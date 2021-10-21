 Skip to main content
Sports TV highlights for Oct. 23-24
Saturday

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Illinois at Penn State

11 a.m.;ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Navy

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Northern Illinois at Central Michigan

11 a.m.;FOX — Northwestern at Michigan

11 a.m.;FS1 — Kansas State at Texas Tech

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Wake Forest at Army

11 a.m.;SECN — UAPB at Arkansas

11 a.m.;ACCN — UMass at Florida State

2 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

2:30 p.m.;FOX — Oklahoma State at Iowa State

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Oregon at UCLA

2:30 p.m.;CBS — LSU at Ole Miss

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — BYU at Washington State

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Western Michigan at Toledo

2:30 p.m.;PAC12 — Colorado at California

3 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Louisville

3 p.m.;ESPNU — East Carolina at Houston

6 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama

6 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego State at Air Force

6 p.m.;FS2 — Nevada at Fresno State

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Ohio State at Indiana

6:30 p.m.;NBC — USC at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina State at Miami 

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU

6:30 p.m.;SECN - South Carolina at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Virginia 

6:30 p.m.;PAC12 — Utah at Oregon State

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Opens

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA: Mallorca Open

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic

5:30 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship

10:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA: Zozo Championship

RUGBY

Midnight;NBCSN — Premiership: London at Exeter

SOCCER (MEN)

6:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

6:55 a.m.;NBCSN — La Liga: Mallorca at Valencia

9 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Watford at Everton

11:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.;ABC — Formula 1: United States Grand Prix

2 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR Cup: Hollywood Casino 400

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN)

Noon;ESPNU — Alabama at South Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Tennessee at LSU

4 p.m.;ESPNU — Ohio St. at Minnesota

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA: Mallorca Golf Open

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic

4:30 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

Noon;CBS — Kansas City at Tennessee

Noon;FOX — Washington at Green Bay

3:25 p.m.;CBS — Houston at Arizona

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Indianapolis at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Ham United

10:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United

4 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: Houston at Austin FC

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: New England at Orlando City SC

