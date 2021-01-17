 Skip to main content
Sports TV listings for Monday, Jan. 18

Sports TV listings for Monday, Jan. 18

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

6 p.m.;ESPN — Florida State at Louisville

8 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

NBA

4 p.m.;TNT — Phoenix at Memphis

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Milwaukee at Brooklyn (KYAL-97.1)

9 p.m.;Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL

11 a.m.;NBCSN — Columbus at Detroit

4 p.m.;NBCSN — Boston at N.Y. Islanders

6:30 p.m.;NBCSN — Buffalo at Philadelphia

9 p.m.;NBCSN — Arizona at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN)

1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

SOCCER (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia

