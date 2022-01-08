Sports Record Jan. 8

BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Conoco-Phillips/Arvest Tournament
at Bartlesville High School
Championship
Broken Arrow 59, MWC Carl Albert 49
Broken Arrow;18;13;8;20;--;59
MWC Carl Albert;14;13;10;12;--;49
Broken Arrow: Jones 26, Mathurin 12, Hererra 11, Pippett 5, Howard 4, Kitchen 1.
MWC Carl Albert: Landon 16, Diaz 15, Moore 6, Poole 5, Sutton 3, Cofer 2, Taylor 2.
Oologah Tournament
Oologah 50, Rejoice 45
Rejoice;8;9;14;14;--;45
Oologah;18;7;7;18;--;50
Rejoice: Henson 15, Callery 9, England 9, Price 6, Molini 4, Cavanagh 2.
Oologah: Maetin 21, Kohler 6 McKee 6, Dixon 6, McCaleb 4, Davis 3, Hogue 2, Parks 2.
Vinita 54, Cascia Hall 49 (OT)
Vinita;10;15;10;10;9;--;54
Cascia Hall;9;8;16;12;4;--;49
Vinita: Chaney 28, Wattenberger 10, Bandy 8, Trail 6, Lofgren 2.
Cascia Hall: Hill 18, Rabb 12, Woodard 9, Rodgers 8, Ausiak 2.
Cleveland 57, Oklahoma Union 37
Oklahoma Union;11;5;8;13;--;37
Cleveland;14;10;19;14;--;57
Oklahoma Union: Lemons 12, K. Obrien 12, L. Obrien 4, Stamps 4, Cole 3, Roman 2.
Cleveland:Layman 22, Fields 15, McNac 10, Kauk 5, Swan 3, Barnes 2.
Pryor 65, Dewey 39
Pryor;27;21;12;5;--;65
Dewey;9;8;12;10;--;39
Pryor: Alt 16, Burroughs 14, Crisp 13, Vargas 7, H. Rhymer 6, Hawkes 6, Keuhne 2, Stimson 1.
Dewey: Higbee 13, C. McDaniel 8, Smith 7, S. McDaniel 6, Lorenz 3, Chinn 2.
Locust Grove Invitational
Championship
Verdigris 52, Locust Grove 48
Locust Grove;6;12;15;15;--;48
Verdigris;11;14;14;13;--;52
Locust Grove (9-2): Fine 20, Gilman 13, Sweeney 11, Thilges 2, Bird 2.
Verdigris (8-2): Borgstadt 16, Daniel 15, Stout 11, Jones 5, Daniels 3, Fugate 2.
Three Rivers Conference Tournament
Watonga 54, Cashion 43
Ameristate Invitational
Tushka High School
Championship
Leflore 49, Valliant 33
Calera 44, Antlers 38
Tushka 44, Tishomingo 35
Lincoln Christian Winter Invitational
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 59, Edison 32
Fort Gibson 57, Wagoner 32
Sapulpa 40, Lincoln Christian 35
Collinsville 61, Stillwell 54
Collinsville;14;15;9;23--61
Stilwell;18;12;12;12--54
Collinsville (7-4): Smith 17, Stamper 16, Meadows 11, Thomas 11, White 3, Reid 2, Henley 1.
Stilwell (8-3): Johnson 14, Thurber 11, Mink 10, Watie 9, Catron 8, Holmes 2.
(Friday) Dickson 50, Madill 43
College: Women
Central Oklahoma 86, Rogers St. 72
at Edmond
RSU;19;9;19;25;--;72
UCO;21;26;26;13;--;86
RSU: Lewis 19, Martin 11, Schroeder 11, Kliewer 8, Day 8, Bowin 8, Whiteley 7
UCO: Johnson 24, Rayner 20, Dement 9, Knapp 8, Donica 4, Littell 5, Llanusa 4, Wadsworth 4, Allen 2, Young 2, Geer 2
Northeastern State 67, Newman 57
at Wichita, Kansas
NSU;14;18;17;18;--;67
NU;12;15;10;20;--;57
NSU: Hackler 18, Collins 15, Tomokino 9, Mo. Lee 7, C. Lee 5, Ma. Lee 4, Barrow 4, Lay 3, Kindred 2
NU: Dortland 19, White 12, Ho 10, Dubbert 7, Beck 4, Bello 4, Mason-Vestal 1
High School: Boys
Oologah Tournament
Rejoice Christian 45, Pryor 43
Rejoice Christian;14;15;3;13;--;45
Pryor;13;14;8;8;--;43
Rejoice Christian: Dimick 18, Foote 14, Morton 4, Tallon 4, Volz 3, Gage 2.
Pryor: Gore 21, Elza 7, Irvin 4, Lewis 3, Propst 3, Sawney 3, Henry 2.
Dewey 71, Oologah 70
Dewey;21;12;17;21;--;71
Oologah;10;14;12;34;--70
Dewey: Miller 31, Highsmith 11, Lasoisa 10, Williams 7, Henly 6, Mouser 6.
Oologah: Garrison 27, Mader 12, Barron 10, DeSpain 9, Tanner 7, Henry 5.
Vinita 57, Oklahoma Union 55
Vinita;12;21;9;15;--;57
Oklahoma Union;18;12;10;15;--;55
Vinita: Glasscock 19, Martin 12, Downing 8, Rife 8, Winfrey 5, Ogdon 3, Anderson 2.
Oklahoma Union: Hollingshed 16, Kennard 12, Davis 12, Gillespie 7, Nash 6, Hill 2.
Cleveland 66, Cascia Hall 55
Cleveland;19;5;12;30;--;66
Cascia Hall;17;15;8;15;--;55
Cleveland: McIntire 28, Kauk 15, Buerker 13, Baker 8, Hamilton 2.
Cascia Hall: Hicks 25, Shiflet 16, Darby 9, Burris 5.
Lincoln Christian Winter Classic
Collinsville 79, Edison 57
Collinsville;12;19;27;21--79
Edison;11;14;16;16--57
Collinsville (9-2): Scrykels 38, McDowell 14, Hammond 11, Meachem 8, Schlomann 5, Himebaugh 3.
Edison (8-5): Overton-Tobie 13, Parish 12, Johnson 11, Spears 9, Falling 6, Spencer 2, Chavez 2, R. Hawkins 2.
Ameristate Invitational
Tushka High School
Championship
Tushka 51, Valliant 44
Tishomingo 58, Boswell 38
Leflore 62, Calera 59
Commerce Tournament
Championship
Catoosa 54, Salina 36
(Friday, Jan. 7) Madill 36, Dickson 18
College: Men
Newman 75, Northeastern State 66
at Wichita, Kansas
NSU;29;37;--;66
NU;30;45;--;75
NSU: Cook 20, Obukwelu 10, Agu 8, R. Gendron 8, Perkins 7, Bailey 6, Arnold 5, Luster 2
NU: Strong 29, Lee 16, Barnes 13, Morris 7, Johnson 5, Jovanovic 3, Javorsky 2
Central Oklahoma 88, Rogers St. 68
at Edmond
RSU;32;36;--;68
UCO;37;51;--;88
RSU: Peacock 20, Pullum 16, Lawrence 12, Dean 7, Jackson 7, Price 3, Coblin 2, Starks 1