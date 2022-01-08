 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record Jan. 8
agate

Sports Record Jan. 8

  • Updated
BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Conoco-Phillips/Arvest Tournament

at Bartlesville High School

Championship

Broken Arrow 59, MWC Carl Albert 49

Broken Arrow;18;13;8;20;--;59

MWC Carl Albert;14;13;10;12;--;49

Broken Arrow: Jones 26, Mathurin 12, Hererra 11, Pippett 5, Howard 4, Kitchen 1.

MWC Carl Albert: Landon 16, Diaz 15, Moore 6, Poole 5, Sutton 3, Cofer 2, Taylor 2.

Oologah Tournament

Oologah 50, Rejoice 45

Rejoice;8;9;14;14;--;45

Oologah;18;7;7;18;--;50

Rejoice: Henson 15, Callery 9, England 9, Price 6, Molini 4, Cavanagh 2.

Oologah: Maetin 21, Kohler 6 McKee 6, Dixon 6, McCaleb 4, Davis 3, Hogue 2, Parks 2.

Vinita 54, Cascia Hall 49 (OT)

Vinita;10;15;10;10;9;--;54

Cascia Hall;9;8;16;12;4;--;49

Vinita: Chaney 28, Wattenberger 10, Bandy 8, Trail 6, Lofgren 2.

Cascia Hall: Hill 18, Rabb 12, Woodard 9, Rodgers 8, Ausiak 2.

Cleveland 57, Oklahoma Union 37

Oklahoma Union;11;5;8;13;--;37

Cleveland;14;10;19;14;--;57

Oklahoma Union: Lemons 12, K. Obrien 12, L. Obrien 4, Stamps 4, Cole 3, Roman 2.

Cleveland:Layman 22, Fields 15, McNac 10, Kauk 5, Swan 3, Barnes 2.

Pryor 65, Dewey 39

Pryor;27;21;12;5;--;65

Dewey;9;8;12;10;--;39

Pryor: Alt 16, Burroughs 14, Crisp 13, Vargas 7, H. Rhymer 6, Hawkes 6, Keuhne 2, Stimson 1.

Dewey: Higbee 13, C. McDaniel 8, Smith 7, S. McDaniel 6, Lorenz 3, Chinn 2.

Locust Grove Invitational

Championship

Verdigris 52, Locust Grove 48

Locust Grove;6;12;15;15;--;48

Verdigris;11;14;14;13;--;52

Locust Grove (9-2): Fine 20, Gilman 13, Sweeney 11, Thilges 2, Bird 2.

Verdigris (8-2): Borgstadt 16, Daniel 15, Stout 11, Jones 5, Daniels 3, Fugate 2.

Three Rivers Conference Tournament

Watonga 54, Cashion 43

Ameristate Invitational

Tushka High School

Championship

Leflore 49, Valliant 33

Calera 44, Antlers 38

Tushka 44, Tishomingo 35

Lincoln Christian Winter Invitational

Sequoyah-Tahlequah 59, Edison 32

Fort Gibson 57, Wagoner 32

Sapulpa 40, Lincoln Christian 35

Collinsville 61, Stillwell 54

Collinsville;14;15;9;23--61

Stilwell;18;12;12;12--54

Collinsville (7-4): Smith 17, Stamper 16, Meadows 11, Thomas 11, White 3, Reid 2, Henley 1.

Stilwell (8-3): Johnson 14, Thurber 11, Mink 10, Watie 9, Catron 8, Holmes 2.

(Friday) Dickson 50, Madill 43

College: Women

Central Oklahoma 86, Rogers St. 72

at Edmond

RSU;19;9;19;25;--;72

UCO;21;26;26;13;--;86

RSU: Lewis 19, Martin 11, Schroeder 11, Kliewer 8, Day 8, Bowin 8, Whiteley 7

UCO: Johnson 24, Rayner 20, Dement 9, Knapp 8, Donica 4, Littell 5, Llanusa 4, Wadsworth 4, Allen 2, Young 2, Geer 2

Northeastern State 67, Newman 57

at Wichita, Kansas

NSU;14;18;17;18;--;67

NU;12;15;10;20;--;57

NSU: Hackler 18, Collins 15, Tomokino 9, Mo. Lee 7, C. Lee 5, Ma. Lee 4, Barrow 4, Lay 3, Kindred 2

NU: Dortland 19, White 12, Ho 10, Dubbert 7, Beck 4, Bello 4, Mason-Vestal 1

High School: Boys

Oologah Tournament

Rejoice Christian 45, Pryor 43

Rejoice Christian;14;15;3;13;--;45

Pryor;13;14;8;8;--;43

Rejoice Christian: Dimick 18, Foote 14, Morton 4, Tallon 4, Volz 3, Gage 2.

Pryor: Gore 21, Elza 7, Irvin 4, Lewis 3, Propst 3, Sawney 3, Henry 2.

Dewey 71, Oologah 70

Dewey;21;12;17;21;--;71

Oologah;10;14;12;34;--70

Dewey: Miller 31, Highsmith 11, Lasoisa 10, Williams 7, Henly 6, Mouser 6.

Oologah: Garrison 27, Mader 12, Barron 10, DeSpain 9, Tanner 7, Henry 5.

Vinita 57, Oklahoma Union 55

Vinita;12;21;9;15;--;57

Oklahoma Union;18;12;10;15;--;55

Vinita: Glasscock 19, Martin 12, Downing 8, Rife 8, Winfrey 5, Ogdon 3, Anderson 2.

Oklahoma Union: Hollingshed 16, Kennard 12, Davis 12, Gillespie 7, Nash 6, Hill 2.

Cleveland 66, Cascia Hall 55

Cleveland;19;5;12;30;--;66

Cascia Hall;17;15;8;15;--;55

Cleveland: McIntire 28, Kauk 15, Buerker 13, Baker 8, Hamilton 2.

Cascia Hall: Hicks 25, Shiflet 16, Darby 9, Burris 5.

Lincoln Christian Winter Classic

Collinsville 79, Edison 57

Collinsville;12;19;27;21--79

Edison;11;14;16;16--57

Collinsville (9-2): Scrykels 38, McDowell 14, Hammond 11, Meachem 8, Schlomann 5, Himebaugh 3.

Edison (8-5): Overton-Tobie 13, Parish 12, Johnson 11, Spears 9, Falling 6, Spencer 2, Chavez 2, R. Hawkins 2.

Ameristate Invitational

Tushka High School

Championship

Tushka 51, Valliant 44

Tishomingo 58, Boswell 38

Leflore 62, Calera 59

Commerce Tournament

Championship

Catoosa 54, Salina 36

(Friday, Jan. 7) Madill 36, Dickson 18

College: Men

Newman 75, Northeastern State 66

at Wichita, Kansas

NSU;29;37;--;66

NU;30;45;--;75

NSU: Cook 20, Obukwelu 10, Agu 8, R. Gendron 8, Perkins 7, Bailey 6, Arnold 5, Luster 2

NU: Strong 29, Lee 16, Barnes 13, Morris 7, Johnson 5, Jovanovic 3, Javorsky 2

Central Oklahoma 88, Rogers St. 68

at Edmond

RSU;32;36;--;68

UCO;37;51;--;88

RSU: Peacock 20, Pullum 16, Lawrence 12, Dean 7, Jackson 7, Price 3, Coblin 2, Starks 1

UCO: Haydon 19, Wade 18, Wells 14, Richardson 13, Armond 12, Turner 5, Dawsey 5, Hurd 2

