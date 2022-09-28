 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for Sept. 28

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

College: Women

Johnie Imes Invitational

Club at Old Hawthorne

Columbia, Mo.

Team Results

1. Missouri, 290-294-293=877; 2. Lipscomb, 292-288-308=888; 3. NIU, 303-287-301=891; 4. Oral Roberts, 303-292-302=897; 5. Eastern Kentucky, 303-295-300=898; T6. California Baptist, 301-296-302=899; T6. FIU, 297-298-304=899; 8. S. Dakota, 312-292-303=907; T9. Bradley, 310-296-307=913; T9. Arkansas State, 306-313-294=913; 11. Illinois State, 299-300-315=914; 12. Wichita St, 308-306-301=915; 13. Missouri St., 313-300-308=921; 14. Drake, 311-304-309=924; 15. Missouri St. (B), 326-307-308=941.

Individual Leaders

1. Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts, 212

2. Karissa Kilby, FIU, 214

3. Emily Staples, Missouri, 217

T4. Sophia Yoemans, Missouri, 218

T4. Kiser Pannier, Missouri St. (B), 218

ORU Individuals

1. Sarah Bell, 212

16. Kate Strickland, 223

T42. Cris Riu, 231

T47. Malene Arildsen, 232

75. Megan Lee, 240

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Ron Wilson, 66; 2. Frank Prentice, 68; 3. Bob Bell, 71; 3. Darrell Hathcock, 71; 5. Dick Tullis, 72; 5. Johnny Sawyer, 72; 5. Hank Prideaux, 72; 5. Mark Clemons, 72; 9. Duane Dunham, 73; 10. Don Garrison, 74; 10. Bill Kusleika, 74; 12. Craig Hobbs, 78; 12. Jim Laster, 78; 14. Gary Jones, 79; 15. Steve Wilson, 83. 

Holes in one

THE PATRIOT: Danny Brown, No. 9, 201 yards, 4-hybrid; Tim Murray, No. 6, 87 yards, 60° Wedge; Billy Sweet, No. 13, 135 yards, PW.

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Sy Coscia, 83, shot 83; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73; Lew Wade, 83, shot 76.

CIMARRON TRAILS: JR Blevins, 83, shot 82; Jack McLain, 83, shot 82.

FOREST RIDGE: David Smith, 70, shot 70.

LAFORTUNE PARK: John Council, 78, shot 78; Joe Gill, 78, shot 78; Mike Nietzel, 75, shot 74; Robert Ronayne, 85, shot 85; Michael Ryan, 75, shot 74; Gary Sharp, 76, shot 71. 

SOFTBALL

High School

Stigler 6, Pryor 5

VOLLEYBALL

College

Tuesday

Oral Roberts d. St. Thomas 3-0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-20)

High School

Tuesday

Bishop Kelley d. Broken Arrow 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-13)

Booker T. Washington d. Bartlesville 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-23)

Inola d. Claremore 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21)

