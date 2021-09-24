 Skip to main content
Sports Record for Sept. 24
Sports Record for Sept. 24

GOLF

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Dick Tullis, 66; T2. Gary Lee, 69; T2. Mel Hayes, 69; 4. Jerry Williams, 72; T5. Gilbert York, 73; T5. Ron Wilson, 73; T5. Bob Bell, 73; T8. Hank Prideaux, 74; T8. George Siler, 74; 10. Dave Hohensee, 76; T11. Darrell Wood, 77; T11. Duane Dunham, 77; 13. Don Liland, 80

Hole in one

FOREST RIDGE: Jeff Lorenz, No. 3, 176 yards, 6 iron

STONE CREEK: Leon Ellis, No. 13, 140 yards, 9 iron

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Brock, 82, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 71; Ray White, 85, shot 80

PAGE BELCHER: Gary Lee, 74, shot 72; Dick Tullis, 80, shot 76; Gilbert York, 79, shot 78

LAKES COURSE AT THE CLUB AT INDIAN SPRINGS: Bill Thrutchley, 76, shot 75

SOUTHERN HILLS: Bob Nash, 82, shot 82

STONE CREEK: Gerald Phillips, 70, shot 66

WOODBINE: Junior Blevins, 82, shot 81; Jack Coursey, 97, shot 95

BASEBALL

High school

Roff 7, Rattan 6 (OT)

OSSAA District Tournament

Class B

Boswell 14, Coleman/Victory Life 1

Hammon 13-15, Duke 12-0

Glencoe10, Indianola 3

Moss 11, Mason 1

New Lima 3, Earlsboro 0

OSSAA District Tournament

Class A

Byng 10, Fletcher 0

Canute 13, Sentinel 1

Red Oak 6, Crowder 1

Oktaha 16, Frontier 0

Latta 18, Amber-Pocasset 6

Sterling 4, Arapaho-Butler 1

CROSS COUNTRY

College

Emporia State Invitational

Team Standings: 4. Oral Roberts

ORU Women (5K): 8. Megan Lundstrom, 19:28.2; 25. Colleen Kuchem, 20:23.5; 26. Erika Baker, 20:25.4; 90. Victoria Baker, 25:23.3

ORU Men (8K): 12. Cody Jones, 26:45.5; 15. Emmanuel Kipngetich, 26:57.4; 47. Aden Baughman, 28:52.5; 73. Daniels Bambals, 30:25.1; 105. Brad Doremus, 37:27.0

SOCCER

College: Women

South Florida 1, Tulsa 0 (2 OT)

Tulsa;0;0;0;0;--;0

USF;0;0;0;1;--;1

Goals: USF, Penman-Derstine.

Saves: TU, Beeding 7; USF, Martinez 4.

College: Men

Tulsa 1, Memphis 0

Tulsa;1;0;--;1

Memphis;0;0;--;0

Goals: TU, Sach (PK).

Saves: TU, Lopez 1; Mem, Welsh 5.

SOFTBALL

High school

Thursday

Coweta 5, Pryor 1

OSSAA District Tournament

Class B

Fort Cobb-Broxton 15, Granite 6

Bennington 5, Thackerville 4

Buffalo Valley 12-16, Smithville 0-0

OSSAA District Tournament

Class A

Sterling 9, Marlow Central 4

Ninnekah 5, Elmore City-Pernell 2

Laverne 11, Vici 7

Elmore City-Pernell 11, Ninnekah 7

Olive 17, Prue 12

Woodland 9, Quapaw 4

OSSAA District Tournament

Class 3A

Holdenville 9-9, Heavener 2-1

Washington 9, Purcell 0

NSU/Tahlequah Tournament

Muskogee 12, Coweta 2

Edmond Deer Creek 4, Pryor 0

Tuttle 11, Glenpool 1

Moore 6, Sand Springs 0

Southmoore 10, Muskogee 2

Tuttle 11, Sand Springs 4

Southmoore 6, Pryor 2

Jenks 6, Glenpool 0

Edmond Deer Creek 7, Jenks 2

Moore 9, Union 3

Chickasha Festival

Norman North 5, Bridge Creek 2

Bristow 14, Lawton 0

Bristow 13, Midwest City Carl Albert 3

Guymon 7, Edmond Santa Fe 2

Edmond Santa Fe 3, Lawton Eisenhower 2

Yukon 4, Newcastle 2

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Claremore Invitational

Victory Christian d. Bartlesville 25-16, 25-17

Regent Prep d. Claremore 25-14, 25-18

Claremore d. Skiatook 25-23, 25-13

Claremore d. Bartlesville 19-25, 25-23, 15-12

Victory Christian d. Muskogee 25-14, 25-14

Moore d. Muskogee 25-15, 25-10

Regent Prep d. Muskogee 25-16, 25-8

Regent Prep d. NOAH 25-16, 25-13

Regent Prep d. Skiatook 25-20, 25-14

Victory Christian d. NOAH 26-24, 25-17

Victory Christian d. Moore, 25-17, 16-25, 15-8

Skiatook d. Moore, 25-16, 25-18

Jenks Invitational

Bishop Kelley d. Bixby 25-22, 29-27

Bishop Kelley d. Jenks 25-20, 25-19

Bishop Kelley d. Bentonville (Ark.) 25-22, 25-21

Norman North d. Bishop Kelley 25-18, 25-23

Mustang d. Bixby 13-25, 27-25, 25-23

Mustang d. Booker T. Washington 19-25, 25-22, 25-23

Jenks d. Booker T. Washington 25-23, 18-25, 25-23

Jenks d. Norman North, 25-20, 25-22

Jenks d. Mustang, 25-22, 25-17

