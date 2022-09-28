Sports Record for Sept. 28

GOLF
College: Women
Johnie Imes Invitational
Club at Old Hawthorne
Columbia, Mo.
Team Results
1. Missouri, 290-294-293=877; 2. Lipscomb, 292-288-308=888; 3. NIU, 303-287-301=891; 4. Oral Roberts, 303-292-302=897; 5. Eastern Kentucky, 303-295-300=898; T6. California Baptist, 301-296-302=899; T6. FIU, 297-298-304=899; 8. S. Dakota, 312-292-303=907; T9. Bradley, 310-296-307=913; T9. Arkansas State, 306-313-294=913; 11. Illinois State, 299-300-315=914; 12. Wichita St, 308-306-301=915; 13. Missouri St., 313-300-308=921; 14. Drake, 311-304-309=924; 15. Missouri St. (B), 326-307-308=941.
Individual Leaders
People are also reading…
1. Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts, 212
2. Karissa Kilby, FIU, 214
3. Emily Staples, Missouri, 217
T4. Sophia Yoemans, Missouri, 218
T4. Kiser Pannier, Missouri St. (B), 218
ORU Individuals
1. Sarah Bell, 212
16. Kate Strickland, 223
T42. Cris Riu, 231
T47. Malene Arildsen, 232
75. Megan Lee, 240
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Ron Wilson, 66; 2. Frank Prentice, 68; 3. Bob Bell, 71; 3. Darrell Hathcock, 71; 5. Dick Tullis, 72; 5. Johnny Sawyer, 72; 5. Hank Prideaux, 72; 5. Mark Clemons, 72; 9. Duane Dunham, 73; 10. Don Garrison, 74; 10. Bill Kusleika, 74; 12. Craig Hobbs, 78; 12. Jim Laster, 78; 14. Gary Jones, 79; 15. Steve Wilson, 83.
Holes in one
THE PATRIOT: Danny Brown, No. 9, 201 yards, 4-hybrid; Tim Murray, No. 6, 87 yards, 60° Wedge; Billy Sweet, No. 13, 135 yards, PW.
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Sy Coscia, 83, shot 83; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73; Lew Wade, 83, shot 76.
CIMARRON TRAILS: JR Blevins, 83, shot 82; Jack McLain, 83, shot 82.
FOREST RIDGE: David Smith, 70, shot 70.
LAFORTUNE PARK: John Council, 78, shot 78; Joe Gill, 78, shot 78; Mike Nietzel, 75, shot 74; Robert Ronayne, 85, shot 85; Michael Ryan, 75, shot 74; Gary Sharp, 76, shot 71.
SOFTBALL
High School
Stigler 6, Pryor 5
VOLLEYBALL
College
Tuesday
Oral Roberts d. St. Thomas 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-20)
High School
Tuesday
Bishop Kelley d. Broken Arrow 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-13)
Booker T. Washington d. Bartlesville 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23)
Inola d. Claremore 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21)