agate

Sports Record for Sept. 25

GOLF

Local

CEDAR RIDGE

MGA Senior Club Championship

Davis Love III Flight

Gross: 1. Kirk Fryer, 147. Net: 1. Colin Lee, 142; T2. John Shea, 145; T2. Gordy Guest, 145

Steve Stricker Flight

Gross: 1. Greg Hathaway, 149. Net: 1. Bryan Shelton, 143; 2. Larry Durham, 145; T3. Jack Kueser, 146; T3. Blake Heldmar, 146.

Jay Haas Flight

Gross: 1. Mickey Meimerstorf, 151. Net: 1. Alan Aaron, 150; 2. Frank Osborne, 152; 3. Greg Pisklo, 154;

Jack Nicklaus Flight

Gross: 1. Mark Cochran, 151. Net: 1. Ricky Engles, 144; 2. Drake McDannold, 145; T3. Ken Kee, 146; T3. Rod Davis, 146;

Fred Couples Flight:

Gross: 1. Tim Baker, 156. Net: 1. Mark Meek, 144; 2. Baldy Boyd, 148; 3. Lyle Bachman, 149. 

Hole in one

MEADOWBROOK: Ken McCoy, No. 8, 126 yards, 8-iron.

Shoots Age or Better

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 81.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Brill, 84, shot 82.  

SOFTBALL

High School

Saturday

Berryhill 10, Catoosa 0

Cleveland 3, Oologah-Talala 1

Stilwell 7, Coweta 5

Claremore Festival

Fairland 7, Bartlesville 2

Wyandotte 2, Bartlesville 1

Stillwater 12, Claremore 2

Wyandotte 6, Claremore 1

NSU/THS Tournament

Grove 12, Bixby 0

Moore 9, Coweta 3

Sand Springs 9, Fort Gibson 2

Grove 5, Sand Springs 4

Hilldale 4, Tuttle 3

Union 10, Jay 5

Jenks 2, Hilldale 0

Poteau 6, Jenks 4

Moore 9, Stigler 2

Tuttle 1, Poteau 0

Pryor 2, Stilwell 1

Stigler 4, Tahlequah 0

OSSAA District Tournament

Class A

Waurika 9, Wilson 5

Wilson 13, Waurika 5

September Slam/Liberty, MO

Fort Osage(MO) 5, Bristow 4 (OT)

Grain Valley (MO) 7, Bristow 4

VOLLEYBALL

College: Women

Tulsa d. Temple 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13)

High School

Saturday

Bishop McGuinness Varsity Tournemant

Bishop McGuinness d. Lincoln Christian 26-24, 25-10, 25-21

Bishop McGuinness d. Edmond Deer Creek 21-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-14

Carl Albert d. Choctaw 25-16, 25-22, 16-25, 6-25, 15- 9

Carl Albert d. Yukon 3-2

Choctaw d. Sand Springs 16-25, 26-24, 9-25, 25-18, 15-7

Edmond Deer Creek d. Edmond Santa Fe 20-25,25-13, 25-23, 25-20

Lincoln Christian d. Edmond Santa Fe 18-25, 25-19, 14-25, 27-25, 15-13

Claremore Invitational

Bartlesville d. Pryor 2-0

Victory Christian d. Bartlesville 25-16, 25-9

Bartlesville d. Rogers 25-11, 25-14

Claremore d. Collinsville 2-1

Sapulpa d. Claremore 2-1

Claremore d. Santa Fe South 25-20, 25-21

Sapulpa d. Collinsville 25-18, 25-17

Collinsville d. Santa Fe South 26-24, 25-23

Victory Christian d. Pryor 25-13, 25-8

Pryor d. Rogers 2-0

Sapulpa d. Santa Fe South 25-18, 25-21

Victory Christian d. Rogers 25-4, 25-4

Jenks Varsity Invitational

Bishop Kelley d. B. T. Washington 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

Jenks d. Bishop Kelley 25-16, 20-25, 26-28, 25-16, 15-13

Bentonville (AR) d. Bixby 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 15-6

Bixby d. Regent Prep 24-26, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

B. T. Washington d. Regent Prep 17-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22

Jenks d. Bentonville (AR) 25-11, 25-13, 26-24

Jiffy Trip Red Carpet Rendezvous

Verdigris d. Catoosa 25-9, 25-22

Inola d. Catoosa 25-16, 20-25, 15-8

Inola d. Catoosa 25-23, 22-25, 15-10 (Semifinals)

Southwest Covenant d. Catoosa 2-1

North Rock Creek d. Chisholm 25-7, 2-18

Chisholm d. Southwest Covenant 25-21, 22-25, 15-10

Verdigris d. Chisholm 25-8, 25-7

North Rock Creek d. Enid 25-17, 25-11

Verdigris d. Inola 28-26, 22-25, 15-11

Inola d. Skiatook 25-12, 25-16

Oklahoma Bible d. Locust Grove 2-0

North Rock Creek d. Skiatook 25-13, 25-10

Verdigris d. North Rock Creek 21-25, 25-22, 15-7

Oklahoma Bible d. Tecumseh 30-28, 25-18

Oklahoma Bible d. Oologah-Talala 2-1 (Gold Bracket Semi-Finals)

NOAH d. Oklahoma Bible 2-1 (Tournament Championship)

Oologah-Talala d. Ponca City 2-1

Oologah-Talalad. OKC Knights 2-0

Verdigris d. Inola 25-21, 25-13 (Finals)

Stillwater Invitational Tournament

Holland Hall d. Stillwater JV 3-0

Holland Hall d. OK Storm 3-0

Mustang d. Westmoore 3-1 (Gold Semi-Final)

Union d. Mustang 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 (Gold Final)

Union d. Stillwater 25-14, 25-19, 26-24

Stillwater d. Westmoore 25-13, 25-10, 25-21

Stillwater JV d. Classen SAS 3-0

Oklahoma Storm d. Classen SAS 3-1

