Sports Record for Sept. 22

BASEBALL
High School
OSSAA District Tournaments
Class A
Stonewell 12, Earlsboro 3
Tushka 11, Stonewall 1
Tushka 15, Earlsboro 2
Amber-Pocasset 10, Wellston 0
Amber-Pocasset 4, Okarche 1
Wright City 13, Clayton-Moyers 1
Colbert 11, Clayton-Moyers 1
Wright City 9, Colbert 1
Colbert 11, Clayton 1
Wright City 8, Colbert 0
Crowder 11, Soper 1
Red Oak 13, Crowder 5
Dale 12, Riverside Indian 0
Dale 18, Verden 2
Latta 13, Fletcher 0
Rattan 21, Fort Towson 0
Silo 8, Geronimo 0
Silo 19, Bennington 0
Silo 20, Geronimo 0
Oktaha 17, Glencoe 0
Rattan 16, Haworth 0
Oktaha 10, Okay 0
Oktaha 12, Okay 0
Union City 4, Ripley 3
Class B
Achille 12, Milburn 0
Boswell 26, Achille 2
Boswell 16, Milburn 0
Stringtown 10, Kinta 9
Moss 21, Macomb 0
Moss 11, Stringtown 0
Roff 12, Wapanucka 0
Roff 14, Pittsburg 0
Roff 16, Wapanucka 0
Varnum 15, Whitesboro 5
GOLF
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Scramble
1. R Fagin, D Wing, H. Bowman, Karl Bierach 62. 2. D. Smith, G Woods, H Thomas, D Hansen 63. 3. S Gidley, G Bailey, M. Kilbury, A. Amacher 64. Closest to the pin: No. 3, H. Bowman; No. 7, H. Bowman; No. 13, G Risner; No. 15, D Smith.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Bill McLane, Quentin Maxwell, Jerry Lewis, NS-Ray Martin 59. 2. Steve Carlile, Mike Griffin, Bill Summers, Keith Bacon 61. 3. Dennis Cavenah, Paul Pearcy, Bud Musser, Herman Henderson, Ken Ingram 61. 4. Finton Carpernter, Randy Smith, Mike Emmons, Jim Herron 61. 5. John Baker, Dave Block, Mike Schreffler, Bob Phillipe 61. 6. Toby Tobias, Jerry Hughes, Justin Harper, Tyler Howell, NS-Josh Woods 62. 7. Harry Bailey, Bob Warner, Bill Cruikshank, Dave Shouse 62. 8. Joe Bennett, Dave Heatherly, Bob Hunt, Darrell Woods 63. 9. Craig Crowder, Joel Hill, Ron Taber, Ken Rentz 64. 10. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Terrell Ramsey, Glen Dane 64. 11. George Mills, Dean Wiehl, Jim Gladson, Jerry Reed 64. 12. Stella Zuniga, Jerry Bennett, Mark Nelson, Ed Horton 65. 13. Lee Benest, Aaron Ross, Dave Ostrander, Doyle Williams 66. NOTE: NS — not a senior
SOUTH LAKES
WGA — 2-person scramble
1. Brenda Christ/Toni Bales. 2. Joanne Ames/Nancy Shannon. 3. Sharon Spillman/Marie Roberts.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: James Brock, 83, shot 82; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 69.
LaFORTUNE: Dave Demuth, 83, shot 81; Don Martin, 79, shot 73.
MOHAWK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 86, shot 84.
PAGE BELCHER (Olde Page): Jim Brock, 83, shot 81.
PAGE BELCHER (Stone Creek): Dale Starling, 79, shot 77.
SOFTBALL
High School
Wyandotte 6, Adair 2
Cushing 12, Inola 2
Moore 10, Norman 0
Pryor 6, Coweta 5
NSU/THS Festival
Edmond Deer Creek 7, Tahlequah 2
Edmond Deer Creek 8, Poteau 0
Poteau 14, Fort Gibson 0
Glenpool 6, Muskogee 5
Pocola 13, Glenpool 1
Pocola 4, Sequoyah (Tahlequah) 3
Hilldale 11, Jay 0
Stigler 5, Muskogee 4
OSSAA District Tournaments
Class 3A
Kansas 14, Sequoyah (Claremore) 2
Kansas 12, Sequoyah (Claremore) 0
Dewey 6, Vian 2
Dewey 10, Vian 3
Heavener 4, Holdenville 3
Heavener 11, Holdenville 2
Class 2A
Chouteau-Mazie 9, Calera 0
Chouteau-Mazie 15, Calera 0
Chelsea 9, Porter Consolidated 4
Chelsea 16, Porter Consolidated 4
Colcord 13, Hartshorne 5
Colcord 14, Harshorne 2
Healdton 11, Texhoma-Goodwell 1
Healdton 12, Texhoma-Goodwell 4
Wynnewood 9, Hooker 0
Wynnewood 12, Hooker 2
Class A
Afton 14, Webbers Falls 3
Binger-Oney 14, Oklahoma Christian Academy 0
Binger-Oney 10, Wellston 0
Binger-Oney 15, Wellston 3
Caddo 19, Haworth 0
Caddo 14, Haworth 0
Ringwood 6, Cherokee 2
Covington-Douglas 7, Garber 6
Covington-Douglas 14, Depew 9
Garber 5, Depew 3
Stonewall 15, Dewar 5
Union City 14, Empire 3
Quapaw 8, Foyil 0
Quinton 15, Gans 3
Red Oak 13, Quinton 0
Hollis 16, Snyder 6
Hollis 7, Cheyenne 4
Hominy 12, Olive 2
Hominy 6, Woodland 2
Hydro-Eakly 12, Turpin 2
Hydro-Eakly 11, Okeene 1
Hydro-Eakly 12, Turpin 2
Mooreland 11, Laverne 0
Mooreland 17, Laverne 1
Talihina 16, Clayton-Moyers 3
Tushka 16, Clayton-Moyers 0
Tushka 14, Talihina 0
Tushka 12, Talihina 0 (Tushka is district champs)
Frontier 10, Medford/DCLA 0
Class B
Arnett 14, Beaver 0
Arnett 13, Boise City 0
Arnett 19, Booise City 3
Big Pasture 18, Blair 16
Buffalo 17, Waynoka 3
Vici 14, Buffalo 1
Fort Cobb-Broxton 13, Geary 1
Mountain View-Gotebo 12, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0
Kiowa 12, Milburn 0
Kiowa 13, Milburn 0
Thackerville 13, Mill Creek 0
Thackerville 12, Springer 0
Thackerville 12, Springer 0
Oaks Mission 26, Schulter 7
Soper 12, Fort Towson 0
Soper 10, Fort Towson 0
Tupelo 12, Wapanucka 0
Tupelo 14, Wapanucka 0
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Wednesday
Bishop Kelley d. Cascia Hall 25-21, 25-16, 25-21
DISC GOLF
Riverside Park
Open Division: Loren Lewis 41, Taylor Sears 46, Tristan Cole 47.
Recreational Division: Austin Stanley 55, Michael Hutch 73.