Sports Record for Sept. 24

GOLF
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Dick Tullis, 66; T2. Gary Lee, 69; T2. Mel Hayes, 69; 4. Jerry Williams, 72; T5. Gilbert York, 73; T5. Ron Wilson, 73; T5. Bob Bell, 73; T8. Hank Prideaux, 74; T8. George Siler, 74; 10. Dave Hohensee, 76; T11. Darrell Wood, 77; T11. Duane Dunham, 77; 13. Don Liland, 80
Hole in one
FOREST RIDGE: Jeff Lorenz, No. 3, 176 yards, 6 iron
STONE CREEK: Leon Ellis, No. 13, 140 yards, 9 iron
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Brock, 82, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 71; Ray White, 85, shot 80
PAGE BELCHER: Gary Lee, 74, shot 72; Dick Tullis, 80, shot 76; Gilbert York, 79, shot 78
LAKES COURSE AT THE CLUB AT INDIAN SPRINGS: Bill Thrutchley, 76, shot 75
SOUTHERN HILLS: Bob Nash, 82, shot 82
STONE CREEK: Gerald Phillips, 70, shot 66
WOODBINE: Junior Blevins, 82, shot 81; Jack Coursey, 97, shot 95
BASEBALL
High school
Roff 7, Rattan 6 (OT)
OSSAA District Tournament
Class B
Boswell 14, Coleman/Victory Life 1
Hammon 13-15, Duke 12-0
Glencoe10, Indianola 3
Moss 11, Mason 1
New Lima 3, Earlsboro 0
OSSAA District Tournament
Class A
Byng 10, Fletcher 0
Canute 13, Sentinel 1
Red Oak 6, Crowder 1
Oktaha 16, Frontier 0
Latta 18, Amber-Pocasset 6
Sterling 4, Arapaho-Butler 1
CROSS COUNTRY
College
Emporia State Invitational
Team Standings: 4. Oral Roberts
ORU Women (5K): 8. Megan Lundstrom, 19:28.2; 25. Colleen Kuchem, 20:23.5; 26. Erika Baker, 20:25.4; 90. Victoria Baker, 25:23.3
ORU Men (8K): 12. Cody Jones, 26:45.5; 15. Emmanuel Kipngetich, 26:57.4; 47. Aden Baughman, 28:52.5; 73. Daniels Bambals, 30:25.1; 105. Brad Doremus, 37:27.0
SOCCER
College: Women
South Florida 1, Tulsa 0 (2 OT)
Tulsa;0;0;0;0;--;0
USF;0;0;0;1;--;1
Goals: USF, Penman-Derstine.
Saves: TU, Beeding 7; USF, Martinez 4.
College: Men
Tulsa 1, Memphis 0
Tulsa;1;0;--;1
Memphis;0;0;--;0
Goals: TU, Sach (PK).
Saves: TU, Lopez 1; Mem, Welsh 5.
SOFTBALL
High school
Thursday
Coweta 5, Pryor 1
OSSAA District Tournament
Class B
Fort Cobb-Broxton 15, Granite 6
Bennington 5, Thackerville 4
Buffalo Valley 12-16, Smithville 0-0
OSSAA District Tournament
Class A
Sterling 9, Marlow Central 4
Ninnekah 5, Elmore City-Pernell 2
Laverne 11, Vici 7
Elmore City-Pernell 11, Ninnekah 7
Olive 17, Prue 12
Woodland 9, Quapaw 4
OSSAA District Tournament
Class 3A
Holdenville 9-9, Heavener 2-1
Washington 9, Purcell 0
NSU/Tahlequah Tournament
Muskogee 12, Coweta 2
Edmond Deer Creek 4, Pryor 0
Tuttle 11, Glenpool 1
Moore 6, Sand Springs 0
Southmoore 10, Muskogee 2
Tuttle 11, Sand Springs 4
Southmoore 6, Pryor 2
Jenks 6, Glenpool 0
Edmond Deer Creek 7, Jenks 2
Moore 9, Union 3
Chickasha Festival
Norman North 5, Bridge Creek 2
Bristow 14, Lawton 0
Bristow 13, Midwest City Carl Albert 3
Guymon 7, Edmond Santa Fe 2
Edmond Santa Fe 3, Lawton Eisenhower 2
Yukon 4, Newcastle 2
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Claremore Invitational
Victory Christian d. Bartlesville 25-16, 25-17
Regent Prep d. Claremore 25-14, 25-18
Claremore d. Skiatook 25-23, 25-13
Claremore d. Bartlesville 19-25, 25-23, 15-12
Victory Christian d. Muskogee 25-14, 25-14
Moore d. Muskogee 25-15, 25-10
Regent Prep d. Muskogee 25-16, 25-8
Regent Prep d. NOAH 25-16, 25-13
Regent Prep d. Skiatook 25-20, 25-14
Victory Christian d. NOAH 26-24, 25-17
Victory Christian d. Moore, 25-17, 16-25, 15-8
Skiatook d. Moore, 25-16, 25-18
Jenks Invitational
Bishop Kelley d. Bixby 25-22, 29-27
Bishop Kelley d. Jenks 25-20, 25-19
Bishop Kelley d. Bentonville (Ark.) 25-22, 25-21
Norman North d. Bishop Kelley 25-18, 25-23
Mustang d. Bixby 13-25, 27-25, 25-23
Mustang d. Booker T. Washington 19-25, 25-22, 25-23
Jenks d. Booker T. Washington 25-23, 18-25, 25-23
Jenks d. Norman North, 25-20, 25-22
Jenks d. Mustang, 25-22, 25-17