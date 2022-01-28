 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record Jan. 28
agate

Sports Record Jan. 28

GOLF

Shot Age or Better

Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Ray White, 86, shot 80; Lew Wade, 82, shot 81

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

Memorial 69, Green Country 58

Green Country;17;8;22;11;--;58

Memorial;14;25;12;18;--;69

Green Country: Sanders 15, Garringer 15, Arant 8, Phelan 6, MacKlin 6, Southern 4, Linder 2, Tucker 2.

Memorial: D. Smith 20, Palmore 15, Blakley 14, Jones 10, Howard 8, A. Smith 2.

Sapulpa 45, Sand Springs 44

Sapulpa;11;8;10;16;--;45

Sand Springs;16;4;13;11;--;44

Sapulpa: S. Heard 12, T. Heard 10, Rossman 9, Hall 5, Bilby 5, Berry 4.

Sand Springs: Armstead 15, Y. Morris 9, Kirkendoll 9, Jackson 6, Wilson 3, L. Morris 2.

Locust Grove 70, Catoosa 42

Catoosa;4;8;9;21;--;42

Locust Grove;19;21;17;13;--;70

Catoosa (9-10): Br. Wiginton 12, Brown 12, Ba. Wiginton 11, Welch 4, Benson 2, Beach 1.

Locust Grove (11-4): Gilman 21, Wiggins 14, Thilges 7, Sweeney 7, Bird 5, Pickup 5, Morrison 3, Silka 3, Hendrickson 2, Wilkinson 2, Walkingstick 1.

Verdigris 44, Oologah 39

Verdigris;13;10;5;16;--;44

Oologah:5;15;7;12;--;39

Verdigris: Borgstadt 18, Wiginton 8, Fuate 5, Daniels 5, Craven 4, E. Jones 2, Stout 1, Daniel 1.

Oologah: Martin 18, Hogue 11, McKee 5, Dixon 3, Kohler 2.

Lincoln Christian 59, Cascia Hall 25

Cascia Hall;8;8;6;3;--;25

Lincoln Christian;5;14;21;19;--;59

Cascia Hall: Hill 15, Phillips 4, Rabb 3, Rogers 3.

Lincoln Christian: Hopkins 16, Brueggeman 13, Murphy 12, Talley 6, Roberts 4, Ricke 4, Faulkner 2, Ray 2.

Bishop Kelley 75, East Central 49

East Central;4;17;9;19;--;49

Bishop Kelley;20;19;27;9;--;75

East Central: Washington 31, McClenan 12, Cooper 4, Green 2.

Bishop Kelley: Avedon 28, Barton 14, Roy 10, Ames 6, Rehm 5, Harrison 4, Strandmark 4, Livingston 2, Hicks 2.

Coweta 47, Skiatook 16

Skiatook;5;2;6;3;--;16

Coweta;8;9;18;12;--;47

Skiatook: G. Anderson 6, A. Anderson 4, Decker 4, King 1, Anglen 1.

Coweta: Hilton 14, Allen 13, Matthews 9, Messinger 4, Addington 3, Scott 2, Winkle 2.

Grove 42, Pryor 29

Pryor;7;4;7;11;--;29

Grove;9;8;8;17;--;42

Pryor: Burroughs 7, Alt 6, H. Rhymer 5, Crisp 4, Vargas 3, Martin 2, E. Rhymer 2.

Grove: Morris 14, Gregg 13, Geer 9, Bacon 5, Gibbs 1.

Sperry 43, Dewey 32

Dewey;3;6;12;11;--;32

Sperry;13;12;9;9;--;43

Dewey: C. McDaniel 21, Smith 6, White 2, S. McDaniel 2, Ruble 1.

Sperry: Reed 13, Travis 9, Winton 7, Edmondson 5, Wash 5, Wilson 3, Reimer 1.

Olive 51, Riverfield 42

Riverfield;10;8;3;21;--;42

Olive;8;17;11;15;--;51

Riverfield: Cagle 19, Flinton 8, Barnard 6, Bates 4, Musick 3, Coutant 2.

Olive: Bethel 19, Smith 9, Edwards 8, Rush 8, Smythe 6, Mills 1.

Liberty 65, Summit Christian 40

Summit Christian;6;12;14;8;--;40

Liberty;11;19;15;20;--;65

Summit Christian: Garnatz 10, Shockley 9, Sloat 6, Gibson 6, Garnetz 4, Thompson 3, Hill 2.

Liberty: Boone 20, Cargil 20, Plummer 12, Estrada 5, Johnson 3, Rutherford 3, Testa 2.

CHEF 47, Central 41

CHEF;15;14;7;11;--;47

Central;6;6;11;18;--;41

CHEF: Hilton 14, A. Langley 13, P. Langley 9, Smith 4, Fancatr 4, Swatsenbarg 3.

Central: Brinkley 17, Davis 10, Smith 6, Knighten 5, Carvens 2, Fortenberry 1.

Vinita 50, Hilldale 32

Hilldale;7;9;10;6;--;32

Vinita;9;11;13;;17;--;50

Hilldale: King 9, Barnoskie 9, Johnson 6, Bourassa 5, Brown 3.

Vinita: Chaney 22, Wattenbarger 13, Trail 7, Lofgren 3, Pigeon 3, Bandy 2.

Fort Gibson 42, Wagoner 36

Fort Gibson;14;7;11;10;--;42

Wagoner;6;7;8;15;--;36

Fort Gibson (13-4): A. Whiteley 14, Taylor 13, Twoshield 8, Parks 4, Hickman 3.

Wagoner (9-8): Austin 14, Burckhartzmeyer 10, E. Bryant 8, J. Bryant 4.

Collinsville 60, Claremore 53

Collinsville;19;16;5;20;--;60

Claremore;8;9;14;22;--;53

Collinsville: Stamper 28, Smith 15, Thomas 13, Henley 2, C. White 2

Claremore: G. Bump 16, Yewell, Israel 4, Silversmith 4, Munos 3, Knight 2, Tills 1

Garber 77, Covington 42

Kansas 59, Claremore Sequoyah 32

High School: Boys

Bishop Kelley 53, East Central 45

East Central;10;9;18;8;--;45

Bishop Kelley;15;10;12;16;--;53

East Central: Wallace 29, Anderson 7, Delosier 4, Brown 3, Maxie 2.

Bishop Kelley: Wormel 16, Taylor 14, Dee 8, Hopkins 8, Rhoades 3, Schultz 2, Schick 2.

Sand Springs 62, Sapulpa 46

Sapulpa;9;14;9;14;--;46

Sand Springs;19;12;13;18;--;62

Sapulpa: Edwards 20, Lindsey 12, Read 5, Hobbs 5, Lewis 2, Abboge 2.

Sand Springs: Clark 12, Dickson 12, Kelly 10, Askew 8, Brockman 8, Oakley 8, Roper 4.

B. T. Washington 74, Bartlesville 63

B. T. Washington;17;20;15;22;--;74

Bartlesville;14;11;13;25;--;63

B. T. Washington: Potter 18, Chambers 12, Johnson 12, Parker 12, Boone 11, Ware 5, Smith 2, Oates 2.

Bartlesville: Castillo 30, Girard 14, Davis 8, Ayyappan 6, Gilkey 3, McCall 2.

Cushing 60, Berryhill 49

Berryhill;15;7;15;12;--;49

Cushing;6;12;28;14;--;60

Berryhill: Davis 21, James 11, Ellen 8, Stevens 7, Birdshead 2.

Cushing: Ezell 21, Jones 19, Crooks 12, Yaunt 4, Hilligoss 2, Guerrero 2.

Beggs 51, Eufaula 39

Beggs;15;10;10;16;--;51

Eufaula;5;15;9;10;--;39

Beggs: Grayson 19, Stanton 14, Roberson 6, Cargill 5, Boguard 4, Hamilton 2, Parker 1.

Eufaula: James 16, A. Parrish 9, Morgan 5, Deer 5, J. Parrish 2, Gragg 2.

Chouteau 74, Inola 70

Chouteau;15;10;19;30;--;74

Inola;17;18;18;17;--;70

Chouteau: Chupp 27, Hill 14, GWartney 13, Miller 8, Stutzman 6, Burkholder 6.

Inola: Jones 20, Ford 19, Welch 18, Maner 6, Groff 3, Thomas 3, Miller 1.

Metro Christian 42, Regent Prep 35

Metro Christian;6;12;11;13;--;42

Regent Prep;10;7;8;10;--;35

Metro Christian: Darrington 15, Powell 10, Sowards 6, Cox 5, Roth 4, Mulles 2.

Regent Prep: E. Boshoff 10, Smith 10, Roller 8, D. Boshoff 7.

Alva 34, Cashion 29

Alva;7;10;7;10;--;34

Cashion;9;6;4;11;--;29

Alva: Penco 14, Hofen 8, Slater 6, Reed 4, Feely 2

Cashion: Frazier 13, LaGasse 8, Manning 2, Tichenor 2, Vandruff 2, Jenkins 2

Fort Gibson 44, Wagoner 42 (OT)

Fort Gibson;3;13;13;9;6;--;44

Wagoner;18;9;5;6;4;--;42

Fort Gibson (13-3): Blunt 31, Graves 9, Rowan 3, Branch 1.

Wagoner (10-7): Marsey 14, Southern 12, Davison 5, Teyon 3, Swanson 2, Watson 2, Goodnight 2, Shieldnight 2.

Grove 40, Pryor 32

Pryor;6;11;8;7;--;32

Grove;12;11;5;12;--;40

Pryor: Gore 8, Irvin 7, Propst 6, Sawyer 4, Elza 3, Ward 3, McCutcheon 1.

Grove: Newberry 15, Pace 9, Beal 6, Casey 4, Gain 4, Hacker 2.

Liberty 60, Summit Christian 36

Summit Christian;4;13;10;9;--;36

Liberty;13;18;14;15;--;60

Summit Christian: Langbartels 12, Cox 5, Campbell 5, VanHam 4, Murray 3, Skinner 3, Baker 2, Garnatz 2.

Liberty: Thompson 24, Brown 11, Aguayo 7, Cornwell 7, Wheeler 4, Williams 4, Byrd 3.

Vinita 67, Hilldale 45

Hilldale;9;13;12;11;--;45

Vinita;13;19;17;18--;67

Hilldale: Lawson 11, O’Neal 8, Harper 6, Stout 6, Kerr 4, Nail 4, Moore 3, Wittiker 3.

Vinita: Glasscock 24, Martins 17, Downing 10, Winfrey 9, Anderson 4, Rife 2, Ramsey 1.

Mannford 56, Cleveland 49

Mannford;17;18;9;12;--;56

Cleveland;6;10;18;15;--;49

Mannford: Day 24, Banfield 14, Thurman 10, Brinker 6, Owens 2.

Cleveland: McEntire 21, Buerker 9, Kauk 8, Baker 5, Sizemore 3, Hamilton 3.

Riverfield 84, Olive 21

(Thu.) Drumright 54, Depew 42

Drumright;11;14;13;16;--;54

Depew;8;15;13;6;--;42

Drumright: Bray 19, Kelley 12, Chavez 11, Bolton 6, Gregory 4, Gooch 2

Depew: Smith 18, Hogan 12, Burdick 8, Ibenez 2, Vandorsdal 2

Kingfisher 47, Anadarko 34

SOFTBALL

College

MIAA preseason coaches' poll (No. 1 votes)

1. Central Oklahoma (8), 162; 2. Central Missouri (6), 158; 3. Rogers State, 142; 4. Missouri Southern, 124; 5. Missouri Western, 118; 6. Washburn, 117; 7. Northeastern State, 86; 8. Fort Hays State, 85; 9. Emporia State, 73; 10. Pittsburg State, 64; 11. Northwest Missouri, 58; 12. Nebraska-Kearney, 47; 13. Newman, 25; 14. Lincoln, 15

BASEBALL

College

MIAA preseason coaches' poll (No. 1 votes)

1. Central Missouri (10), 120; 2. Pittsburg State (1), 103; 3. Northeastern State (1), 103; 4. Central Oklahoma, 92; 5. Missouri Southern, 86; 6. Washburn, 74; 7. Emporia State, 62; 8. Rogers State, 56; 9. Northwest Missouri, 41; 10. Fort Hays State, 30; 11. Missouri Western, 18; 12. Newman, 16

TENNIS

College: Women

Tulsa 4, Oregon 2

ITA Kickoff Weekend, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Singles: 1. No. 91 Laia Conde Monfort (TU) vs. Sophie Luescher (Ore.) 7-5; 2. Maria Berlanga (TU) def. Myah Petchy (Ore.) 6-0, 6-4; 3. Shura Poppe (TU) def. Lillian Mould (Ore.) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; 4. Ares Garcia (Ore.) def. Valeryia Rozenkova (TU) 6-3, 6-1; 5. Karin Young (Ore.) def. Lily Hutchings (TU) 6-3, 6-1; 6. Leonor Oliveira (TU) def. Allison Mulville (Ore.) 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Berlanga and Rozenkova (TU) def. Mulville and Mould (Ore.) 6-4; 2. Monfort and Poppe (TU) vs. Luescher and Moral (Ore.) 5-3 (unfinished); 3. Hutchings and Martinez (TU) def. Petchey and Garcia (Ore.) 6-3

TRACK & FIELD

College: Women

Jayhawk Classic, Lawrence, Kan.

Oral Roberts top five finishers

60m Dash: 4. Tay'maro Powell-Peters, 7.73; 5. Gabrielle Gibson, 7.76

60m Hurdles: 1. Gabrielle Gibson, 8.50

200m Dash: 5. Judith Bediako, 26.85

800m Run: 1. Adrena Mazzei, 2:14.61

1 Mile Run: 4. Megan Lundstrom, 5:02.02

High Jump: 5. Shalom Olotu, 1.60m

Pole Vault: 5. Kristina Willis, 3.21m

Long Jump: 2. Shalom Olotu, 5.74m; 5. Amaka Ezukanma, 5.07m

Triple Jump: 5. Amaka Ezukanma, 11.07m

Weight Throw: 4. Vernezia Henderson, 12.23m

Washburn Open, Topeka, Kan.

Tulsa top five finishers, day one

Distance Medley Relay: 1. Keely Jones, Jaidah McCallon, Katharina Pesendorfer, Caroline Miller, 11:41.84; 2. Chloe McEachern, Jaidyn McCallon, Layla Roebke, Sara Scott, 11:47.94

Razorback Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.

Oklahoma State top five finishers

Pent 60m Hurdles: 5. Bailey Golden, 8.64

Pent High Jump: 1. Bailey Golden, 1.74m; 3. Maddie Meiner, 1.71m; 5. Olivija Vaitaityte, 1.71m

Pent Shot Put: 1. Bailey Golden, 12.33m; 3. Maddie Mieiner, 12.25m; 4. Olivija Vaitaitye, 12.14m

Pent Long Jump: 2. Maddie Meiner, 5.84m; 3. Bailey Golden, 5.78m

Pent 800m Run: 2. Maddie Meiner, 2:20.19; 3. Olivija Vaitaityte, 2:20.54

600m Run: 2. Michaela Travers, 1:31.18

Distance Medley Relay: 2. Oklahoma State, 11:05.10

College: Men

Jayhawk Classic, Lawrence, Kan.

Oral Roberts top five finishers

60m Dash: 5. Aaron Charlton, 6.98

60m Hurdles: 7. Candor Miller, 8.96

200m Dash: 1. Brad Dormeus, 21.71; 2. Aaron Charlton, 21.98; 4. John Clifford, 22.28; 5. Cameron Neely, 22.44

400m Dash: Josiah Granderson, 51.96

800m Run: 1. Aden Baughman, 1:55.43

1000m Run: 2. Daniels Bambals, 2:36.37

High Jump: 2. Kemuel Sloan, 1.89m

Pole Vault: 5. Jonathan Vasquez, 4.73m

Long Jump: 4. Kemuel Sloan, 6.44m

Triple Jump: 2. Joshua Tabla, 13.59m

Weight Throw: 3. Mithcell Mefford, 13.85m

Washburn Open, Topeka, Kan.

Tulsa top five finishers, day one

200m Dash: 3. Josh Sutton, 21.70

Distance Medley Relay: 1. Shay McEvoy, Matthew Beveridge, Sean Korsmo, Peter Lynch, 9:52.30

Razorback Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.

Oklahoma State top five finishers

Hept High Jump: 5. Max Braht, 1.86m

600m Run: 3. DeJuana McArthur, 1:18.50

Distance Medley Relay: Oklahoma State, 9:28.88

