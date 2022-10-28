 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for Oct. 28

GOLF

Local

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Scramble: 1. S Gidley, T Graham, D Hansen, P Richard, 65; 2. R Fagin, H Thomas, C, Strickland, J Howard, 66; 3. DB Merrill. J Allison, M Kilburry, J Mabrey, 67.

LAFORTUNE PARK

TU Letterwinners

Senior Flight: 1. Ken Hayes, Bill Kuslika, Ron Carson, Tim Carson, 56; 2. David Nowland, Mark Coclasure, Tim Raburn, Marna Raburn; 56; 3. Brad Girow, Bob Mogelnicki, Steve Largent, Steve August, 57.

AM Flight: 1. Jason Staurovsky, Matt Hulse, Michael Such, David Fyers, 57; 2. Eric Burkholder, Jonathan Dorst, Ross Cunningham, Matt Kelsey, 58; 3. John Joslin, Chris Nero, Koby Smith, Devron Davie, 58.

PM Flight: 1. Greg Hathaway, Dustin Schilling, Kirk Fryer, 51; 2. Ken Petruck, Mike Pemberton, Tom Widmar, Joe Widmar, 54; 3. Rusty Turpin, John Werthen, 57.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship Race Horse: Mel Hayes/Dick Tullis, 139; Frank Prentice/Don Liland, 146; Bob Bell/Steve Wilson, 149; Dick Tullis/Ron Wilson, 151; Don Liland/Ron Wilson, 151; Ron Wilson/Dick Tullis, 151; George Siler/Steve Wilson, 151; Steve Wilson/Ron Wilson, 155; Craig Hobbs/Ron Wilson, 156; Hank Prideaux/Ron Wilson, 159. 

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73; Lew Wade, 84, shot 82.

PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 82, shot 79.

THE PATRIOT: Frank Enzbrenner, 78, shot 73.

SOCCER

College: Men

TULSA 1, C. FLORIDA 0

UCF;0;0;--;0

TU;0;1;--;1

Goals: TU, Wes Bottenburg (Sergio Baena), 74:24. Saves: UCF 5, TU 1.

Thursday

ROGERS ST. 0, FORT HAYS ST. 0

RSU;0;0;--;0

FHSU;0;0;--;0

Saves: RSU 4, FHSU 7.

College: Women

ORAL ROBERTS 2, N. DAKOTA ST. 1 (2OT)

NDSU;0;1;0;0;--;1

ORU;1;0;0;1;--;2

Goals: ORU, Samantha See (Kristi Keller, Kennedy Langebartels), 31:34; NDSU, Paige Goaley, 45:50; ORU, See (Julia Thasaphong, Jordan Grigsby), 105:20. Saves: NDSU 4, ORU 5.

Thursday

OKLAHOMA ST. 1, BAYLOR 0

OSU;0;1;--;1

BU;0;0;--;0

Goal: Megan Haines (Xcaret Pineda), 65:44. Saves: OSU 3, BU 4.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Central Florida d. Tulsa 3-21 (25-19, 25-8, 21-25, 25-20) 

Thursday

North Dakota d. Oral Roberts 3-2 (22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-9)

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Men

AAC Championship

At Mohawk Park

Team Results

1. Tulsa;29

2. Wichita St.;65

3. Cincinnati;84

4. Memphis;111

5. Tulane;113

6. Temple;115

7. East Carolina;222

8. Houston;230

9. South Florida;259

Top Individuals

1. Isaac Akers, Tulsa

2. Cormac Dalton, Tulsa

3. Micheal Power, Tulsa

4. Bradley Makuvire, Tulane

5. Clayton Duchaschek, Wichita State

Tulsa Individuals

1. Isaac Akers

2. Cormac Dalton

3. Micheal Power

8. Malte Propp

15. Luke Lambert

16. Max Nores

20. Ryan Shumaker

21. Sean Kormso

30. Christian Baker

Big 12 Championship

At Lubbock, Texas

Team Results

1. Oklahoma State;21

2. Iowa State;57

3. Texas;59

4. Kansas State;123

5. Kansas;159

OSU Individuals

1. Alex Maier

2. Rory Leonard

5. Isai Rodriguez

6. Fouad Messaoudi

7. Ryan Schoppe

11. Will Muirhead

12. Jonas Price

14. Alex Stitt

15. Victor Shitsama

26. Isaiah Priddey

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Women

AAC Championship

At Mohawk Park

Team Results

1. Tulsa;37

2. SMU;66

3. Cincinnati;95

4. Tulane;120

5. Wichita State;126

6. Memphis;174

7. Houston;196

8. UCF;205

9. East Carolina;214

10. Temple;215

11. South Florida;313

Individual Leaders

1. Chloe Hershenow, Tulsa

2. Rylee Penn, Cincinnati

3. Layla Roebke, Tulsa

4. Katharina Pesendorfer, Tulsa

5. Abeba Sullivan, Wichita State

Tulsa Individuals

1. Chloe Hershenow

3. Layla Roebke

4. Katharina Pesendorfer

11. Sarah Scott

18. Chloe McEachern

26. Keely Jones

27. Robyn Kowalski

49. Kylee Reed

55. Carlota Soler

Big 12 Championship

At Lubbock, Texas

Team Results

1. Oklahoma State;22

2. West Virginia;49

3. Iowa State;64

4. Texas;130

5. Oklahoma;145

OSU Individuals

2. Taylor Roe

3. Billah Jepkirui

4. Natalie Cook

5. Gabby Hentemann

8. Stephanie Moss

9. Gabija Galvydyte

12. Heidi Demeo

15. Taylor Somers

27. Colleen Stegmann

40. Sivan Auerbach

