Sports Record for Oct. 28
SOCCER

College: Women

Houston 2, Tulsa 0

TU;0;0;--;0

UH;0;2;--;2

Goals: UH, Wiehe; Brascia

Saves: UH, Gracia 4; TU, Malsy 4

Oklahoma State 2, West Virginia 1

OSU;0;2;--;2

WVU;1;0;--;1

Goals: OSU, Webb, Dowell; UWV: Sibley

Volleyball

College

South Dakota State def. Oral Roberts, 25-19, 8-25, 21-25, 31-29, 16-14

Jaxie Wakley and Trinity Freeman led ORU with 18 kills each

Golf

Local

American Junior Golf Association

Rolex Junior All-America Teams

Honorable Mention: William Sides, Tulsa; Ryder Cowan, Edmond.

