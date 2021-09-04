Sports Record for Sept. 4

GOLF
Local
The Club at Indian Springs
September Night Golf Scramble
1. David Wilson, Pierce Warren, Joe Justice, Alan Milligan, 19.5; 2. Emily Baber, Mark Baber, Christy Dewees, Todd Williams, 21.5
MeadowBrook
Labor Day Weekend Saturday Skins Game
Hole 4, Kathy Whiteis; Hole 5, Greg Taylor; Hole 10, Steve Hatch; Hole 12, Alan Taylor
Page Belcher
Christian Men’s Fellowship 2 Man Low Score
1. Bill Kusleika, James Young, 58; 2. Mike Hayes, George Siler, 63; 3. Bob Bell, Dick Tullis, 65; 4. Ken Hayes, Charles Webster, 66; 5. Gary Lee, Mel Hayes, 67; 6. Frank Prentice, Jerry Williams, 69
Hole in One
CEDAR RIDGE: Darin Alred, No. 2, 159 yards, 5 iron
Shoots Age or Better
BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 74
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 79, shot 76
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Kusleika, 79, shot 75; Gary Lee, 74, shot 73
TULSA: Tom Rains, 75, shot 74; David Thompson, 76, shot 73 – Friday
WOODBINE: Larry Aduddell, 76, shot 76; Joe Reeves, 85, shot 77
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Women
Orville Rogers Opener, Dallas, TX
Team Standings
2. Rogers State, 35, 1:34.28
RSU Individual Standings
1. Jillian Skalicky, 18:19.9
5. Katie Byrd, 18:41.1
7. Tori Wood, 18:50.8
10. Brianna DeAngelis, 19:12.1
12. Madison Bradshaw, 19:23.8
College: Men
Orville Rogers Opener, Dallas, TX
Team Standings
2. Rogers State, 60, 2:12.09
RSU Individual Standings
4. Julius Oheim, 25:48.0
12. Caden Goss, 26:24.2
13. Garrison Blanton, 26:25
16. Jackson Stinnett, 26:30
20. Morne Scharnick, 27:01.0
Bob Timmons Classic, Lawrence, KS
Team Standings
3. Oral Roberts, 53
ORU Individual Standings
10. Cody James, 20:59.4
16. Emmanuel Kipngetich, 21:55.8
21. Aden Baughman, 23:37.0
22. Daniels Bambals, 25:03.0
T25. Ethan Hanna, 30:57.6
T25. Jake Shannon, 30:57.6
FOOTBALL
College
Langston 10, Oklahoma Panhandle State 7
SOCCER
College: Men
Oral Roberts 2, Northern Kentucky 1
No. Kentucky;0;1;--;1
Oral Roberts;0;2;--;2
Goals: NK, Bufton (Armstrong); ORU, Berry (Herrera), D’Agostini (Herrera).
Saves: NK, Bermingham 5; ORU, Motakef 4.
SOFTBALL
High School
Hilldale 6, Stigler 0
Oologah Tournament
Dewey 5, Bartlesville 0
Cleveland 8, Jay 2
Mannford 6, Fort Gibson 5 (OT)
Oologah 3, Sperry 1
Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament, Joplin, Mo.
Broken Arrow 6, Springfield Kickapoo (Mo.) 1
Broken Arrow 4, Webb City (Mo.) 1
VOLLEYBALL
College
Tulsa d. North Texas 25-22, 25-16, 25-23
Oklahoma d. Seattle 25-20, 25-17, 25-17
Oral Roberts d. Southern Illinois 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22
Wayland Baptist d. Langston 25-10, 25-12, 25-23
Our Lady of the Lake d. Langston 25-13, 25-19, 25-21