Sports Record for Oct. 28

GOLF
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Scramble: 1. S Gidley, T Graham, D Hansen, P Richard, 65; 2. R Fagin, H Thomas, C, Strickland, J Howard, 66; 3. DB Merrill. J Allison, M Kilburry, J Mabrey, 67.
LAFORTUNE PARK
TU Letterwinners
Senior Flight: 1. Ken Hayes, Bill Kuslika, Ron Carson, Tim Carson, 56; 2. David Nowland, Mark Coclasure, Tim Raburn, Marna Raburn; 56; 3. Brad Girow, Bob Mogelnicki, Steve Largent, Steve August, 57.
AM Flight: 1. Jason Staurovsky, Matt Hulse, Michael Such, David Fyers, 57; 2. Eric Burkholder, Jonathan Dorst, Ross Cunningham, Matt Kelsey, 58; 3. John Joslin, Chris Nero, Koby Smith, Devron Davie, 58.
PM Flight: 1. Greg Hathaway, Dustin Schilling, Kirk Fryer, 51; 2. Ken Petruck, Mike Pemberton, Tom Widmar, Joe Widmar, 54; 3. Rusty Turpin, John Werthen, 57.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship Race Horse: Mel Hayes/Dick Tullis, 139; Frank Prentice/Don Liland, 146; Bob Bell/Steve Wilson, 149; Dick Tullis/Ron Wilson, 151; Don Liland/Ron Wilson, 151; Ron Wilson/Dick Tullis, 151; George Siler/Steve Wilson, 151; Steve Wilson/Ron Wilson, 155; Craig Hobbs/Ron Wilson, 156; Hank Prideaux/Ron Wilson, 159.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 73; Lew Wade, 84, shot 82.
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 82, shot 79.
THE PATRIOT: Frank Enzbrenner, 78, shot 73.
SOCCER
College: Men
TULSA 1, C. FLORIDA 0
UCF;0;0;--;0
TU;0;1;--;1
Goals: TU, Wes Bottenburg (Sergio Baena), 74:24. Saves: UCF 5, TU 1.
Thursday
ROGERS ST. 0, FORT HAYS ST. 0
RSU;0;0;--;0
FHSU;0;0;--;0
Saves: RSU 4, FHSU 7.
College: Women
ORAL ROBERTS 2, N. DAKOTA ST. 1 (2OT)
NDSU;0;1;0;0;--;1
ORU;1;0;0;1;--;2
Goals: ORU, Samantha See (Kristi Keller, Kennedy Langebartels), 31:34; NDSU, Paige Goaley, 45:50; ORU, See (Julia Thasaphong, Jordan Grigsby), 105:20. Saves: NDSU 4, ORU 5.
Thursday
OKLAHOMA ST. 1, BAYLOR 0
OSU;0;1;--;1
BU;0;0;--;0
Goal: Megan Haines (Xcaret Pineda), 65:44. Saves: OSU 3, BU 4.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Central Florida d. Tulsa 3-21 (25-19, 25-8, 21-25, 25-20)
Thursday
North Dakota d. Oral Roberts 3-2 (22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-9)
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Men
AAC Championship
At Mohawk Park
Team Results
1. Tulsa;29
2. Wichita St.;65
3. Cincinnati;84
4. Memphis;111
5. Tulane;113
6. Temple;115
7. East Carolina;222
8. Houston;230
9. South Florida;259
Top Individuals
1. Isaac Akers, Tulsa
2. Cormac Dalton, Tulsa
3. Micheal Power, Tulsa
4. Bradley Makuvire, Tulane
5. Clayton Duchaschek, Wichita State
Tulsa Individuals
1. Isaac Akers
2. Cormac Dalton
3. Micheal Power
8. Malte Propp
15. Luke Lambert
16. Max Nores
20. Ryan Shumaker
21. Sean Kormso
30. Christian Baker
Big 12 Championship
At Lubbock, Texas
Team Results
1. Oklahoma State;21
2. Iowa State;57
3. Texas;59
4. Kansas State;123
5. Kansas;159
OSU Individuals
1. Alex Maier
2. Rory Leonard
5. Isai Rodriguez
6. Fouad Messaoudi
7. Ryan Schoppe
11. Will Muirhead
12. Jonas Price
14. Alex Stitt
15. Victor Shitsama
26. Isaiah Priddey
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Women
AAC Championship
At Mohawk Park
Team Results
1. Tulsa;37
2. SMU;66
3. Cincinnati;95
4. Tulane;120
5. Wichita State;126
6. Memphis;174
7. Houston;196
8. UCF;205
9. East Carolina;214
10. Temple;215
11. South Florida;313
Individual Leaders
1. Chloe Hershenow, Tulsa
2. Rylee Penn, Cincinnati
3. Layla Roebke, Tulsa
4. Katharina Pesendorfer, Tulsa
5. Abeba Sullivan, Wichita State
Tulsa Individuals
1. Chloe Hershenow
3. Layla Roebke
4. Katharina Pesendorfer
11. Sarah Scott
18. Chloe McEachern
26. Keely Jones
27. Robyn Kowalski
49. Kylee Reed
55. Carlota Soler
Big 12 Championship
At Lubbock, Texas
Team Results
1. Oklahoma State;22
2. West Virginia;49
3. Iowa State;64
4. Texas;130
5. Oklahoma;145
OSU Individuals
2. Taylor Roe
3. Billah Jepkirui
4. Natalie Cook
5. Gabby Hentemann
8. Stephanie Moss
9. Gabija Galvydyte
12. Heidi Demeo
15. Taylor Somers
27. Colleen Stegmann
40. Sivan Auerbach