl: National Team vs. American Team

GOLF

2:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.;FS2 — America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.;FS1 — America's Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.;FS2 — America's Day at the Races

NBA

7:30 p.m.;ABC — LA Lakers at Boston

8 p.m.;FSSW+ — Phoenix at Dallas

SKIING

2 p.m.;NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup (taped)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle at Everton

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Chelsea

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Man United at Arsenal

9 p.m.;FS1 — Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana

