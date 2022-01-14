Sports Record Jan. 14

GOLF
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Bill Kusleika 67; 2. Mel Hayes 70; 3. Craig Hobbs 71; 3. Bob Bell 71; 3. Dick Tullis 71; 6. Darrell Hathcock 72; 7. Duane Dunham 74; 8. Don Garrison 75; 8. Gilbert York 75; 10. Darrell Wood 76; 10. B J Barnhart 76; 12. Mark Clemons 77; 12. Tyrone Gilyard 77; 14. Frank Prentice 79
Shoots Age or Better
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Kusleika, 79, shot 79
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Broken Arrow 38, Union 37
Broken Arrow;12;5;6;15;--;38
Union;15;11;3;8;--;37
Broken Arrow: Mathurin 12, Jones 11, Hererra 6, Howard 6, Kitchen 3
Union: Malham 10, Pitts 10, Hishaw 8, Smith 4, Cloman 3, Marshall-Penny 2
Grove 54, Collinsville 46
Collinsville;11;11;15;9;--;46
Grove;9;17;9;19;--;54
Collinsville: A. Stanford 16, White 12, Smith 7, Reid 5, Henley 3, Meadows 3.
Grove (9-2): Morris 20, Bacon 11, Geer 10, Gregg 9, Gibbs 2, Jackson 2.
Sand Springs 55, Bartlesville 37
Sand Springs;10;15;20;10;--;55
Bartlesville;8;10;4;15;--;37
Sand Springs (10-0): Armstead 23, Jackson 8, Kirkendoll 6, T. Morris 5, L. Morris 5, Walker 3, Tanner 3, Wilson 2.
Bartlesville: Chambers 13, Gronigan 12, Duncan 5, Valentine 2, Hodge 2, Stevenson 2, McPhail 1.
Oologah 53, Vinita 49
Vinita;11;11;11;16;--;49
Oologah;10;14;15;14;--;53
Vinita: Chaney 12, Trail 12, Wattenberger 12, Lofgren 11, Bandy 2.
Oologah: A. Martin 24, Hogue 9, McKee 7, Dixon 6, Kohler 4, McCaleb 2.
Cl. Sequoyah 51, Adair 41
Adair;12;13;6;10;--;41
Cl. Sequoyah;14;9;12;16;--;51
Adair: Wright 16, M. Mooney 11, P. Mooney 4, Russell 4, Helm 4, Moody 2.
Cl. Sequoyah (7-5): Crenshaw 14, Blackwood 9, Roland 9, Pennington 7, McClure 6, Cloud 4, Bronson 2.
Verdigris 36, Jay 21
Jay;8;4;2;7;--;21
Verdigris;7;4;16;9;--;36
Jay: Barnes 8, Buzzard 6, Barrows 3, Foreman 2, Gibe 2
Verdigris: Borgstadt 23, Daniels 4, Daniel 4, B. Jones 3, Cravens 2.
Cashion 63, Wellston 36
Cashion;14;18;13;18;--;63
Wellston;12;6;13;5;--;36
Cashion: Lamb 21, Shafer 12, Shelly 11, Jenkins 9, Sunkten 4, McCracken 2, Westerhoff 2, Wakefield 2
Wellston: Johnson 8, McLin 8, Estes 7, Danker 3, Baldwin 3, Chamber 4, Brewton 2, Ohl 2
Garber 56, Morrison 44
Cascia Hall 36, Mount St. Mary 22
High School: Boys
Broken Arrow 66, Union 62
Broken Arrow;12;15;21;18;--;66
Union;11;16;20;15;--;62
Broken Arrow: Allen 19, Dow 16, Ellison 12, A. Johnson 11, Cook 5, Howell 2, B. Johnson 1.
Union: Fuller 14, Dixon 12, Pierce 11, McElwee 9, Mason 7, Madrid 7, Mims 2.
Jenks 81, Bixby 58
Bixby;14;13;16;15;--;58
Jenks;11;27;19;24;--;81
Bixby: Friedrichson 40, Driver 6, McCormick 4, Isham 3, Hill 2, Madden 2, Cole 1.
Jenks: Martin 17, Averitt 17, Golightly 17, Mundy 12, Wilkins 10, Dodder 3, Coffey 3, Thompson 2.
Bartlesville 82, Sand Springs 54
Sand Springs;10;12;12;20;--;54
Bartlesville;27;21;22;12;--;82
Sand Springs: Clark 12, Roper 11, Askew 8, Kelly 7, Holland 5, Dickson 4, Johnson 4, Hayes 2, Shope 1.
Bartlesville: Castillo 24, Ayyappan 20, Carter 10, Girard 8, Smith 7, McCall 6, Wood 3, Gilkey 2, Pattison 2.
Bishop Kelley 61, Hale 49
Hale;10;16;9;14;--;49
Kelley;14;15;11;21;--61
Hale: Lewis 21, Barnes 12, Morehead 8, McKinney 3, Greggs 3, Scott 2
Kelly: Wormell 21, Dee 20, Taylor 8, Rhoades 5, Schick 5, Harris 2
Cl. Sequoyah 58, Adair 43
Adair;12;7;13;11;--;43
Cl. Sequoyah;19;9;17;13;--;58
Adair (5-8): R. Jackson 13, Ratcliff 13, Duncan 12, L. Jackson 5.
Cl. Sequoyah (11-1): Prater 13, Kar. Bickel 11, E. Wood 8, Kal. Bickel 8, Thompson 6, T. Gibson 4, L. Wood 3, Burks 3, J. Gibson 2.
Edison 69, East Central 47
Edison;27;14;15;13;--;69
East Central;7;10;16;14;--;47
Edison: Parrish 21, Overton-Tobie 17, Spencer 16, Chavez 6, Spears 4, Johnson 3, Samuel 2.
East Central (1-11) : Wallace 28, Brown 6, Anderson 4, Delousier 4, Simms 2, McKnight 2, Elliott 1.
Memorial 74, Rogers 44
Memorial;16;19;22;17;--;74
Rogers;8;12;15;9;--;44
Memorial: Frieson 21, Turner 10, Hubbard 10, Spellman 10, Dixon 9, Pratt 8, Collins 4, Engram 2.
Rogers (5-4): Lacy 14, Pruitt 9, Thomas 6, Hunter 5, Johnson 4, Anderson 3, Morrow 3.
Verdigris 84, Jay 42
Jay;17;5;12;8;--;42
Verdigris;29;11;21;23;--;84
Jay (2-12): Jones 23, Davis 7, Moncada 6, Robertson 4, Payton 2.
Verdigris (9-2): L. Lechlider 24, Teague 18, Repschlaeger 10, C. Lechlider 9, Large 7, Layton 6, Meador 5, Buntin 5.
Holland Hall 55, Metro Christian 47
Holland Hall;18;17;8;12;--;55
Metro Christian;6;19;15;7;--;47
Holland Hall (8-4): Cool 18, Benton 17, Mullendore 13, Tarver 7.
Metro Christian (6-4): Sowards 10, Holder 8, Muller 8, Darrington 7, Cox 5, Powell 4, Marcoux 3.
Claremore 51, Pryor 49
Claremore;13;21;7;10;--;51
Pryor;11;9;12;17;--;49
Claremore: Mann 12, Watson 9, Seidel 9, Etheridge 8, Clark 6, Bead 4, McHugh 3.
Pryor: Gore 15, Sawney 9, Elza 8, Henry 7, Irvin 7, Propst 3.
Cashion 79,Wellston 23
Cashion;13;28;19;19;--;79
Wellston;9;2;8;4;--;23
Cashion: Frazier 16, Nabavi 15, Tichenor 14, LaGasse 11, Raney 5, Miller 6, Burke 6, Manning 2, Vandruff 2, Woody 2
Wellston: Sanders 8, Campbell 4, Boldwin 4, McKiddie 4, Evans 2, Priddy 1
Porter 59, Liberty 52
Liberty;14;9;14;15;--;52
Porter;10;21;12;16;--;59
Liberty: I. Byrd 23, Thompson 17, Wheeler 8, Aguayo 2, Williams 2.
Porter: Willard 29, Reynolds 18, Vega 8, Plunk 4.
Mount St. Mary 63, Cascia Hall 45
Lincoln Christian 54, Rejoice Christian 31
Alva 67, Chisholm 48
Chouteau 60, Salina 46
WRESTLING
College
Virginia Duals
Oklahoma 24, Lock Haven 15
125: No. 27 Anthony Noto (LHU) def. No. 23 Joey Prata (OU) (Dec 8-3); 133: Gable Strickland (LHU) def. Caleb Tanner (OU) (Fall 3:45); 141: Jacob Butler (OU) def. Tyler Dilley (LHU) (Maj 14-4); 149: No. 16 (141) Dom Demas (OU) def. Connor Eck (LHU) (Maj 14-5); 157: No. 16 Justin Thomas (OU) def. Ben Barton (LHU) (Dec 4-1); 165: Ashton Eyler (LHU) def. No. 28 Joe Grello (OU) (Dec 5-3); 174: Anthony Mantanona (OU) def. Tyler Stolzfus (LHU) (Fall 4:02); 184: Anthony Mantanona (OU) def. Tyler Stolzfus (LHU) (Fall 4:02); 197: No. 11 Jake Woodley (OU) def. Parker McCleallan (LHU) (Maj 9-0); 285: No. 33 Isaac Reid (LHU) def. No. 27 Josh Heindselman (OU) (Dec 3-1)
Oklahoma 35, Kent State 3
125: No. 22 Joey Prata (OU) def. Jake Ferri (KSU) (Dec 6-4); 133: Gabe Vidlak (OU) def. Brandon Fenton (KSU) (Dec 7-0); 141: Louis Newell (KSU) def. Jacob Butler (OU) (Dec 3-2); 149: No. 16(141) Dom Demas (OU) def. Kody Komara (KSU) (Dec 6-3); 157: No. 16 Justin Thomas (OU) def. Enrigue Munguia (KSU) (Fall 1:02); 165: Troy Mantanona (OU) def. Brady Chrisman (KSU) (Dec 7-6); 174: Anthony Mantanona (OU) def. Michael Ferre (KSU) (Fall 0:16); 184: Keegan Moore (OU) over Colin McCracken (KSU) (Maj 17-7); 197: No. 11 Jake Woodley (OU) def. Tyler Bates (KSU) (Maj 12-4); 285: No. 27 Josh Heindselman (OU) def. Jacob Cover (KSU) (Dec 3-1)