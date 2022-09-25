Sports Record for Sept. 25

GOLF
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
MGA Senior Club Championship
Davis Love III Flight
Gross: 1. Kirk Fryer, 147. Net: 1. Colin Lee, 142; T2. John Shea, 145; T2. Gordy Guest, 145
Steve Stricker Flight
Gross: 1. Greg Hathaway, 149. Net: 1. Bryan Shelton, 143; 2. Larry Durham, 145; T3. Jack Kueser, 146; T3. Blake Heldmar, 146.
Jay Haas Flight
Gross: 1. Mickey Meimerstorf, 151. Net: 1. Alan Aaron, 150; 2. Frank Osborne, 152; 3. Greg Pisklo, 154;
Jack Nicklaus Flight
Gross: 1. Mark Cochran, 151. Net: 1. Ricky Engles, 144; 2. Drake McDannold, 145; T3. Ken Kee, 146; T3. Rod Davis, 146;
Fred Couples Flight:
Gross: 1. Tim Baker, 156. Net: 1. Mark Meek, 144; 2. Baldy Boyd, 148; 3. Lyle Bachman, 149.
Hole in one
MEADOWBROOK: Ken McCoy, No. 8, 126 yards, 8-iron.
Shoots Age or Better
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 81.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Brill, 84, shot 82.
SOFTBALL
High School
Saturday
Berryhill 10, Catoosa 0
Cleveland 3, Oologah-Talala 1
Stilwell 7, Coweta 5
Claremore Festival
Fairland 7, Bartlesville 2
Wyandotte 2, Bartlesville 1
Stillwater 12, Claremore 2
Wyandotte 6, Claremore 1
NSU/THS Tournament
Grove 12, Bixby 0
Moore 9, Coweta 3
Sand Springs 9, Fort Gibson 2
Grove 5, Sand Springs 4
Hilldale 4, Tuttle 3
Union 10, Jay 5
Jenks 2, Hilldale 0
Poteau 6, Jenks 4
Moore 9, Stigler 2
Tuttle 1, Poteau 0
Pryor 2, Stilwell 1
Stigler 4, Tahlequah 0
OSSAA District Tournament
Class A
Waurika 9, Wilson 5
Wilson 13, Waurika 5
September Slam/Liberty, MO
Fort Osage(MO) 5, Bristow 4 (OT)
Grain Valley (MO) 7, Bristow 4
VOLLEYBALL
College: Women
Tulsa d. Temple 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13)
High School
Saturday
Bishop McGuinness Varsity Tournemant
Bishop McGuinness d. Lincoln Christian 26-24, 25-10, 25-21
Bishop McGuinness d. Edmond Deer Creek 21-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-14
Carl Albert d. Choctaw 25-16, 25-22, 16-25, 6-25, 15- 9
Carl Albert d. Yukon 3-2
Choctaw d. Sand Springs 16-25, 26-24, 9-25, 25-18, 15-7
Edmond Deer Creek d. Edmond Santa Fe 20-25,25-13, 25-23, 25-20
Lincoln Christian d. Edmond Santa Fe 18-25, 25-19, 14-25, 27-25, 15-13
Claremore Invitational
Bartlesville d. Pryor 2-0
Victory Christian d. Bartlesville 25-16, 25-9
Bartlesville d. Rogers 25-11, 25-14
Claremore d. Collinsville 2-1
Sapulpa d. Claremore 2-1
Claremore d. Santa Fe South 25-20, 25-21
Sapulpa d. Collinsville 25-18, 25-17
Collinsville d. Santa Fe South 26-24, 25-23
Victory Christian d. Pryor 25-13, 25-8
Pryor d. Rogers 2-0
Sapulpa d. Santa Fe South 25-18, 25-21
Victory Christian d. Rogers 25-4, 25-4
Jenks Varsity Invitational
Bishop Kelley d. B. T. Washington 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Jenks d. Bishop Kelley 25-16, 20-25, 26-28, 25-16, 15-13
Bentonville (AR) d. Bixby 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 22-25, 15-6
Bixby d. Regent Prep 24-26, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
B. T. Washington d. Regent Prep 17-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22
Jenks d. Bentonville (AR) 25-11, 25-13, 26-24
Jiffy Trip Red Carpet Rendezvous
Verdigris d. Catoosa 25-9, 25-22
Inola d. Catoosa 25-16, 20-25, 15-8
Inola d. Catoosa 25-23, 22-25, 15-10 (Semifinals)
Southwest Covenant d. Catoosa 2-1
North Rock Creek d. Chisholm 25-7, 2-18
Chisholm d. Southwest Covenant 25-21, 22-25, 15-10
Verdigris d. Chisholm 25-8, 25-7
North Rock Creek d. Enid 25-17, 25-11
Verdigris d. Inola 28-26, 22-25, 15-11
Inola d. Skiatook 25-12, 25-16
Oklahoma Bible d. Locust Grove 2-0
North Rock Creek d. Skiatook 25-13, 25-10
Verdigris d. North Rock Creek 21-25, 25-22, 15-7
Oklahoma Bible d. Tecumseh 30-28, 25-18
Oklahoma Bible d. Oologah-Talala 2-1 (Gold Bracket Semi-Finals)
NOAH d. Oklahoma Bible 2-1 (Tournament Championship)
Oologah-Talala d. Ponca City 2-1
Oologah-Talalad. OKC Knights 2-0
Verdigris d. Inola 25-21, 25-13 (Finals)
Stillwater Invitational Tournament
Holland Hall d. Stillwater JV 3-0
Holland Hall d. OK Storm 3-0
Mustang d. Westmoore 3-1 (Gold Semi-Final)
Union d. Mustang 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 (Gold Final)
Union d. Stillwater 25-14, 25-19, 26-24
Stillwater d. Westmoore 25-13, 25-10, 25-21
Stillwater JV d. Classen SAS 3-0
Oklahoma Storm d. Classen SAS 3-1