Sports Record Jan. 7

BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Grove 28, Jay 26
Jay;2;6;10;8;--;26
Grove;5;4;8;11;--;28
Jay: Foreman 11, Gibe 8, Barnes 4, Buzzard 3.
Grove: Gregg 11, Geer 8, Bacon 7, Morris 2.
Regent Prep Tournament
Summit Christian 55, Riverfield 34
Summit Christian;11;15;21;8;--;55
Riverfield;15;6;7;6;--;34
Summit Christian: Emma 16, Hill, 13, C. Garnatz 10, Stample 7, Sheckley 4, Thompson 3, Sloat 2
Riverfield: Cagle 13, Barnard 12, Funton 7, Bates 2
Prue 51, The Academy OKC 19
The Academy OKC;9;3;6;2;--;19
Prue;9;16;12;14;--;51
The Academy OKC: Kitchen 9, Irons 4, Shutt 2, Miller 2, Garriott 2
Prue: Hastings 17, Reed 16, Wilcox 10, Berryhill 4, Roach 2, Toothman 2
Sperry 42, Sequoyah Claremore 36
Sperry;12;11;12;7;--;42
Sequoyah Claremore;11;6;5;14;--;36
Sperry: Shelby 12, Hailie 11, Lilly 11, Lexi 4, Kylie 2, Brynlie 2
Sequoyah Claremore: Alie 18, Kyra 8, Hailey 4, Emma 3, Kennedy 2, Abby 1
Locust Grove Tournament
Neosho (MO) 55, Hale 28
Neosho, MO;18;16;11;10;--;55
Hale;6;6;8;8;--;28
Neosho, MO: Garrett 15, Ellick 14, Adams 13, Baldwin 5, Thompson 2, Blair 2, McIntarff 2, Olsen 2.
Hale: Robinson 18, Randolph 7, Mooreland 3.
Adair 73, Ketchum 37
Ketchum;6;12;12;7;--;37
Adair;13;20;24;16;--;73
Ketchum: Sikes 19, Hinson 11, Lowrance 2, Keys 2, Herndon 2, Scott 1.
Adair:M. Mooney 17, Wilson 11, Wheeler 8, Moody 8, Russell 6, Fields 5, Gilstrap 5,Helm 5, Kerns 3, Rice 2, P. Mooney 2, Gress 1
Verdigris 62, Coweta 33
Coweta;6;16;2;9;--;33
Verdigris;24;11;19;8;--;62
Coweta: Schauffer 10, Hilton 8, Matthews 6, Winkle 5, Messinger 4.
Verdigris: Borgstadt 27, Daniel 10, Daniels 10, Crowers 4, Fugate 4, Wickham 3, Stout 2, Jones 2.
Locust Grove 61, Glenpool 45
Glenpool;12;12;5;16;--;45
Locust Grove;14;13;7;27;--;61
Glenpool (5-5): Shawnee 21, Brades 7, Price 6, Wilson 6, Green 3, Rubert 2.
Locust Grove (9-1): Wiggins 25, Williams 12, Gilman 9, Fine 6, Thilges 6, Bird 3.
Mulhall-Orlando Tournament
Verden 54, Mulhall-Orlando 49
Mulhall-Orlando;8;10;14;17;--;49
Verden;14;10;8;22;--;54
Union City 50, Carney 40
Carney;10;12;7;11;--;40
Union City;15;11;14;10;--;40
Coyle 48, Cimarron 46
Coyle;15;18;8;7;--;48
Cimarron;13;9;10;14;--;46
High School: Boys
Locust Grove Tournament
Glenpool 74, Ketchum 51
Glenpool;25;15;23;11;--;74
Ketchum;14;17;8;12;--;51
Glenpool: Baker 24, Pennington 15, Garza 14, Gorbet 11, Sanders 7, Haile 2, Woods 1.
Ketchum: Mullin 20, Brown 11, Mitchell 5, Smith 4, Woodward 3, Shilling 3, Weeks 3, Rogers 2.
Adair 63, Locust Grove 55
Adair;17;15;15;16;--;63
Locust Grove;19;8;15;13;--;55
Adair: Duncan 22, R. Jackson 18, Ratcliff 10, L. Jackson 7, Rains 6.
Locust Grove: Fogleman 16, Bond 10, Shamel 10, Blair 10, King 5, Blackbear 2, Schmitt 2.
Verdigris 54, Neosho (MO) 52
Neosho, MO;7;17;17;11;--;52
Verdigris;11;15;13;15;--;54
Neosho, MO: Waters 30, Smith 11, Green 10, Franklin 1.
Verdigris: L. Lechlider 29, Teague 18, Willis 5, Layton 4, Buntin 2, Lederman 2, C. Lechlider 2.
Three Rivers Conference Tournament
Cashion 50, Okarche 47
Cashion;25;11;11;3;--;50
Okarche;13;19;12;3;--;47
Cashion: Frazier 19, LaGasse 15, Vandruff 6, Raney 6, Nabavi 3, Tichenor 1
Okarche: Mueggenborg 15, Stover 13, Harris 6, Endres 6, Schieber 4, Neidier 3
Route 66 Classic
Stroud High School
Mannford 38, Crossings Christian 37
Crossings Christian;7;9;10;11;--;37
Mannford;14;6;8;10;--;38
Crossings Christian: Furnish 28, Wood 4, Crotts 3, McGowan 1, Parker 1.
Mannford: Day 15, Thurman 9, Banfield 6, Moore 6, Owens 2.
Grove 65, Jay 32
Jay;8;0;6;18;--;32
Grove;6;19;14;26;--;65
Jay: Kingfisher 13, Jones 9, Robertson 5, Moncoda 2, Davis 2, Earp 1.
Grove: Hacker 14, Pace 14, Gonzalez 8, Beal 7, Newberry 6, Gain 6, Lopez 3, Randolph 3, Casey 2, O’Neal 2.
Mulhall-Orlando Tournament
Union City 73, Cimarron 37
Union City;15;16;21;21;--;73
Cimarron;12;3;12;10;--;37
Glencoe 122, Drumright 52
Glencoe;23;27;46;26;--;122
Drumright;11;20;8;14;--;52
Coyle 64, Mulhall-Orlando 52
Mulhall-Orlando;15;19;16;2;--;52
Coyle;19;10;23;12;--;64
Oologah Tournament
Oklahoma Union 67, Pryor 53
Pryor;8;23;12;10;--;53
Oklahoma Union;17;15;17;18;--;67
Pryor: Lewis 13, Elza 12, C. Propst 10, Henry 9, Sawney 4, Irvin 3, Gore 2.
Oklahoma Union: Kennard 28, Hollingshed 19, Davis 9, Hill 3, Gillespie 3, Nash 2, Kuehn 2, Bottoms 1.
Vinita 49, Rejoice Christian 44
Rejoice Christian;4;15;20;5;--;44
Vinita;12;17;7;13;--;49
Rejoice Christian: Foote 14, Tallon 14, Morton 10, Auschwitz 4, Gage 1, Cavangh 1.
Vinita: Martin 17, Winfrey 12, Anderson 9, Downing 6, Glasscock 3, Swan 2.
Cleveland 59, Dewey 38
Dewey;8;11;11;8;--;38
Cleveland;13;15;16;15;--;59
Dewey: Lasoisa 9, Miller 9, Moyer 8, Highsmith 5, Williams 4, Henly 3.
Cleveland: McIntire 17, Buerker 12, Kauk 10, Baker 8, Sizemore 6 Thoma 3, Hamilton 2, Kingsmill 1.
Cascia Hall 60, Oologah 43
Oologah;13;13;11;6;--;43
Cascia Hall;15;15;14;16;--;60
Oologah: Garrison 22, DeSpain 10, Mader 5, Henry 3, Moore 2, Tanner 1.
Cascia Hall: Hicks 18, Burris 13, Shiflet 10, Kim 8, Darby 6, Gaberino 4, Sipes 1.
MidFirst Tournament
Anadarko High School
Millwood 53, Anadarko 43
Anadarko;7;4;14;18;--;43
Millwood;10;11;16;16;--53
Anadarko: Churchill 17, Williams 12, Owens 10, Johnson 4.
Millwood: Dillard 16, Hunt 12, Nickens 12, Law 4, Mays 3, Davis 2, Jones 2, Strong 2.
Commerce Tournament
Salina 57, South Coffeyville (KS) 36
Alva 48, Perry 30