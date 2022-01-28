Sports Record Jan. 28

GOLF
Shot Age or Better
Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Ray White, 86, shot 80; Lew Wade, 82, shot 81
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Memorial 69, Green Country 58
Green Country;17;8;22;11;--;58
Memorial;14;25;12;18;--;69
Green Country: Sanders 15, Garringer 15, Arant 8, Phelan 6, MacKlin 6, Southern 4, Linder 2, Tucker 2.
Memorial: D. Smith 20, Palmore 15, Blakley 14, Jones 10, Howard 8, A. Smith 2.
Sapulpa 45, Sand Springs 44
Sapulpa;11;8;10;16;--;45
Sand Springs;16;4;13;11;--;44
Sapulpa: S. Heard 12, T. Heard 10, Rossman 9, Hall 5, Bilby 5, Berry 4.
Sand Springs: Armstead 15, Y. Morris 9, Kirkendoll 9, Jackson 6, Wilson 3, L. Morris 2.
Locust Grove 70, Catoosa 42
Catoosa;4;8;9;21;--;42
Locust Grove;19;21;17;13;--;70
Catoosa (9-10): Br. Wiginton 12, Brown 12, Ba. Wiginton 11, Welch 4, Benson 2, Beach 1.
Locust Grove (11-4): Gilman 21, Wiggins 14, Thilges 7, Sweeney 7, Bird 5, Pickup 5, Morrison 3, Silka 3, Hendrickson 2, Wilkinson 2, Walkingstick 1.
Verdigris 44, Oologah 39
Verdigris;13;10;5;16;--;44
Oologah:5;15;7;12;--;39
Verdigris: Borgstadt 18, Wiginton 8, Fuate 5, Daniels 5, Craven 4, E. Jones 2, Stout 1, Daniel 1.
Oologah: Martin 18, Hogue 11, McKee 5, Dixon 3, Kohler 2.
Lincoln Christian 59, Cascia Hall 25
Cascia Hall;8;8;6;3;--;25
Lincoln Christian;5;14;21;19;--;59
Cascia Hall: Hill 15, Phillips 4, Rabb 3, Rogers 3.
Lincoln Christian: Hopkins 16, Brueggeman 13, Murphy 12, Talley 6, Roberts 4, Ricke 4, Faulkner 2, Ray 2.
Bishop Kelley 75, East Central 49
East Central;4;17;9;19;--;49
Bishop Kelley;20;19;27;9;--;75
East Central: Washington 31, McClenan 12, Cooper 4, Green 2.
Bishop Kelley: Avedon 28, Barton 14, Roy 10, Ames 6, Rehm 5, Harrison 4, Strandmark 4, Livingston 2, Hicks 2.
Coweta 47, Skiatook 16
Skiatook;5;2;6;3;--;16
Coweta;8;9;18;12;--;47
Skiatook: G. Anderson 6, A. Anderson 4, Decker 4, King 1, Anglen 1.
Coweta: Hilton 14, Allen 13, Matthews 9, Messinger 4, Addington 3, Scott 2, Winkle 2.
Grove 42, Pryor 29
Pryor;7;4;7;11;--;29
Grove;9;8;8;17;--;42
Pryor: Burroughs 7, Alt 6, H. Rhymer 5, Crisp 4, Vargas 3, Martin 2, E. Rhymer 2.
Grove: Morris 14, Gregg 13, Geer 9, Bacon 5, Gibbs 1.
Sperry 43, Dewey 32
Dewey;3;6;12;11;--;32
Sperry;13;12;9;9;--;43
Dewey: C. McDaniel 21, Smith 6, White 2, S. McDaniel 2, Ruble 1.
Sperry: Reed 13, Travis 9, Winton 7, Edmondson 5, Wash 5, Wilson 3, Reimer 1.
Olive 51, Riverfield 42
Riverfield;10;8;3;21;--;42
Olive;8;17;11;15;--;51
Riverfield: Cagle 19, Flinton 8, Barnard 6, Bates 4, Musick 3, Coutant 2.
Olive: Bethel 19, Smith 9, Edwards 8, Rush 8, Smythe 6, Mills 1.
Liberty 65, Summit Christian 40
Summit Christian;6;12;14;8;--;40
Liberty;11;19;15;20;--;65
Summit Christian: Garnatz 10, Shockley 9, Sloat 6, Gibson 6, Garnetz 4, Thompson 3, Hill 2.
Liberty: Boone 20, Cargil 20, Plummer 12, Estrada 5, Johnson 3, Rutherford 3, Testa 2.
CHEF 47, Central 41
CHEF;15;14;7;11;--;47
Central;6;6;11;18;--;41
CHEF: Hilton 14, A. Langley 13, P. Langley 9, Smith 4, Fancatr 4, Swatsenbarg 3.
Central: Brinkley 17, Davis 10, Smith 6, Knighten 5, Carvens 2, Fortenberry 1.
Vinita 50, Hilldale 32
Hilldale;7;9;10;6;--;32
Vinita;9;11;13;;17;--;50
Hilldale: King 9, Barnoskie 9, Johnson 6, Bourassa 5, Brown 3.
Vinita: Chaney 22, Wattenbarger 13, Trail 7, Lofgren 3, Pigeon 3, Bandy 2.
Fort Gibson 42, Wagoner 36
Fort Gibson;14;7;11;10;--;42
Wagoner;6;7;8;15;--;36
Fort Gibson (13-4): A. Whiteley 14, Taylor 13, Twoshield 8, Parks 4, Hickman 3.
Wagoner (9-8): Austin 14, Burckhartzmeyer 10, E. Bryant 8, J. Bryant 4.
Collinsville 60, Claremore 53
Collinsville;19;16;5;20;--;60
Claremore;8;9;14;22;--;53
Collinsville: Stamper 28, Smith 15, Thomas 13, Henley 2, C. White 2
Claremore: G. Bump 16, Yewell, Israel 4, Silversmith 4, Munos 3, Knight 2, Tills 1
Garber 77, Covington 42
Kansas 59, Claremore Sequoyah 32
High School: Boys
Bishop Kelley 53, East Central 45
East Central;10;9;18;8;--;45
Bishop Kelley;15;10;12;16;--;53
East Central: Wallace 29, Anderson 7, Delosier 4, Brown 3, Maxie 2.
Bishop Kelley: Wormel 16, Taylor 14, Dee 8, Hopkins 8, Rhoades 3, Schultz 2, Schick 2.
Sand Springs 62, Sapulpa 46
Sapulpa;9;14;9;14;--;46
Sand Springs;19;12;13;18;--;62
Sapulpa: Edwards 20, Lindsey 12, Read 5, Hobbs 5, Lewis 2, Abboge 2.
Sand Springs: Clark 12, Dickson 12, Kelly 10, Askew 8, Brockman 8, Oakley 8, Roper 4.
B. T. Washington 74, Bartlesville 63
B. T. Washington;17;20;15;22;--;74
Bartlesville;14;11;13;25;--;63
B. T. Washington: Potter 18, Chambers 12, Johnson 12, Parker 12, Boone 11, Ware 5, Smith 2, Oates 2.
Bartlesville: Castillo 30, Girard 14, Davis 8, Ayyappan 6, Gilkey 3, McCall 2.
Cushing 60, Berryhill 49
Berryhill;15;7;15;12;--;49
Cushing;6;12;28;14;--;60
Berryhill: Davis 21, James 11, Ellen 8, Stevens 7, Birdshead 2.
Cushing: Ezell 21, Jones 19, Crooks 12, Yaunt 4, Hilligoss 2, Guerrero 2.
Beggs 51, Eufaula 39
Beggs;15;10;10;16;--;51
Eufaula;5;15;9;10;--;39
Beggs: Grayson 19, Stanton 14, Roberson 6, Cargill 5, Boguard 4, Hamilton 2, Parker 1.
Eufaula: James 16, A. Parrish 9, Morgan 5, Deer 5, J. Parrish 2, Gragg 2.
Chouteau 74, Inola 70
Chouteau;15;10;19;30;--;74
Inola;17;18;18;17;--;70
Chouteau: Chupp 27, Hill 14, GWartney 13, Miller 8, Stutzman 6, Burkholder 6.
Inola: Jones 20, Ford 19, Welch 18, Maner 6, Groff 3, Thomas 3, Miller 1.
Metro Christian 42, Regent Prep 35
Metro Christian;6;12;11;13;--;42
Regent Prep;10;7;8;10;--;35
Metro Christian: Darrington 15, Powell 10, Sowards 6, Cox 5, Roth 4, Mulles 2.
Regent Prep: E. Boshoff 10, Smith 10, Roller 8, D. Boshoff 7.
Alva 34, Cashion 29
Alva;7;10;7;10;--;34
Cashion;9;6;4;11;--;29
Alva: Penco 14, Hofen 8, Slater 6, Reed 4, Feely 2
Cashion: Frazier 13, LaGasse 8, Manning 2, Tichenor 2, Vandruff 2, Jenkins 2
Fort Gibson 44, Wagoner 42 (OT)
Fort Gibson;3;13;13;9;6;--;44
Wagoner;18;9;5;6;4;--;42
Fort Gibson (13-3): Blunt 31, Graves 9, Rowan 3, Branch 1.
Wagoner (10-7): Marsey 14, Southern 12, Davison 5, Teyon 3, Swanson 2, Watson 2, Goodnight 2, Shieldnight 2.
Grove 40, Pryor 32
Pryor;6;11;8;7;--;32
Grove;12;11;5;12;--;40
Pryor: Gore 8, Irvin 7, Propst 6, Sawyer 4, Elza 3, Ward 3, McCutcheon 1.
Grove: Newberry 15, Pace 9, Beal 6, Casey 4, Gain 4, Hacker 2.
Liberty 60, Summit Christian 36
Summit Christian;4;13;10;9;--;36
Liberty;13;18;14;15;--;60
Summit Christian: Langbartels 12, Cox 5, Campbell 5, VanHam 4, Murray 3, Skinner 3, Baker 2, Garnatz 2.
Liberty: Thompson 24, Brown 11, Aguayo 7, Cornwell 7, Wheeler 4, Williams 4, Byrd 3.
Vinita 67, Hilldale 45
Hilldale;9;13;12;11;--;45
Vinita;13;19;17;18--;67
Hilldale: Lawson 11, O’Neal 8, Harper 6, Stout 6, Kerr 4, Nail 4, Moore 3, Wittiker 3.
Vinita: Glasscock 24, Martins 17, Downing 10, Winfrey 9, Anderson 4, Rife 2, Ramsey 1.
Mannford 56, Cleveland 49
Mannford;17;18;9;12;--;56
Cleveland;6;10;18;15;--;49
Mannford: Day 24, Banfield 14, Thurman 10, Brinker 6, Owens 2.
Cleveland: McEntire 21, Buerker 9, Kauk 8, Baker 5, Sizemore 3, Hamilton 3.
Riverfield 84, Olive 21
(Thu.) Drumright 54, Depew 42
Drumright;11;14;13;16;--;54
Depew;8;15;13;6;--;42
Drumright: Bray 19, Kelley 12, Chavez 11, Bolton 6, Gregory 4, Gooch 2
Depew: Smith 18, Hogan 12, Burdick 8, Ibenez 2, Vandorsdal 2
Kingfisher 47, Anadarko 34
SOFTBALL
College
MIAA preseason coaches' poll (No. 1 votes)
1. Central Oklahoma (8), 162; 2. Central Missouri (6), 158; 3. Rogers State, 142; 4. Missouri Southern, 124; 5. Missouri Western, 118; 6. Washburn, 117; 7. Northeastern State, 86; 8. Fort Hays State, 85; 9. Emporia State, 73; 10. Pittsburg State, 64; 11. Northwest Missouri, 58; 12. Nebraska-Kearney, 47; 13. Newman, 25; 14. Lincoln, 15
BASEBALL
College
MIAA preseason coaches' poll (No. 1 votes)
1. Central Missouri (10), 120; 2. Pittsburg State (1), 103; 3. Northeastern State (1), 103; 4. Central Oklahoma, 92; 5. Missouri Southern, 86; 6. Washburn, 74; 7. Emporia State, 62; 8. Rogers State, 56; 9. Northwest Missouri, 41; 10. Fort Hays State, 30; 11. Missouri Western, 18; 12. Newman, 16
TENNIS
College: Women
Tulsa 4, Oregon 2
ITA Kickoff Weekend, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Singles: 1. No. 91 Laia Conde Monfort (TU) vs. Sophie Luescher (Ore.) 7-5; 2. Maria Berlanga (TU) def. Myah Petchy (Ore.) 6-0, 6-4; 3. Shura Poppe (TU) def. Lillian Mould (Ore.) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; 4. Ares Garcia (Ore.) def. Valeryia Rozenkova (TU) 6-3, 6-1; 5. Karin Young (Ore.) def. Lily Hutchings (TU) 6-3, 6-1; 6. Leonor Oliveira (TU) def. Allison Mulville (Ore.) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Berlanga and Rozenkova (TU) def. Mulville and Mould (Ore.) 6-4; 2. Monfort and Poppe (TU) vs. Luescher and Moral (Ore.) 5-3 (unfinished); 3. Hutchings and Martinez (TU) def. Petchey and Garcia (Ore.) 6-3
TRACK & FIELD
College: Women
Jayhawk Classic, Lawrence, Kan.
Oral Roberts top five finishers
60m Dash: 4. Tay'maro Powell-Peters, 7.73; 5. Gabrielle Gibson, 7.76
60m Hurdles: 1. Gabrielle Gibson, 8.50
200m Dash: 5. Judith Bediako, 26.85
800m Run: 1. Adrena Mazzei, 2:14.61
1 Mile Run: 4. Megan Lundstrom, 5:02.02
High Jump: 5. Shalom Olotu, 1.60m
Pole Vault: 5. Kristina Willis, 3.21m
Long Jump: 2. Shalom Olotu, 5.74m; 5. Amaka Ezukanma, 5.07m
Triple Jump: 5. Amaka Ezukanma, 11.07m
Weight Throw: 4. Vernezia Henderson, 12.23m
Washburn Open, Topeka, Kan.
Tulsa top five finishers, day one
Distance Medley Relay: 1. Keely Jones, Jaidah McCallon, Katharina Pesendorfer, Caroline Miller, 11:41.84; 2. Chloe McEachern, Jaidyn McCallon, Layla Roebke, Sara Scott, 11:47.94
Razorback Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Oklahoma State top five finishers
Pent 60m Hurdles: 5. Bailey Golden, 8.64
Pent High Jump: 1. Bailey Golden, 1.74m; 3. Maddie Meiner, 1.71m; 5. Olivija Vaitaityte, 1.71m
Pent Shot Put: 1. Bailey Golden, 12.33m; 3. Maddie Mieiner, 12.25m; 4. Olivija Vaitaitye, 12.14m
Pent Long Jump: 2. Maddie Meiner, 5.84m; 3. Bailey Golden, 5.78m
Pent 800m Run: 2. Maddie Meiner, 2:20.19; 3. Olivija Vaitaityte, 2:20.54
600m Run: 2. Michaela Travers, 1:31.18
Distance Medley Relay: 2. Oklahoma State, 11:05.10
College: Men
Jayhawk Classic, Lawrence, Kan.
Oral Roberts top five finishers
60m Dash: 5. Aaron Charlton, 6.98
60m Hurdles: 7. Candor Miller, 8.96
200m Dash: 1. Brad Dormeus, 21.71; 2. Aaron Charlton, 21.98; 4. John Clifford, 22.28; 5. Cameron Neely, 22.44
400m Dash: Josiah Granderson, 51.96
800m Run: 1. Aden Baughman, 1:55.43
1000m Run: 2. Daniels Bambals, 2:36.37
High Jump: 2. Kemuel Sloan, 1.89m
Pole Vault: 5. Jonathan Vasquez, 4.73m
Long Jump: 4. Kemuel Sloan, 6.44m
Triple Jump: 2. Joshua Tabla, 13.59m
Weight Throw: 3. Mithcell Mefford, 13.85m
Washburn Open, Topeka, Kan.
Tulsa top five finishers, day one
200m Dash: 3. Josh Sutton, 21.70
Distance Medley Relay: 1. Shay McEvoy, Matthew Beveridge, Sean Korsmo, Peter Lynch, 9:52.30
Razorback Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Oklahoma State top five finishers
Hept High Jump: 5. Max Braht, 1.86m
600m Run: 3. DeJuana McArthur, 1:18.50
Distance Medley Relay: Oklahoma State, 9:28.88