Sports Record for Oct. 28

SOCCER
College: Women
Houston 2, Tulsa 0
TU;0;0;--;0
UH;0;2;--;2
Goals: UH, Wiehe; Brascia
Saves: UH, Gracia 4; TU, Malsy 4
Oklahoma State 2, West Virginia 1
OSU;0;2;--;2
WVU;1;0;--;1
Goals: OSU, Webb, Dowell; UWV: Sibley
Volleyball
College
South Dakota State def. Oral Roberts, 25-19, 8-25, 21-25, 31-29, 16-14
Jaxie Wakley and Trinity Freeman led ORU with 18 kills each
Golf
Local
American Junior Golf Association
Rolex Junior All-America Teams
Honorable Mention: William Sides, Tulsa; Ryder Cowan, Edmond.
