Sports Record for Sept. 17

GOLF
College: Men
Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Round 1
Team Standings: 1. Oklahoma State, 281
OSU: 3. Brian Stark, 69; 8. Leo Oyo, 70; T13. Eugenio Chacarra, 71; T13. Jonas Baumgartner, 71; 61. Bo Jin, 76
Local
Cedar Ridge
Buddy LaFortune Invitational
Overall Champions: Mark Cochran, Rusty Thrash; Augusta National Flight: 1. Mark Cochran, Rusty Thrash, 164.5; 2. Kirk Fryer, Dustin Schilling, 167; 3. Steve Jelley, Justin Hoose, 169.5; 4. Greg Hathaway, Marshall Piper, 170.5; Kiawah Island Flight: Larry Battaglia, Sean Dolan, 165.5; 2. Bob Hurley, Glen Plagmann, 170.5; 3. Lyle Bachman, Jim Bush, 171; 4. Greg McKinney, David Duke, 171.5; Torrey Pines Flight: 1. Dave Adams, Rene Richard, 170; T2. Jon Hazel, Wes Maples, 172.5; T2. Mark Nygren, William Hoffman, 172.5; 4. Rob Adkison, Will Richardson, 174.5; Royal St. Georges Flight: 1. Jerry Taylor, David Peterson, 170; 2. Jack Fritts, Greg Dodson, 173.5; 3. Stephen Frank, Nathan Baxter, 176; T4. Shohn Armstrong, Scott Coulson, 177; T4. John Cole, Terry May, 177
Oaks
Friday Couples Crazy Tees-Par 3s
1. Dave Miley, Shirley Miley, Randy Vinyard, Debbie Vinyard, 41.5; 2. Bradd Bingman, Pat Monroe, Steve Curtis, Terry Curtis, 45.25; 3. Carl Crenshaw, Paula Crenshaw, Floyd Morris, Karen Morris, 47; 4. Larry Turner, Sarah Turner, Blaine Bacon, Elizabeth Bacon, 49.25
Hole in One
BROKEN ARROW: Bob Kachelriest, No. 6, 123 yards, 7 iron
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Ed Fox, 84, shot 82; Jim Ingram 79, shot 72; Ray White, 85, shot 83
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 79, shot 73
LA FORTUNE PARK: Jim Beavers, 96, shot 91; Gary Hunsucker, 75, shot 73; Don Smith, 84, shot 81; Ken White, 84, shot 82
TULSA: Chris Hooper, 74, shot 74
WOODBINE: Larry Aduddell, 76, shot 76
SOCCER
College: Women
Weber State 2, Oral Roberts 1
Weber St.;1;1;--;2
Oral Roberts;0;1;--;1
Goals: WS, Fumaniak, Kenney (Hadley); ORU, Guzman.
Saves: WS, Bradley 4; ORU, Ramsauer 4
College: Men
Rogers State 1, Oklahoma Christian 1
RSU;1;0;0;0;--;1
OCU;0;1;0;0;--;1
Goals: RSU, Watson (Carrasco); OCU, Osadolor Ighede (Trapero)
Saves: RSU, Viljoen 5; OCU, Trabichet 6
SOFTBALL
High School
Norman North 2, Bartlesville 1
Fairland 16, Caney Valley 0
Sapulpa 10, Edison 0
Ketchum 11, Commerce 2
Silo 3, Cushing 0
Adair Tournament
Wyandotte 5, Afton 1
Kansas 4, Afton 3
Kansas 8, Vinita 1
Wyandotte 8, Kansas 7
Wyandotte 11, Vinita 0
Durant Tournament
Durant 10, Ardmore 0
Caddo 6, Blanchard 3
Lone Grove 4, Blanchard 1
Lone Grove 11, Broken Bow 5
Buffalo Valley 11, Durant JV 5
Durant 7, Buffalo Valley 5
Caddo 13, Madill 0
Hilldale 3, Buffalo Valley 1
Valliant 13, Ardmore 5
Hilldale 6, Valliant 1
Valliant 11, Durant JV 1
Guthrie Festival
Bixby 12, Guthrie 1
Bixby 3, Lawton Eisenhower 1
Owasso 3, Lawton Eisenhower 1
Owasso 6, Guthrie 0
Inola Tournament
Lincoln Christian 8, Collinsville 3
Morris 7, Grove 0
Miami 4, Inola 0
Oklahoma Union Tournament
Owasso JV 5, Chelsey 2
Dewey 7, Chelsea 1
Dewey 9, Owasso JV 2
Pawhuska 6, Oklahoma Union 4
Pawhuska 7, Broken Arrow JV 4
TENNIS
College: Men
Oklahoma State Invite
Singles: Tulsa 5, Wichita State 1
1. Stefan Hampe, TU, def. Stefan Latinovic, WSU, 7-6, 6-3; 2. Luke Mrsic, WSU, def. Callum Gale, TU, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Ezequiel Santalla, TU, def. Orel Ovil, WSU, 6-2, 6-4; 4. Adam Gahber, TU, def. Ray Lo, WSU, 6-4,6-3; 5. Connor DiMarco, TU, def. Alex Richards, WSU, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; 6. Daniel Siddall, TU, def. WSU, 5-7, 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Tulsa 2, Nebraska 1
1. Matthan/Santalla, TU def. Latinovic/Lin, Neb., 8-5; 4. Thelwall-Jones/Siddall, TU, def. Widenhoran/Maruyama, Neb., 8-2; 6. Rudra Dixit/Roni Hietranta, Neb., def. Gahber/DiMarco, TU, 8-4
VOLLEYBALL
College
Oklahoma d. SMU 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 – Thursday
Southeast Missouri State d. Tulsa 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 25-9
Tulsa d. Central Arkansas 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
High School
Owasso Varsity Tournament
Broken Arrow d. Booker T. Washington 25-21, 18-25, 25-22
Broken Arrow d. Southmoore 25-17, 25-13
Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.) d. Broken Arrow 25-15, 25-17
Edmond Memorial d. Owasso 25-23, 25-22
Edmond Memorial d. Sand Springs, 25-18, 27-26
Owasso d. Sand Springs 25-17, 25-14
Owasso d. Ponca City, 25-14, 25-13
Sand Springs d. Ponca City, 25-20, 25-12
Rejoice Invitational
Cascia Hall d. Rejoice Christian 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
Cascia Hall d. Catoosa 22-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21
Cascia Hall d. Metro Christian 25-8, 25-19, 25-17
Catoosa d. Verdigris 18-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-13
Rejoice Christian d. Chisholm 25-23, 23-25, 25-12, 25-19
Verdigris d. Chisholm 25-20, 25-15, 26-24, 25-10
Verdigris d. Holland Hall 25-22, 20-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23
Warrior Invitational
Glenpool d. Collinsville 22-25, 25-15, 25-5
Muskogee d. Shawnee, 25-23, 25-18