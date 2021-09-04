 Skip to main content
Sports Record for Sept. 4
agate

Sports Record for Sept. 4

GOLF

Local

The Club at Indian Springs

September Night Golf Scramble

1. David Wilson, Pierce Warren, Joe Justice, Alan Milligan, 19.5; 2. Emily Baber, Mark Baber, Christy Dewees, Todd Williams, 21.5

MeadowBrook

Labor Day Weekend Saturday Skins Game

Hole 4, Kathy Whiteis; Hole 5, Greg Taylor; Hole 10, Steve Hatch; Hole 12, Alan Taylor

Page Belcher

Christian Men’s Fellowship 2 Man Low Score

1. Bill Kusleika, James Young, 58; 2. Mike Hayes, George Siler, 63; 3. Bob Bell, Dick Tullis, 65; 4. Ken Hayes, Charles Webster, 66; 5. Gary Lee, Mel Hayes, 67; 6. Frank Prentice, Jerry Williams, 69

Hole in One

CEDAR RIDGE: Darin Alred, No. 2, 159 yards, 5 iron

Shoots Age or Better

BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 74

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 79, shot 76

PAGE BELCHER: Bill Kusleika, 79, shot 75; Gary Lee, 74, shot 73

TULSA: Tom Rains, 75, shot 74; David Thompson, 76, shot 73 – Friday

WOODBINE: Larry Aduddell, 76, shot 76; Joe Reeves, 85, shot 77

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Women

Orville Rogers Opener, Dallas, TX

Team Standings

2. Rogers State, 35, 1:34.28

RSU Individual Standings

1. Jillian Skalicky, 18:19.9

5. Katie Byrd, 18:41.1

7. Tori Wood, 18:50.8

10. Brianna DeAngelis, 19:12.1

12. Madison Bradshaw, 19:23.8

College: Men

Orville Rogers Opener, Dallas, TX

Team Standings

2. Rogers State, 60, 2:12.09

RSU Individual Standings

4. Julius Oheim, 25:48.0

12. Caden Goss, 26:24.2

13. Garrison Blanton, 26:25

16. Jackson Stinnett, 26:30

20. Morne Scharnick, 27:01.0

Bob Timmons Classic, Lawrence, KS

Team Standings

3. Oral Roberts, 53

ORU Individual Standings

10. Cody James, 20:59.4

16. Emmanuel Kipngetich, 21:55.8

21. Aden Baughman, 23:37.0

22. Daniels Bambals, 25:03.0

T25. Ethan Hanna, 30:57.6

T25. Jake Shannon, 30:57.6

FOOTBALL

College

Langston 10, Oklahoma Panhandle State 7

SOCCER

College: Men

Oral Roberts 2, Northern Kentucky 1

No. Kentucky;0;1;--;1

Oral Roberts;0;2;--;2

Goals: NK, Bufton (Armstrong); ORU, Berry (Herrera), D’Agostini (Herrera).

Saves: NK, Bermingham 5; ORU, Motakef 4.

SOFTBALL

High School

Hilldale 6, Stigler 0

Oologah Tournament

Dewey 5, Bartlesville 0

Cleveland 8, Jay 2

Mannford 6, Fort Gibson 5 (OT)

Oologah 3, Sperry 1

Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Tournament, Joplin, Mo.

Broken Arrow 6, Springfield Kickapoo (Mo.) 1

Broken Arrow 4, Webb City (Mo.) 1

VOLLEYBALL

College

Tulsa d. North Texas 25-22, 25-16, 25-23

Oklahoma d. Seattle 25-20, 25-17, 25-17

Oral Roberts d. Southern Illinois 19-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Wayland Baptist d. Langston 25-10, 25-12, 25-23

Our Lady of the Lake d. Langston 25-13, 25-19, 25-21

