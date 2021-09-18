Sports record for Sept. 18

Golf
Local
South Lakes
2-Man Shamble
NFC Flight: 1. Inman/Lewis 63, 2. Newell/Bri. Bridges 66, 3. Young/Tuttle 66, 4. Barbee/Phelan 68
AFC Flight: 1. Halverson/Donaldson 66, 2. Boyd/Gastelum 67, 3. Bre. Bridges/Foster 68, 4. Conn/Hursh 68
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Hank Prideaux 71; 2. Bob Bell72; 2. Mel Hayes 72; 2. James Young 72; 5. Ken Hayes 75; 5. Terry Hayes 75.
Shoots age or better
Page Belcher: Hank Prideaux, 80, shot 80
Soccer
College: Men
No. 9 Tulsa 5, USF 2
TU;3;2;--;5
USF;1;1;--;2
Goals: TU, Meinhard (PK), 4:04; TU, Henry-Scott (Meinhard), 20:27; USF, Privitera, 33:05; TU, Wyatt (Schweinert), 40:34; USF, Privitera (Galina), 60:21; TU, Schweinert (Jeffus), 60:46; TU, Quarcoo (Barkley), 80:12.
Records: TU 6-0-0, 1-0-0; USF 2-3-1, 0-1-0
Rogers State 1, Texas-Tyler 0 (2 OT)
Texas-Tyler;0;0;0;0;--;0
RSU;0;0;0;1;--;1
Goal: RSU, Watson (Morgan, McIntosh), 100:09.
Records: Rogers State 4-1-1, Texas-Tyler 2-1-1
College: Women
Late Friday
Oklahoma State 3, Omaha 0
Rogers State 3, Newman 0
Golf
College: Men
Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational
Team standings: 1. North Carolina 283-278-561, 2. Arizona State 285-279-564, 3. Oklahoma State 281-287-568.
OSU: T1. Brian Stark 69-67-136, T17. Eugenio Chacarra 71-71-142, T27. Leo Oyo 70-74-144, T37. Jonas Baumgartner 71-75-146, T67. Bo Jin 76-76-152.
Cross Country
College: Men
Cowboy Jamboree
At Stillwater
Men's team standings (8K): 1. Northern Arizona 41, 2. Oklahoma State 64, 3. Colorado 64, 4. Texas 98, 5. Tulsa 125, 15. Oklahoma 434.
Individual (Winner and locals in Top 20): 1. Isai Rodriguez, OSU, 23:05.8; 6. Alex Maier, OSU, 23:45.8; 10. Victor Shitsama, 23:58.6; 11. Scott Beattie, TU, 23:59.0; 14. Rory Leonard, Unattached-OSU, 24:04.6; 15. Cormac Dalton, TU, 24:06.3.
College: Women
Cowboy Jamboree
At Stillwater
Women's team standings (6K): 1. Colorado 30, 2. Oklahoma State 35, 3. Utah Valley 114, 4. Tulsa 127, 5. Unattached-OSU 155, 14. Oklahoma 383.
Individual (Winner and locals in Top 20): 1. Taylor Roe, OSU, 20:25.9; 2. Gabby Hentemann, OSU, 20:36.8; 4. Molly Born, OSU, 20:41.6; 8. Kelsey Ramirez, OSU, 21:09.7; 14. Caroline Miller, TU, 21:36.0; 16. Sivan Auerbach, Unattached-OSU, 21:37.9; 20. Katharina Pesendorfer, 21:50.7.
Volleyball
College
Tulsa def. Southern Illinois, 29-27, 27-25, 21-25, 25-22
High school
Cascia Hall (25-2) wins Rejoice Christian Invitational
Cascia Hall def. Metro Christian, 3-0; Cascia Hall def. Rejoice Christian, 3-0; Cascia Hall def. Catoosa, 3-1; Cascia Hall def. Chisholm, 3-0; Cascia Hall def. Verdigris, 3-0; Cascia Hall def. Holland Hall, 3-0.