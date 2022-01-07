 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Record Jan. 7
0 Comments
agate

Sports Record Jan. 7

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Grove 28, Jay 26

Jay;2;6;10;8;--;26

Grove;5;4;8;11;--;28

Jay: Foreman 11, Gibe 8, Barnes 4, Buzzard 3.

Grove: Gregg 11, Geer 8, Bacon 7, Morris 2.

Regent Prep Tournament

Summit Christian 55, Riverfield 34

Summit Christian;11;15;21;8;--;55

Riverfield;15;6;7;6;--;34

Summit Christian: Emma 16, Hill, 13, C. Garnatz 10, Stample 7, Sheckley 4, Thompson 3, Sloat 2

Riverfield: Cagle 13, Barnard 12, Funton 7, Bates 2

Prue 51, The Academy OKC 19

The Academy OKC;9;3;6;2;--;19

Prue;9;16;12;14;--;51

The Academy OKC: Kitchen 9, Irons 4, Shutt 2, Miller 2, Garriott 2

Prue: Hastings 17, Reed 16, Wilcox 10, Berryhill 4, Roach 2, Toothman 2

Sperry 42, Sequoyah Claremore 36

Sperry;12;11;12;7;--;42

Sequoyah Claremore;11;6;5;14;--;36

Sperry: Shelby 12, Hailie 11, Lilly 11, Lexi 4, Kylie 2, Brynlie 2

Sequoyah Claremore: Alie 18, Kyra 8, Hailey 4, Emma 3, Kennedy 2, Abby 1

Locust Grove Tournament

Neosho (MO) 55, Hale 28

Neosho, MO;18;16;11;10;--;55

Hale;6;6;8;8;--;28

Neosho, MO: Garrett 15, Ellick 14, Adams 13, Baldwin 5, Thompson 2, Blair 2, McIntarff 2, Olsen 2.

Hale: Robinson 18, Randolph 7, Mooreland 3.

Adair 73, Ketchum 37

Ketchum;6;12;12;7;--;37

Adair;13;20;24;16;--;73

Ketchum: Sikes 19, Hinson 11, Lowrance 2, Keys 2, Herndon 2, Scott 1.

Adair:M. Mooney 17, Wilson 11, Wheeler 8, Moody 8, Russell 6, Fields 5, Gilstrap 5,Helm 5, Kerns 3, Rice 2, P. Mooney 2, Gress 1

Verdigris 62, Coweta 33

Coweta;6;16;2;9;--;33

Verdigris;24;11;19;8;--;62

Coweta: Schauffer 10, Hilton 8, Matthews 6, Winkle 5, Messinger 4.

Verdigris: Borgstadt 27, Daniel 10, Daniels 10, Crowers 4, Fugate 4, Wickham 3, Stout 2, Jones 2.

Locust Grove 61, Glenpool 45

Glenpool;12;12;5;16;--;45

Locust Grove;14;13;7;27;--;61

Glenpool (5-5): Shawnee 21, Brades 7, Price 6, Wilson 6, Green 3, Rubert 2.

Locust Grove (9-1): Wiggins 25, Williams 12, Gilman 9, Fine 6, Thilges 6, Bird 3.

Mulhall-Orlando Tournament

Verden 54, Mulhall-Orlando 49

Mulhall-Orlando;8;10;14;17;--;49

Verden;14;10;8;22;--;54

Union City 50, Carney 40

Carney;10;12;7;11;--;40

Union City;15;11;14;10;--;40

Coyle 48, Cimarron 46

Coyle;15;18;8;7;--;48

Cimarron;13;9;10;14;--;46

High School: Boys

Locust Grove Tournament

Glenpool 74, Ketchum 51

Glenpool;25;15;23;11;--;74

Ketchum;14;17;8;12;--;51

Glenpool: Baker 24, Pennington 15, Garza 14, Gorbet 11, Sanders 7, Haile 2, Woods 1.

Ketchum: Mullin 20, Brown 11, Mitchell 5, Smith 4, Woodward 3, Shilling 3, Weeks 3, Rogers 2.

Adair 63, Locust Grove 55

Adair;17;15;15;16;--;63

Locust Grove;19;8;15;13;--;55

Adair: Duncan 22, R. Jackson 18, Ratcliff 10, L. Jackson 7, Rains 6.

Locust Grove: Fogleman 16, Bond 10, Shamel 10, Blair 10, King 5, Blackbear 2, Schmitt 2.

Verdigris 54, Neosho (MO) 52

Neosho, MO;7;17;17;11;--;52

Verdigris;11;15;13;15;--;54

Neosho, MO: Waters 30, Smith 11, Green 10, Franklin 1.

Verdigris: L. Lechlider 29, Teague 18, Willis 5, Layton 4, Buntin 2, Lederman 2, C. Lechlider 2.

Three Rivers Conference Tournament

Cashion 50, Okarche 47

Cashion;25;11;11;3;--;50

Okarche;13;19;12;3;--;47

Cashion: Frazier 19, LaGasse 15, Vandruff 6, Raney 6, Nabavi 3, Tichenor 1

Okarche: Mueggenborg 15, Stover 13, Harris 6, Endres 6, Schieber 4, Neidier 3

Route 66 Classic

Stroud High School

Mannford 38, Crossings Christian 37

Crossings Christian;7;9;10;11;--;37

Mannford;14;6;8;10;--;38

Crossings Christian: Furnish 28, Wood 4, Crotts 3, McGowan 1, Parker 1.

Mannford: Day 15, Thurman 9, Banfield 6, Moore 6, Owens 2.

Grove 65, Jay 32

Jay;8;0;6;18;--;32

Grove;6;19;14;26;--;65

Jay: Kingfisher 13, Jones 9, Robertson 5, Moncoda 2, Davis 2, Earp 1.

Grove: Hacker 14, Pace 14, Gonzalez 8, Beal 7, Newberry 6, Gain 6, Lopez 3, Randolph 3, Casey 2, O’Neal 2.

Mulhall-Orlando Tournament

Union City 73, Cimarron 37

Union City;15;16;21;21;--;73

Cimarron;12;3;12;10;--;37

Glencoe 122, Drumright 52

Glencoe;23;27;46;26;--;122

Drumright;11;20;8;14;--;52

Coyle 64, Mulhall-Orlando 52

Mulhall-Orlando;15;19;16;2;--;52

Coyle;19;10;23;12;--;64

Oologah Tournament

Oklahoma Union 67, Pryor 53

Pryor;8;23;12;10;--;53

Oklahoma Union;17;15;17;18;--;67

Pryor: Lewis 13, Elza 12, C. Propst 10, Henry 9, Sawney 4, Irvin 3, Gore 2.

Oklahoma Union: Kennard 28, Hollingshed 19, Davis 9, Hill 3, Gillespie 3, Nash 2, Kuehn 2, Bottoms 1.

Vinita 49, Rejoice Christian 44

Rejoice Christian;4;15;20;5;--;44

Vinita;12;17;7;13;--;49

Rejoice Christian: Foote 14, Tallon 14, Morton 10, Auschwitz 4, Gage 1, Cavangh 1.

Vinita: Martin 17, Winfrey 12, Anderson 9, Downing 6, Glasscock 3, Swan 2.

Cleveland 59, Dewey 38

Dewey;8;11;11;8;--;38

Cleveland;13;15;16;15;--;59

Dewey: Lasoisa 9, Miller 9, Moyer 8, Highsmith 5, Williams 4, Henly 3.

Cleveland: McIntire 17, Buerker 12, Kauk 10, Baker 8, Sizemore 6 Thoma 3, Hamilton 2, Kingsmill 1.

Cascia Hall 60, Oologah 43

Oologah;13;13;11;6;--;43

Cascia Hall;15;15;14;16;--;60

Oologah: Garrison 22, DeSpain 10, Mader 5, Henry 3, Moore 2,  Tanner 1.

Cascia Hall: Hicks 18, Burris 13, Shiflet 10, Kim 8, Darby 6, Gaberino 4, Sipes 1.

MidFirst Tournament

Anadarko High School

Millwood 53, Anadarko 43

Anadarko;7;4;14;18;--;43

Millwood;10;11;16;16;--53

Anadarko: Churchill 17, Williams 12, Owens 10, Johnson 4.

Millwood: Dillard 16, Hunt 12, Nickens 12, Law 4, Mays 3, Davis 2, Jones 2, Strong 2.

Commerce Tournament

Salina 57, South Coffeyville (KS) 36

Alva 48, Perry 30

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: TU Sports Extra: The departure of Jaxon Player

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys
OSU Sports Extra

'It just breaks my heart': Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys

  • Updated

Brennan Presley said the 2021 Cowboys were “the closest I have been with a team since high school.” Tay Martin, following his three-touchdown performance, called OSU’s chemistry this fall “unmatched.”

Guerin Emig: OSU came to the Fiesta Bowl to beat Notre Dame and wound up making history instead

OSU storms back on Notre Dame to win Fiesta Bowl, seals second 12-win season in school history

Guerin-teed it was quite a Fiesta Bowl: Brennan Presley made the play of the game, then gave the quote of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert