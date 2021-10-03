Sports record for Oct. 3

Golf
Local
Club at Indian Springs
Couples Golf Association (October)
Flight 1: 1. Tom and Becky Bauer & Joel and Betsy Spitler, 133; 2. Brian and Sherry Gildehaus & Tom and Debbie McClain, 135
Flight 2: 1. Dan and Debbie Dyer & Pat and Cyndi Wilkinson , 128; 2. Mike and Joni Hardy & Richard and Lynne Luebke, 134
Southern Hills
CGA Club Championship
Gross: 1. Jeff and Connie Cope, 167; 2. Steve and Gayle Allen, 176.
Net: 1. Terry and Jeanette Kern, 62; 2. Roger and Claudia Siemens, 63; 3. John and Kitty Frame, 68.
Closest to the hole: No. 6, Connie Cope, 15'2"; No. 8, Gayle Allen, 7'3"; No. 11, John Frame, 6'10"; No. 14, Jeff Cope, 16'2".
Hole in one
MeadowBrook: Woody Harding, No. 14, 133 yards, gap wedge
Links on Memorial: Jose Hernandez, No. 3, 125 yards, pitching wedge
Shoots age or better
Club at Indian Springs (River): Jim Gaynor, 75, shot 75
Bailey Ranch: Jim Brock, 82, shot 81
Shangri-La: Jack Moore, 86, shot 83
Battle Creek: Eugene Blake, 85, shot 80
Rowing
College: Women
Head of the Oklahoma
North Canadian River (OKC)
(TU results): Varsity 1x: 1. 1. Johanna Kristof, TU, 17:01.56; 13. Chloe Wild, TU, 19:08.96; 14. Kristina Harris, TU, 19:16.50
Varsity 2: 2. Tulsa ‘A’ – 16:57.13; 3. Tulsa ‘D’ – 16:59.64; 7. Tulsa ‘C’ – 17:20.00; 11. Tulsa ‘E’ – 17:40.94; 17. Tulsa ‘B’ – 18:02.83
Varsity 4+: 1. Tulsa ‘A’ – 16:07.13; 2. Tulsa ‘B’ – 16:24.51
Varsity 4x: 1. Tulsa ‘A’ – 15:09.65; 2. Tulsa ‘B’ – 16:04.14
Soccer
College: Women
North Dakota 2, Oral Roberts 0
ORU;0;0;--;0
ND;0;2;--;2
Goals: ND, Briggs, 83:00; Yapello, 88:19.
Records: ORU 3-7-1, 0-2-0; ND 3-6-1, 1-1-0
Central Missouri 4, Rogers State 0
RSU;0;0;--;0
CMU;2;2;--;4
Records: Rogers State 6-3-1, 1-2-0; Central Missouri 8-1-1, 2-0-1
College: Men
No. 4 Tulsa 4, USF 0
TU;0;4;--;4
USF;0;0;--;0
Goals: TU, Henry-Scott (Barkley), 52:10; Bromstedt (Meinhard), 58:29; Henry-Scott (Sach), 59:04; Own goal, 65:42
Records: Tulsa 9-0, 4-0; South Florida 2-6-1, 0-4
Tennis
College: Women
HEB Invitational (Waco, Texas)
TU results (singles): L. Conde Monfort (Tulsa) def. Tatum Rice (Arkansas) 6-2, 6-4; Kelly Keller (Arkansas) def. Valeryia Rozenkova (Tulsa) 6-0, 6-2; Morgan Cross (Arkansas) def. Lian Benedejcic (Tulsa) 6-3, 6-3; Ana Naranjo Martinez (Tulsa) def. Laura Rijkers (Arkansas) 6-4, 6-2; Grace O'Donnell (Arkansas) def. Lily Hutchings (Tulsa) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6); LP Dias De Olveira (Tulsa) def. Presley Southerland (Arkansas) 6-1, 6-1