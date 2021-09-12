Sports record for Sept. 12

Golf
Local
Southern Hills
CGA Guest Day
1. Terry & Martha Barker, Mike & Lien Alsup, 56; 2. Nevyle & Carol Cable, Jerry & Jearlyn Nick, 57; 3. Rick & Karen Dodson, Kent & Lesley Jaggers, 58; 4. Dave & Louise Johnson, Andrew & Amanda Therrell, 59; 5. Bill & Linda Mildren, Bob & Linda Cacy 60.
Closest to the Hole No. 6 (Ladies): Amanda Therrell, 13'9"
Closest to the Hole No. 8 (All Players): Mike Alsup, 15'5"
Closest to the Hole No. 11 (Men): Jason Ritter, 10"
Closest to the Hole No. 14 (All Players): Danny Brumble, 11'1"
OJGT Battle of Broken Arrow
Club at Indian Springs (River)
Boys (Top 10): 1. Grant Gudgel, Stillwater, 66-77--143, T2. Ty Adkins, Hutchinson, Kan., 72-73--145; T2. Carson Wright, Norman, 70-75--145; T4. Preston Albee, Choctaw, 77-69--146; T4. Benton Manly, Tulsa, 73-73--146; T6. Max Bowman, Springfield, Mo., 74-74--148; T6. Gunner Williams, Choctaw, 73-75--148; 8. Cole Luber, Yukon, 75-74--149; 9. Parker Payne, Norman, 73-76--149; 10. William Hennessee, Tulsa, 76-74--150.
Girls (Top 10): 1. Jenni Roller, Jenks, 73-70--143; 2. Emerie Schartz, Derby, Kan., 78-72--150; 3. Lauren Milligan, Springdale, Ark., 82-76--158; 4. Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson, 84-76--160; 5. Megan Kalapura, Tulsa, 83-80--163; T6. Brianna Maddux, Claremore, 77-87--164; T6. Lily Stanton, Jenks, 84-80--164; 8. Juliana Hong, Norman, 84-82--166; 9. Natalie Purvis, Edmond, 87-80--167; 10. Syrah Javed, Norman, 89-79--168.
Hole in one
Cherokee Hills: Wally Schieffer, No. 13, 125 yards, 8-iron.
Links on Memorial: Muj Khan, No. 7, 139 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
Battle Creek: Eugene Blake, 85, shot 76
Broken Arrow: Jim Barnes, 71, shot 70; Forrest Fischer, 75, shot 73
Soccer
College: Men
ORAL ROBERTS 2, HOUSTON BAPTIST 0
ORU;1;1;--;2
HBU;0;0;--;0
Goals: ORU, Quaynor (Berry, Petel), 18:46; Berry (D'Agostini, Petel), 68:21.
Records: ORU 5-1-0, HBU 2-4-0
Midwestern State 4, Rogers State 0 (Sat.)
College: Women
TULSA 2, ORAL ROBERTS 1
At Case Soccer Complex
TU;1;1;--;2
ORU;0;1;--;1
Goals: TU, Runarsdottir (Williams), 10:53; TU, Darden (unassisted), 67:59; ORU, Kitterman (See), 68:18.
Records: Tulsa 4-3-1, ORU 3-4-1
OSU 1, TEXAS A&M 1
At Stillwater
A&M;1;0;0;0;--;1
OSU;0;1;0;0;--;1
Goals: A&M, Hayes (unassisted), 12:02l OSU, Webb (Coleman, Dowell), 86:03.
Records: OSU 3-3-1, Texas A&M 4-2-1
ROGERS STATE 3, SIOUX FALLS 0
SF;0;0;--;0
RSU;1;2;--;3
Goals: RSU, Watters (Doyle), 9:17; Morgas, 80:36; Ovalle (Jensen), 81:14.
Records: Rogers State 4-0-0, Sioux Falls 0-3-0
Softball
High school
From Saturday
Bixby Tournament
Jenks 1, Broken Arrow 0
Newcastle 6, Bixby 1
Collinsville 6, Muldrow 5
Sand Springs 11, El Reno 2
Coweta 8, Union 0
Ed. Memorial 10, Collinsville 1
Morris Tournament
Checotah 8, Morris JV 1
Stilwell 7, Checotah 4
Silo Tournament
Henryetta 4, Davis 3
Southwest Shootout Sterling
Cyril 5, Lindsay 4
Roff 2, Hydro-Eakly 1
Amber-Pocasset 5, Kiefer 1
Cyril 8, Roff 4
Tulsa 7 Tournament
Cleveland 2, Mannford 1
Cleveland 7, Cushing 1
Woodland Tournament
Shidler 10, Tonkawa 2
Wyandotte Fall Classic