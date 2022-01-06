 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record Jan. 6
agate

Sports Record Jan. 6

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

ConocoPhillips/Arvest Tournament

Bartlesville High School

Broken Arrow 44, Southmoore 43

Southmoore;4;18;6;15;—43

Broken Arrow;10;12;9;13;—44

Southmoore (6-3): Z. Vann 16, T. Vann 8, Pettit 8, Mad. Crandall 4, Mac. Crandall 4, Fridia 3.

Broken Arrow (4-3): Jones 24, Mathurin 8, Kitchen 6, Pippett 2, Howard 2, Herrera 2.

Bishop Kelley 53, Stillwater 44

Stillwater;12;10;10;12;--;44

Bishop Kelley;12;14;11;16;--;53

Stillwater: Williams 13, Harland 12, Crawford 11, Mason 4, Clarkson 4.

Bishop Kelley: Barton 15, Ames 12, Strandmark 9, Harrison 7, Roy 6, Stockton 4.

Locust Grove Invitational

Coweta 49, Neosho (MO) 37

Coweta;13;15;9;12;--;49

Neosho, MO;11;5;11;10;--;37

Coweta: Matthews 18, Hilton 12, Schauffler 9, Brians 4, Winkle 2, Addington 2, Stanfill 2.

Neosho, MO: Ellick 12, McInturff 10, B. Garrett 6, Blair 4, Phillips 3, M. Garrett 2.

Glenpool 53, Adair 24

Glenpool;11;16;9;17;--;53

Adair;10;6;0;8;--;24

Glenpool: Blades 11, Shawnee 10, Price 9, Rubert 9, Wilson 6, Green 4, Davis 2, Harvey 2.

Adair: Moody 7, Mooney 6, Wilson 4, Rice 3, Gilstrap 2, Wheeler 2.

Verdigris 71, Hale 11

Hale;8;0;0;3;--;11

Verdigris;25;17;21;8;--;71

Hale: Randolph 6, Robinson 5.

Verdigris: Borgstadt 21, Wiginton 13, Daniels 6, B. Jones 6, Fugate 5, E. Jones 4, Daniel 4, Cravens 4, Stout 2, Sweeney 2, Young 2, Waters 2.

Locust Grove 72, Ketchum 20

Ketchum;9;5;1;5;--;20

Locust Grove;22;14;23;13;--;72

Ketchum: Herndon 5, Lowrance 4, Scott 4, Sikes 3, Hinson 2, Robertson 2.

Locust Grove (8-1): Wiggins 11, Sweeney 8, Silka 8, Gilman 8, Thilges 7, Fine 7, Bird 6, Hendrickson 5, Wilkinson 5, Blackbear 3, Moody 2, Williams 2.

Lincoln Christian Winter Invitational

Collinsville 60, Wagoner 53

Wagoner;11;12;12;18;--;53

Collinsville;7;20;12;21;--;60

Wagoner: E. Bryant 22, Pawpa 12, Bruce 8, Austin 4, Burkhartzmeyer 4, J. Bryant 3.

Collinsville: Smith 19, Thomas 10, Henley 9, Stamper 9, White 4, Reid 3, Meadows 2, Wickman 2, Gregory 2 

Sapulpa 74, Edison 26

Sapulpa;24;16;21;13;--;74

Edison;10;6;5;5;--;26

Sapulpa: T. Heard 20, S. Heard 18, Edwards 12, Gouyd 6, Hall 6, Osborn 5, Koch 2, Adkisson 2, Rossman 2, Bilby 1.

Edison: Alexander 12, Ott 6, Davis 5, Momodu 3.  

Stilwell 53, Tah. Sequoyah 47

Tah. Sequoyah;10;12;11;14;--;47

Stilwell;15;9;13;16;--;53

Tah. Sequoyah: Culie 14, Brown 13, Elizondo 9, Marshall 6, Deer 3, Hair 2.

Stilwell: Johnson 14, Thurber 14, Watie 10, S. Catron 7, Mink 6, Christie 2. 

Lincoln Christian 62, Fort Gibson 46

Lincoln Christian;13;16;16;17;--;62

Fort Gibson;9;15;13;9;--;46

Lincoln Christian: Brueggemann 26, Hopkins 11, Roberts 7, Murphy 6, Talley 6, Faulkner 3, Rea 3.

Fort Gibson: Taylor 12, J. Whiteley 11, A. Whiteley 10, Parks 6, Heyes 4, Twoshields 3.

Regent Prep Tournament

Sequoyah Claremore 57, Riverfield 25

Sequoyah Claremore: S. Roland 14, Blackwood 12, Hanson 6, L. Roland 6, Crenshow 5, Park 4, Kruis 2, Payne 2

Riverfield: Miranda 20, Nya 3, Andrews 2

Sperry 65, Summit Christian 56

Sperry: Edmondson 16, Winton 12, Reed 11, Wash 11, Travis 7, Delk 4, Wilson 2

Summit Christian: Hill 17, T. Gaintaz 15, Shockley 10, Sloat 5, Thompson 5, C. Gainatz, Solomon 2

Porter 59, The Academy OKC 18

Porter: Welch 20, Moore 19, Marshall 10, Lindell 8

The Academy OKC: Kitchen 8, Irons 5, Miller 2, Osuana 2, Keller 1

Three Rivers Conference Tournament

Cashion 46, Fairview 38

Cashion;9;11;7;19;--;46

Fairview;11;5;9;13;--;38

Cashion: Lamb 20, Shelly 12, Jenkins 7, Shafer 4, Owens 3

Fairview: Nightengale 12, Wahl 8, Baker 6, Reames 5, Chill 4, Betty 2, Martens 1

Mullhall-Orlando Tournament

Carney 65, Mulhall-Orlando 33

Carney;19;10;13;23;--;65

Mulhall-Orlando;13;9;7;4;--;33

Coyle 43, Glencoe 34

Coyle;11;12;6;14;--;43

Glencoe;12;17;4;1;--;34

Union City 45, Verden 35

Union City;18;12;5;10;--;45

Verden;9;6;14;6;--;35

Warner Tournament

Librety 53, Eufaula 38

Eufaula;7;9;12;10;--;38

Liberty;15;15;5;18;--;53

Eufaula: McLaughlin 11, Williams 9, Howard 8, Pippenger 5, McClish 3, Crawley 2.

Liberty: Boone 19, Cargil 12, Johnson 8, Estrada 6, Testa 4, Plummer 2, Rutherford 2.

Wheat Capitol Tournament

Chisholm High School

Will Rogers 53, Garber 40

Will Rogers;9;10;20;14;--;53

Garber;8;17;5;10;--; 40

Will Rogers: Simmons 16, Morrison 14, McQuarters 10, Matlock 6, Jones 3, Overstreet 2, Gist 2.

Garber: Johnson 15, Light 13, Washington 5, Howry 5, Gay 2.

Skiatook Invitational

Tulsa Central 43, Chef Arrows 42

Central;12;7;8;16;--;43

Chef Arrows;11;10;10;11;--;42

Central: Davis 19, Brinkley 12, Smith 10, Craven 1

Chef Arrows: Hilton 13, Smith 13, P. Langley 6, Marks 4, Fancher 4, A. Langley 2

Harrah 57, McLain 40

Harrah;21;11;14;11;--;57

McLain;10;8;13;9;--;40

Harrah: Jordan 15, McPhillips 13, Hughley 9, Mooney 9, Libby 8, Ecker 3

McLain: 16, Cherry 7, Bahn 7, Gallaway 4, Germany 2, McCrary 2, McKlinnon 2

Berryhill 64, Star Spencer 39

Berryhill;21;19;15;11;--;64

Star Spencer;5;7;10;17;--;39

Berryhill: Alexander 23, Winningham 14, Coon 10, Craig 5, Stein 2

Star Spencer: Wiley 18, Flient 7, Carter 6, Snowball 6, Smith 2

Skiatook 47, Checotah 34

Skiatook;13;12;12;9;--;47

Checotah;7;17;3;7;--;34

Skiatook: Anderson 13, King 12, Anglen 10, Decker 4, Whinery 3, Dunagan 2

Checotah: Waller 14, Brewer 9, Brown 4, S. Jones 2, Prince 2, Hamilton 1, T. Jones 1, Athins 1

Tushka Ameristate Tournament

Calera 56, Boswell 32

LeFlore 53, Tushka 39

Antlers 34, Tishomingo 32

Valliant 52, Clayton 12

Woodward 54, Alva 34

(Tue.) Cashion 57, Oklahoma Bible Academy 51

Cashion;11;4;13;16;13;--;57

Oklahoma Bible Academy;12;7;7;18;7;--;51

Cashion (2-3): Lamb 24, Shafer 12, Shelly 11, Suntken 4, Reeves 4, Jenkins 2.

Oklahoma Bible Academy: Con. Cayot 19, Coo. Cayot 10, Caldwell 8, Walden 5, Titus 4, Riffel 3, Colby 2.

College: Women

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 69, NORTHEASTERN ST. 52

At Edmond

NSU;9;9;12;22;--;52

UCO;12;17;19;21;--;69

Northeastern State (2-9, 0-5): Ma. Lee 14, Hackler 10, Mo. Lee 8, Kindred 4, C. Lee 12, Tomokino 4.

Central Oklahoma (9-5, 5-3): Johnson 20, Llanusa 16, Knapp 11, Littell 2, Donica 10, Rayner 4, Dement 2, Wadsworth 2, Geer 2.

High School: Boys

Neosho (MO) 71, Glenpool 53

Neosho, MO;15;16;20;20;--;71

Glenpool;13;17;7;16;--;53

Neosho: Waters 21, Fenske 21, Franklin 11, Smith 7, Baslee 4, Green 3, Camerer 2, Siler 2.

Glenpool: Baker 19, McIntosh 8, Pennington 8, Garza 8, Sanders 5, Gorbet 5.

Coweta 61, Adair 58

Adair;16;8;18;16;--;58

Coweta;14;9;20;18;--;61

Adair: R. Jackson 20, Ratcliff 15, Duncan 14, L. Jackson 7, Rains 2.

Coweta: Lair 20, Bartholomew 13, Holdman 10, Ford 8, Hall 5, Freeman 3, Worden 2.

Verdigris 62, Ketchum 32

Ketchum;6;7;11;8;--;32

Verdigris;12;19;19;12;--;62

Ketchum: Mullin 13, Shilling 5, Mitchell 4, Smith 3, Woodward 3, Johnson 2, Brown 2.

Verdigris: L. Lechlider 22, C. Lechlider 12, Layton 6, Large 5, Willis 4, Teague 3, Repschlaeger 3, Buntin 2, Scott 2, Lederman 2, Meador 1

Three Rivers Conference Tournament

Cashion 65, Thomas 35

Cashion;18;12;21;14;--;65

Thomas;16;6;3;10;--;35

Cashion: Frazier 32, LaGasse 9, Raney 7, Miller 4, Vandruff 4, Burke 3

Thomas: Bacowin 9, Clancey 8, Oakes 8, Billy 6, Palmer 2, Jones 2

Mullhall-Orlando Tournament

Glencoe 114, Carney 24

Glencoe;48;25;19;22;--;114

Carney;4;9;4;7;--;24

Coyle 54, Union City 49

Coyle;7;14;19;21;--;54

Union City;17;7;7;18;--;49

Drumright 69, Verden 46

Verden;11;14;7;14;--;46

Drumright;17;14;22;16;--;69

Mulhall-Orlando 60, Cimarron 46

Mulhall-Orlando;18;18;12;12;--;60

Cimarron;11;2;15;8;--;46

Regent Prep Tournament

Regent Prep 65, Prue 29

Prue;4;7;11;7;--;29

Regent Prep;18;20;11;16;--;65

Prue: Derham 11, Reed 11, Piotrowski 5, Knight 2.

Regent Prep: Beitel 22, Smith 9, E. Boshoff 8, Roller 8, Smallwood 8, Camp 4, Phillips 4, Manley 2.

Riverfield 63, The Academy OKC 36

Sequoyah Claremore 74, Sperry 44

Porter 67, Summit Christian 36

Tushka Ameristate Tournament

Valliant 71, Clayton 19

Tishomingo 69, Calera 40

Tushka 62, Antlers 43

Boswell 72, LeFlore 57

(Tue.) Cashion 65, Oklahoma Bible Academy 37

Cashion;20;16;26;3;--;65

Oklahoma Bible Academy;6;5;5;21;--;37

Cashion (2-3): Nabavi 15, LaGasse 13, Frazier 11, Raney 11, Jenkins 4, Vandruff 4, Tichenor 2, Buetler 2, Burke 2, Manning 1.

Oklahoma Bible Academy: Colby 10, Mendoza 7, Owens 7, Nomane 6, Litchy 3, Boydston 2, Cheatham 2.

College: Men

Central Oklahoma 80, Northeastern State 65

At Edmond

NSU;33;32;--;65

UCO;33;47;--;80

NSU: Cook 20, Obukwelu 16, Perkins 19, Bailey 5, Luster 2, Agu 3

UCO: Givens 23, Wells 18,  Haydon 16, Richardson 14, Aymond 5, Turner 2, Calavan 2

ROGERS ST. 85, NEWMAN 72

At Wichita, Kan.

RSU;32;53;--;85

NU;28;44;--;72

Rogers State (10-5, 4-5): Pullum 18, Dean 17, Coblin 14, Jackson 13, Peacock 10, Lawrence 9, Starks 2, Walker 2.

Newman (3-10, 0-8): Barnes 26, Strong 18, Lee 7, Johnson 2, Javorsky 2, Bunn 7, Morris 4, Thomas 4, Santiago 2.

SWIMMING

High School: Girls

Jenks vs. Cascia Hall, Owasso

Team Results: Jenks 220.0, Owasso 62.0; Owasso 171.0, Cascia Hall 16.0; Jenks 243.0, Cascia Hall 12.0

200y Medley Relay: 1. Jenks, 2:01.73; 200y Freestyle: 1. Madison Owens, Jenks, 2:06.05; 200y IM: 1. Amaya C Oliphant, Jenks, 2:17.58; 50y Freestyle: 1. Jasmine Moss, Jenks, 26.51; 100y Butterfly: 1. Madilynn E Mansfield, Jenks, 1:05.71; 100y Freestyle: 1. Chloe M Pribble-Taylor, Owasso, 1:00.28; 500y Freestyle: 1. Jasmine Moss, Jenks, 5:46.36; 200y Freestyle Relay: 1. 1. Owasso, 1:49.29; 100y Backstroke: 1. Jenci J Pangburn, Jenks, 1:05.42; 100y Breaststroke: 1. Kaya N Smith, Jenks, 1:13.28; 400y Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 3:57.65

High School: Boys

Jenks vs. Cascia Hall, Owasso

Team Results: Jenks 207.0, Owasso 57.0; Owasso 142.0, Cascia Hall 0.0; Jenks 209.0, Cascia Hall 0.0

200y Medley Relay: 1. Jenks, 1:46.78; 200y Freestyle: 1. Jenks, 1:52.75; 200y IM: Josh Rau, Jenks, 2:06.89; 50y Freestyle: 1. Ryan M Short, Jenks, 23.56; 100y Butterfly: 1. Ethan Matthews, Jenks, 56.12; 100y Freestyle: 1. Josh Rau, Jenks, 49.29; 500y Freestyle: 1. Ryan M Short, Jenks, 4:59.41; 200y Freestyle: 1. Jenks, 1:37.33; 100y Backstroke: 1. Walker Bridenstine, Jenks, 57.61; 100y Breaststroke: 1. Ethan Mattews, Jenks, 1:03.88; 400y Freestyle Relay: 1. Jenks, 3:32.55

WRESTLING

High School

Vinita 42, Wagoner 29

106: Donley (V) tf Brown 15-0 3:15. 113: Bellard (V) p. Luna :57. 120: Webb (V) p. Perez 3:23. 126: Tabych (V) md Daley 9-0. 132: Rexwinkle (V) p. Moore 2:52. 138: Morgan (V) ff. 145: Steele (W) d. Kauffman 3-2 (OT). 152: Sterling (W) d. McDonald 6-0. 160: Henson (V) d. Charbeneau 4-1. 170: Edwards (W) tf Medlock 15-0 2:31. 182: Eichorn (V) p. Smith 3:33. 195: Garcia (W) p. Hicks 1:39. 220: Riggs (W) p. Stephens :36. Hvy: Griffin (W) p. Pifer 3:19.

Madill 42, Tecumseh 36

Tags

