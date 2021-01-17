Sports TV listings for Monday, Jan. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
6 p.m.;ESPN — Florida State at Louisville
8 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas at Baylor
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina
NBA
4 p.m.;TNT — Phoenix at Memphis
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Milwaukee at Brooklyn (KYAL-97.1)
9 p.m.;Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL
11 a.m.;NBCSN — Columbus at Detroit
4 p.m.;NBCSN — Boston at N.Y. Islanders
6:30 p.m.;NBCSN — Buffalo at Philadelphia
9 p.m.;NBCSN — Arizona at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN)
1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia
