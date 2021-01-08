 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Saturday, Dec. 9

2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn

11 a.m.;FSOK — Miami at N.C. State

Noon;ESPN — Texas at West Virginia

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Tennessee at Texas A&M

1 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

1 p.m.;NBCSN — Fordham at Duquesne

2 p.m.;ESPN — Baylor at TCU

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Iowa State

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

3 p.m.;FS1 — UNLV at Colorado State

3 p.m.;NBCSN — La Salle at Massachusetts

3:30 p.m.;CBS — Oklahoma at Kansas (Radio: KTBZ-1430)

4 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky at Florida

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — OSU at KSU (Radio: KFAQ-1170)

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Georgetown at Syracuse

7 p.m.;ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

7:30 p.m.;North Dakota at ORU (Radio: KYAL-99.9)

8 p.m.;ESPN — UCLA at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

2 p.m.;ESPN+ — TCU at Oklahoma State

GOLF

5 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions

NFL

12:05 p.m.;CBS — Indianapolis at Buffalo (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

3:40 p.m.;FOX23 — L.A. Rams at Seattle (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

7:15 p.m.;NBC — Tampa Bay at Washington (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

5 p.m.;TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

Midnight;TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

