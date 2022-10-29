 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for Oct. 29

GOLF

Local

MEADOWBROOK

MGA Fourball Club Championship: 1. David Lange/Jeff Gunter; 2. Max Daniel/Rod Waters; T3. Todd Hofmann/Brian Begnel; T3. Steve Siegenthaler/Greg Anderson.

SOUTH LAKES

4-Man Scramble Dropout: 1. M. Akers, Goose, D. Naifeh, and S. Esmond, 57.5; 2. A. Richey, M. Kinney, M. Eberhard, and M. Obermark, 60; 3. J. Hopkins, D. Cummings, L. Hursh, J. Fitzwilson, 60.25; 4. M. Boyd, C. Gastelum, S. Jones, R. Ramsey, 60.25; DFL. R. Rist, G. Maledon, R. Creason, and B. Forth, 67.25. 

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 76.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 80, shot 80. 

SOCCER

College: Men

ORAL ROBERTS 8, W. ILLINOIS 0

ORU;4;4;--;8

WIU;0;0;--;0

Goals: ORU, Felipe D'Agostini PK, 22:31; ORU, Felipe Medina PK, 24:32; ORU, Medina (Shane Anderson), 40:11; ORU, Romulo Bosqueiro (Josselyn Petel), 42:52; ORU, D'Agostini (Anderson, Reed Berry), 49:52; ORU, Anderson (Andrew Nunez), 60:51; ORU, Anderson (Joel Quashie), 61:42; ORU, Juan Moreno (Schinieder Mimy), 66:39. Saves: ORU 1, WIU 3.

ROGERS ST. 5, NEWMAN 0

RSU;2;3;--;5

Newman;0;0;--;0

Goals: RSU, Ruben Carrasco (George Robinson), 8:21; RSU, Grant King (Luke Morgan, Robinson), 32:34; RSU, Hugo Martin (King), 58:46; RSU, Robinson (Matthew Sweetman), 62:49; RSU, Marcos Vasallo, 69:33. Saves: RSU2, Newman 3. 

VOLLEYBALL

College: Women

North Dakota St. d. Oral Roberts 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-17)

