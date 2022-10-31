Sports Record for Oct. 31

GOLF
College: Men
Bear Brawl – Final Round
Team Standings: 1. Baylor, 285-273-558; 2. Oral Roberts, 289-286-575; 3. UT Arlington, 292-293-585
ORU Individuals: T1. Brandon Hoff, 70-68-138; 7. Lane Wallace, 73-69-142; 16. Rocco Repetto-Taylor, 75-72-147; 20. Jackson Drake, 73-75-148; 35. Delbert Brooks, 75-78-153
Ka’anapali Classic – Sunday – Final Round
Team Standings: 1. Oklahoma, 268-278-265-811; 2. Clemson, 267-286-270-823; 3. Liberty, 280-275-271-826
OU Individuals: T5. Jake Holbrook, 70-66-66-202; T5. Drew Goodman, 64-72-66-202; 10. Stephen Campbell Jr., 66-72-67-205; 17. Patrick Welch, 68-68-71-207; 53. Jaxon Dowell, 72-75-66-213
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Don Garrison, 67; 2. Mike Brannon, 69; 3. James Young; T4. Don Liland, 72; T4. Bob Bell, 72; T4. Ken Hayes, 72; 7. Darrell Wood, 73; T8. Gilbert York,74; T8. B.J. Barnhart, 74; T10. Frank Prentice, 75; T10. Ron Cagle, 76; 12. Bill Crowell, 76; T13. Craig Hobbs, 77; T13. Mark Clemons, 77; T13. Gary Jones, 77; 16. Hank Prideaux, 78; T17. Dick Tullis, 81; T17. Mike Hayes, 81; T19. Bill Kusleika, 82; T19. Mel Hayes, 82; T19. George Siler, 82
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73
BROKEN ARROW: Charles Claunts, 80, shot 80
PAGE BELCHER: Don Garrison, 80, shot 78; Gilbert York, 81, shot 79
VOLLEYBALL
College
Sunday
Oklahoma def. Kansas 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 16-14