Sports record for Sept. 11

Golf
Local
Golf Club of Oklahoma
Saturday Net Classic: 1. Chris Sottong 74, 2. Bill McKamey 77, 3. Tom Young 77
Broken Arrow
MGA 1-man mulligan
Blue tees: Gross, 1. Grant Hume, 2. Patrick West; Net, 1. Mark Kauffman, 2. Billy Hollock.
White tees: Gross, 1. Joey Chavez, 2. Joe McKim, 3. Danny Barnett; Net, 1. Preston Yost, 2. Joe Tedesco, 3. Jeremy Rodgers.
Gold tees: Gross, 1. Jim Barnes, 2. Forrest Fischer; Net, 1. James Bevenue, 2. Mike Bevenue.
Oaks Junior Club Championship
BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: 1. Nick Friedrichsen 75, 2. Luke Friedrichsen 82
BOYS 11-14 FLIGHT: 1. Quinn Steenson 43, 2. Toby Boynton 48, 3. George Miley 48, 4. Brody Miller 52
BOYS 6-10 FLIGHT: 1. Luke Lusardi 34, 2. Schafer Turner 38
GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: 1. Allison Turner 51
GIRLS 11-12 FLIGHT: 1. Kate Moore 38, 2. Delaney Frost 57
GIRLS 9-10 FLIGHT: 1. Maddison Bass 35, 2. Liza Trupia 45
LaFortune Park
Interclub Match Play
South Lakes (SLAM) 29, LaFortune (LMGA) 25
Shoots age or better
Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73
Pryor Creek: Bill Kannegiesser, 79, shot 77
Shangri-La: Jack Moore, 86, shot 81
Woodbine: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 80; Jack Coursey, 97, shot 94
Softball
High school
Tahlequah 2, Durant 0
Bethany Tournament
Kremlin-Hillsdale 5, Pauls Valley 2
Ponca City 7, OKC Broncos 4
Volleyball
College
Tulsa def. Oral Roberts 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25
Leaders: Avery Kalsu had 21 digs and 33 assists for TU, while Kayley Cassady had 15 kills. Sarah Thiessen had 29 digs for ORU, and Jeslyn Spencer had 12 kills and 10 digs.
Records: TU 3-3, ORU 6-3
High school
Bishop Kelley Comet Tournament of Champions
Pool A: Jenks d. Bixby 25-20, 25-22; Fayetteville d. Ponca CIty 25-11, 25-5; Jenks d. Ponca City 25-17, 25-7; Fayetteville d. Bixby 25-16, 25-16; Bixby d. Ponca City 25-11, 25-13; Fayetteville d. Jenks 27-25, 25-16
Pool B: Bishop Kelley d. Stillwater 25-10, 25-19; Broken Arrow d. Norman 25-15, 25-8; Bishop Kelley d. Norman 25-10, 25-23; Broken Arrow d. Stillwater 25-23, 25-27, 25-19; Stillwater d. Norman 15-25, 25-20, 25-14; Broken Arrow d. Bishop Kelley 23-25, 26-24, 27-25
Consolation Round 1: Bixby d. Norman 25-22, 25-15, 16-25, 25-13; Stillwater d. Ponca City 25-10, 25-12, 25-18
Championship Semifinals: Fayetteville d. Bishop Kelley 25-15, 16-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-12; Broken Arrow d. Jenks 25-23, 26-28, 25-14, 33-31
Consolation Round 2: Bixby d. Stillwater 25-20, 25-12, 25-15; Norman d. Ponca City 25-22, 25-12, 25-10
Championship Finals: Championship, Fayetteville d. Broken Arrow 25-16, 25-20, 25-13; 3rd Place Match, Bishop Kelley d. Jenks 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Catoosa Port City Classic
White Division: Holland Hall def. Tahlequah 25-10 25-16; Mt. Saint Mary def. Shawnee 25-15 25-19; Holland Hall def. Coweta 25-21 25-15; Regent def. Claremore 25-10 25-7; Tahlequah def. Shawnee 25-20 25-18; Mt. Saint Mary def. Verdigris 25-14 25-23; Coweta def. Shawnee 25-5 25-22; Mt. Saint Mary def. Claremore 25-15 25-19; Tahlequah def. Verdigras 25-23 25-19; Regent def. Holland Hall 26-24 25-9; Claremore def. Tahlequah 25-16 25-7; Verdigris def. Coweta 25-20 26-24; Holland Hall def. Shawnee 25-11 25-16; Regent def. Mt. Saint Mary 25-21 25-27 15-9
Semifinals: Mt. Saint Mary def. Verdigris 25-14 25-22; Regent def. Holland Hall
Finals: Mt. Saint Mary def. Regent
Green Division: Inola def. Collinsville 25-10 25-13, Catoosa def. OBA 25-23 24-26 15-10, Christian Heritage def. Berryhill 25-13 25-18, Catoosa def. North Rock Creek 25-22 21-25 15-7, Inola def. OBA 25-20 25-16, Skiatook def. Collinsville 25-17 25-22, Collinsville def. Berryhill 25-18 25-19, Inola def. North Rock Creek 25-16 24-26 15-12, Skiatook def. OBA 25-21 26-24, Catoosa def. Chistian Heritage 25-19 25-15, OBA def. Berryhill 25-20 25-12, North Rock Creek def. Skiatook 25-15 25-18, Catoosa def. Inola 27-25 25-19, Collinsville def. Christian Heritage 25-17 18-25 15-7
Semifinals: Inola def. North Rock Creek 25-18, 25-22; Catoosa def. Skiatook 29-31, 25-18, 25-15
Finals: Inola def. Catoosa, 25-18, 25-17
Football
College
Northeastern State 21, Missouri Southern 17
At Joplin
NSU;0;14;0;7;--;21
MSU;0;17;0;0;--;17
Records: NSU 1-1, 1-1 MIAA; MSU 1-1, 1-1
Cross country
College
UCA Cross Country Challenge
Conway, Ark.
Top ORU results: Women: 12. Megan Lundstrom, 19:42.9; 22. Colleen Kuchem, 21:13.5; 25. Erika Baker, 21:22.9; Men: 12. Cody James, 16:00.3; 17. Emmanuel Kipngetich, 16:13.5
Soccer
College: Men
No. 24 Tulsa 5, Michigan State 1
At Hurricane Stadium
MSU;1;0;--;1
TU;4;1;--;5
Goals: TU, Meinhard (unassisted), 3:22; TU, Henry-Scott (Barkley), 9:03; MSU, Morrell (Beck), 18:36; TU, Meinhard (PK), 31:36; TU, Wyatt (Sach, Zinnardt), 39:58; TU, Moreno (Henry-Scott, Barkley), 82:10.
Records: TU 5-0-0, MSU 2-3-0
ORU 1, Incarnate Word 0
At San Antonio
ORU;0;1;--;1
UIW;0;0;--;0
Goal: ORU, Brigida (Medina), 70:28
Records: ORU 4-1-0, UIW 1-3-1