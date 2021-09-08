Sports Record for Sept. 8

GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Dave Hohensee 68; 2. Don Liland 69; 3. Mel Hayes 70; 4. Dick Tullis 71; 4. Ron Wilson 71; 4. Mark Clemons 71; 7. Gilbert York 72; 7. Don Garrison 72; 9. Bill Kusleika 73; 9. George Dany 73; 9. Ed Hendrix 73; 9. Ken Hayes 73; 13. Hank Prideaux 74; 13. Gary Lee 74; 15. Darrell Wood 75; 15. B. J. Barnhart 75; 17. Bob Bell 76; 17. Charles Webster 76; 17. Tyrone Gilyard 76; 20. George Siler 77; 21. Frank Prentice 78; 21. Mike Hayes 78; 23. Jerry Williams 79.
SHOOTS AGE OR BETTER
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 84, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74.
THE LINKS ON MEMORIAL: John Honeywell, 81, shot 80.
MOHAWK-WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 83.
PAGE BELCHER: Don Liland, 74, shot 74; Gilbert York, 79, shot 77; Ron Wilson, 85, shot 84.
HOLE-IN-ONE
CHEROKEE HILLS: Dennis Steele, No. 7, 111 yards, PW.